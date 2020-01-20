Traction Control System Market 2025: Research By Top Manufacturers with Market Size,Market Growth, Competitive Regions with Opportunities in Industry

The IoT in Education report consists of drivers and restraints for the market which are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis, along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. IoT in Education market report brings together a detailed study of the present and upcoming opportunities to elucidate the future investment in the ICT industry. This IoT in Education market research report endows with the productive ideas which in turn help to make the product more effective and striking in the competitive market. This IoT in Education industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications.

According to the latest research, global demand for IoT in education market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.73 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.05% in the forecast period. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing prevalence of cloud based applications and adoption of e-learning platforms and services.

If you are involved in the IoT in Education industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Component (Solutions, Services), Hardware (Interactive Whiteboards, Tablets & Mobile Devices, Displays, Security & Video Cameras, Attendance Tracking Systems, Others), End-User (Academic Institutions, Corporates), Application (Learning Management System, Classroom Management, Administration Management, Surveillance, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Advent of cloud applications and adoption of e-learning platforms is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth in usage of connected devices and technologies in learning is also expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Key Market Competitors: IoT in Education Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the IoT in education market are Intel Corporation, Google, Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, SAP SE, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Arm Limited, Unit4, SAMSUNG, LearnZillion, brightwheel, Certica Solutions, Examity Inc., Knowre, AltSchool, Quad Learning Inc., Galvanize Inc. and littleBits Electronics Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, SAMSUNG celebrated the “2018 Global Volunteer Festival”, by providing Samsung Electronics Latin America employees with Samsung Galaxy tablets and STEM (Science Technology, Engineering & Math) learning and education tools. These employees participated in various schools across the various countries in the region and provided students and teachers with various new and innovative learning methods.

In October 2018, Intel announced that they are visiting various schools across the United States with their “Intel Tech Learning Lab”, providing education providers and learners the ability to experience innovative and modern methods of education and understanding through Intel’s learning platform. “Intel Tech Learning Lab”, is a mobile truck containing virtual reality (VR) stations, highly advanced PC’s, augmented reality (AR) and also Internet of Things (IoT) equipped whiteboards.

To comprehend Global IoT in Education market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide IoT in Education market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

