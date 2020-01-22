Trampoline Park Market Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Industry Research Report 2020-2030

Itaconic Acid Market is expected to reach USD 108.47 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Demand for UPR to produce fiber reinforced polymer composites, artificial stones, pipes, electrical cabinets, and laminating resins is expected to boost the demand for itaconic acid. Methyl methacrylate production in order to replace petrochemicals may fuel itaconic acid demand. Trends regarding environment sustainable products has encouraged the industry manufacturers to adopt biotechnological source to produce polymethyl methacrylate. Itaconic’s high cost than its substitutes including unsaturated polyester resins, synthetic latex, detergents, superabsorbent polymers and others is restraining the market. Ongoing developments and increasing production scale-up.

Itaconic Acid Market, By Geography

Itaconic Acid Market based on derivative is segmented into styrene butadiene, polyitaconic acid, methyl methacrylate and others. Styrene butadiene is leading derivative segment followed by methacrylate. Styrene butadiene provide improved tensile strength, an excellent bond, frothing machinability, and possesses flexural and anti-oxidation properties. This making them useful in various industrial applications such as paper coating, paper processing, and carpet backing.

Itaconic acid market based on application is segmented into SBR latex, chillant dispersant agent, synthetic latex, superabsorbent polymers and others. Superabsorbent is dominating segment and will continue its dominance throughout forecast. Superabsorbent polymers are widely use in detergents and skin care, personal care, cosmetics, and hygiene care industries.

Geographically, the Itaconic Acid market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Growth of Asia Pacific is attributed to the rising demand for itaconic acid from emerging economies such China, India, Thailand, South Korea, and Indonesia, among others for use in several applications.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Itaconic Acid Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Itaconic Acid Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Itaconic Acid Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Itaconic Acid Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report:

Itaconic Acid Market, By Derivative:

• Styrene Butadiene

• Polyitaconic Acid

• Methyl Methacrylate

• Others

Itaconic Acid Market, By Application:

• SBR Latex

• Chillant Dispersant Agent

• Synthetic Latex

• Superabsorbent Polymers

• Others

Itaconic Acid Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

• Itaconix Corporation

• Qingdao Langyatai

• Alpha Chemika

• Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co., Ltd.

• Iwata Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Jinan Huaming Biochemistry Co. Ltd.

• Shandong Kaison Biochemical Co., Ltd.

• Chengdu Jinkai Biology Engineering Co., Ltd.

• Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

• Ronas Chemicals Ind. Co., Ltd.

• Citrus Food Additives Co., Ltd.

• Shandong Shunda

• Ultimate Chem India Pvt. Ltd.

• Shandong Zhongshun Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd.

• Nanjing Huajin Healthcare Biologicals Co. Ltd.

