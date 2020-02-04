MARKET REPORT
Transformer Monitoring System Market by Top Key Players, Size, Subdivision & Market Dynamics Forces
Higher traction in transformer monitoring systems to steer the global market revenue growth by more than 2.6x during 2017-2027
This report on transformer monitoring systems has presented key insights on the global market scenario for transformer monitoring systems for the said period. The study has revealed several aspects regarding the market which have a direct connection with the global market’s growth. The report has provided opportunity assessment for the market.
The advancing smart transformer technologies coupled with stringent energy efficiency compliances will comprehensively augment the global distribution transformer market. Volume manufacturing practices adopted by the leading manufacturers along with growing consumer awareness towards environmental security will encourage product adoption.
Rising demand for refurbishment of existing grid infrastructure across developed economies will further complement the industry outlook. All these factors will create significant opportunities for equipment manufacturers and solution providers to target revenue generation from the distribution transformers segment. However, the power transformers will remain the major end-use segment of the market.
Moreover, electricity consumption has increased at a significant pace in Asian region owing to rising population, ongoing urbanization, substantial increase in industrial activities, and growing investment by government authorities to modernize electricity transmission. Asia registered notable number of installation units for projects tendered by the government authorities in 2016, and is further expected to increase in the coming years.
Moreover, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is anticipated to show high potential for growth of transformer monitoring systems during the forecast period owing to rising government support and increasing renewable power sources in countries, such as China and India. All these factors make APEJ one of the most attractive region for transformer monitoring system turnkey solution providers.
Bushing monitoring to witness higher significance in the coming years
Bushing Monitoring System allows to check the condition of transformers and detects deterioration in bushings, finds abnormalities in the insulation and issues alerts. The bushing monitoring segment in the application category is expected to grow at a higher pace in the coming years to reach a significant valuation by the end of the forecast period.
This segment has shown significant growth during 2012-20156 timeline. In 2017, this segment registered a comparatively high market valuation of about US$ 355 Mn and is estimated to reach a market value of more than US$ 1 Bn by the end of the assessment year (2027).
Bushing failures are considerable high. This has led to increased monitoring of bushings to avoid problems which in turn has caused increased use of transformers to monitor bushings. The bushing monitoring segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace to register a value CAGR of 12.1% throughout the period of assessment.
Dissolved gas analysis segment unable to sustain its dominance
The dissolved gas analysis segment by application had dominated the global market during 2012-2016 timeline. The market value and share of this segment was higher than other application segments and it witnessed consistent growth during 2012-2016. However, it lost traction in 2017 and was surpassed by bushing monitoring application segment.
The dissolved gas analysis segment is estimated to reach a valuation of about US$ 800 Mn by the end of the year of assessment from a value of around US$ 470 Mn in 2017. It is projected to grow at a pace lower than that of other application segments and is poised to register a value CAGR of 8.7% during the period of forecast.
The report covers the Bathroom Flooring market size, and growth rate analysis by using various analytical methods. The global Bathroom Flooring market report includes all the mergers, acquisitions and partnerships of the present market players in the form of the market shares owned by individual companies.
Market segmentation
Bathroom Flooring market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
By Type, Bathroom Flooring market has been segmented into Ceramic Tile, Natural Stone, Vinyl Sheet, Engineered Wood, Laminate Flooring, etc.
By Application, Bathroom Flooring has been segmented into Residential, Commercial, etc.
The major players covered in Bathroom Flooring are: Armstrong Flooring Residential, Karndean, Gerflor, Mannington Mills, Metroflor, NOX corporation, Dur-A-Flex, Forbo, Congoleum, Moduleo, Beauflor, Riviera Home UK,
The global Bathroom Flooring market research report is divided into various segments such as market segmentation by type, market segmentation by application, market segmentation by region. And in region segmentation, the Bathroom Flooring market is analyzed by different regions like Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and others.
The research report Bathroom Flooring market consist the in-depth information about the data analysis by using the figures, graphs, pie charts, tables and bar graphs. With the help of these users easily understand the analyzed data in a better and easy way. Also, the report provides the different business challenges which are impacting market growth in a positive and negative direction.
Chapters Define in TOC (Table of Content) of the Report:
Chapter 1 Global Bathroom Flooring Market Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Global Bathroom Flooring Market – Industry Dynamics
Chapter 4 Global Bathroom Flooring Market – Competitive Landscape
Chapter 5 Global Bathroom Flooring Market – Type Analysis
Chapter 6 Global Bathroom Flooring Market: Application Analysis
Chapter 7 Global Bathroom Flooring Market: Regional Analysis
Chapter 8 Company Profile
Chapter 9 Primary Research Key Findings
Chapter 10 Research Findings and Conclusion
Highlights of the Report:
• The Bathroom Flooring market, more detailed insights and analysis
• Forecast on size, sales, revenue, Market Share and more on The Bathroom Flooring market
• Market challenges in The Bathroom Flooring market with methods used to analysis
• Key major market players in The Bathroom Flooring market
MARKET REPORT
Global & U.S.Conductive Thin Film Market Research, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2027
The report covers the Conductive Thin Film market size, and growth rate analysis by using various analytical methods. The global Conductive Thin Film market report includes all the mergers, acquisitions and partnerships of the present market players in the form of the market shares owned by individual companies.
