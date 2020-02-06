Translucent Concrete Market -2023 | Country Level Analysis, Current Industry Size and Future Prospective with key vendors, drivers and trends

Report Includes:

– An overview of technological advances and market opportunities for translucent concrete

– Examination of the ongoing activities for translucent concrete in the global and regional markets

– Analysis of the global translucent concrete market by technology type, application, and region

– Information on advances in technology and products, and innovations within industry

Summary

Translucent concrete, also known as transparent concrete or light-transmitting concrete, is achieved by adding transparent alternative materials such as optical fibers and resins into cement and aggregates. It was a new concept first introduced by Hungarian architect Aron Losonzi in 2001. Light transmission through this material not only adds artistic effects to buildings, but also provides other benefits such as energy saving, environmental protection and ability to monitor the internal structure.

Today, translucent concrete is still not widely used in the building and construction industry due to its disadvantages such as high price and low strength. However, several important trends will reduce these disadvantages and provide strong driving forces to boost the translucent concrete market in the following decades.

Report Highlights

This report on translucent concrete highlights the transparent alternative materials such as optical fibers and resins into cement and aggregates, and new opportunities for building companies and manufacturers of concrete and precast concrete, cement, resins, and optical fibers.

Light transmission through this material not only adds artistic effects to buildings, but also provides other benefits such as energy saving, environmental protection and ability to monitor the internal structure. This report examines the strong driving forces to boost the translucent concrete market, and key categories and regions to determine the present and future translucent concrete market status and forecasted market growth.