Market segmentation
Conductive Thin Film market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
By Type, Conductive Thin Film market has been segmented into Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyester, etc.
By Application, Conductive Thin Film has been segmented into Flat Panel Displays (FPD), Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Construction, Energy, Healthcare/Pharmaceutical, etc.
The major players covered in Conductive Thin Film are: LG Chem, Toray Industries, Eastman, Sumitomo Chemical, Bayer, Kangdexin, SEKISUI, Samsung SDI, Nitto Denko Corporation, SKC, Toppan, 3M, Honeywell,
The global Conductive Thin Film market research report is divided into various segments such as market segmentation by type, market segmentation by application, market segmentation by region. And in region segmentation, the Conductive Thin Film market is analyzed by different regions like Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and others.
The research report Conductive Thin Film market consist the in-depth information about the data analysis by using the figures, graphs, pie charts, tables and bar graphs. With the help of these users easily understand the analyzed data in a better and easy way. Also, the report provides the different business challenges which are impacting market growth in a positive and negative direction.
Chapters Define in TOC (Table of Content) of the Report:
Chapter 1 Global Conductive Thin Film Market Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Global Conductive Thin Film Market – Industry Dynamics
Chapter 4 Global Conductive Thin Film Market – Competitive Landscape
Chapter 5 Global Conductive Thin Film Market – Type Analysis
Chapter 6 Global Conductive Thin Film Market: Application Analysis
Chapter 7 Global Conductive Thin Film Market: Regional Analysis
Chapter 8 Company Profile
Chapter 9 Primary Research Key Findings
Chapter 10 Research Findings and Conclusion
Highlights of the Report:
• The Conductive Thin Film market, more detailed insights and analysis
• Forecast on size, sales, revenue, Market Share and more on The Conductive Thin Film market
• Market challenges in The Conductive Thin Film market with methods used to analysis
• Key major market players in The Conductive Thin Film market
MARKET REPORT
Global & U.S.Steel Grating Market Report Analysis of Sales Price, Growth Forecast 2027
The report covers the Steel Grating market size, and growth rate analysis by using various analytical methods. The global Steel Grating market report includes all the mergers, acquisitions and partnerships of the present market players in the form of the market shares owned by individual companies.
Market segmentation
Steel Grating market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
By Type, Steel Grating market has been segmented into Stainless Steel Grating, Carbon Steel Grating, etc.
By Application, Steel Grating has been segmented into Architecture, Sewage Disposal, Petrochemical, Others, etc.
The major players covered in Steel Grating are: AMICO, P&R Metals, Harsco (IKG), Nucor, Yantai Xinke, Webforge, Ohio Gratings, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes, NJMM, Meiser, Ningbo Lihongyuan, Nepean, Interstate Gratings, Guangdong Nanhai Jimu, Sinosteel, Marco Specialty, Grating Pacific, Yantai Wanjie, Beijing Dahe, Lionweld Kennedy, Chengdu Xinfangtai, Anping Runtan, Borden Metal,
The global Steel Grating market research report is divided into various segments such as market segmentation by type, market segmentation by application, market segmentation by region. And in region segmentation, the Steel Grating market is analyzed by different regions like Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and others.
The research report Steel Grating market consist the in-depth information about the data analysis by using the figures, graphs, pie charts, tables and bar graphs. With the help of these users easily understand the analyzed data in a better and easy way. Also, the report provides the different business challenges which are impacting market growth in a positive and negative direction.
Chapters Define in TOC (Table of Content) of the Report:
Chapter 1 Global Steel Grating Market Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Global Steel Grating Market – Industry Dynamics
Chapter 4 Global Steel Grating Market – Competitive Landscape
Chapter 5 Global Steel Grating Market – Type Analysis
Chapter 6 Global Steel Grating Market: Application Analysis
Chapter 7 Global Steel Grating Market: Regional Analysis
Chapter 8 Company Profile
Chapter 9 Primary Research Key Findings
Chapter 10 Research Findings and Conclusion
Highlights of the Report:
• The Steel Grating market, more detailed insights and analysis
• Forecast on size, sales, revenue, Market Share and more on The Steel Grating market
• Market challenges in The Steel Grating market with methods used to analysis
• Key major market players in The Steel Grating market
