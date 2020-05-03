ENERGY
Transparent Ceramics Market 2020 Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Region, By Application, Competitive Landscape And Forecast 2019-2025
The global transparent ceramics market size is estimated to be worth USD 1.34 billion in 2025, driven by its rising usage in military & defense, optoelectronics, sensors, and instrumentation products. The demand for transparent ceramics is currently rising in applications which require high mechanical performance or where there is a requirement of partial or total transparency in a given spectral range.
Request a sample of this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/806
Adroit Market Research launched a research study titled, “Global Transparent Ceramics Market Size 2018, By Product (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, and Others); By Application (Optics & Optoelectronics, Defense and Security, Aerospace, Mechanical/Chemical, Sensors and Instrumentation, Consumer, Healthcare, Energy, Others), By Material (Sapphire, YAG, Aluminium Oxynitride, Spinel, Others); By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study on the global transparent ceramics market offers qualitative as well as quantitative data for a time period of 2015 to 2025. The study also highlights market drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report also includes indicators such as value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis. The global transparent ceramics market share for the various products, applications and materials have been provided on a regional and country level.
The growing demand for transparent ceramic in the defense sector on account of its advantages such as protecting the vehicle from ballistic impacts, as well as vehicle occupants from hostile conflicts. The transparent ceramics offers significant ballistic protection as compared to conventional plastic and glass materials. Automotive manufacturers are also offering bulletproof versions of the premium segment. For instance, in February 2019, Ford Motor Company announced that they will be launching bulletproof version on ongoing model Lincoln Town. In 2008, roughly 4,000 armored vehicles were sold, and the number reached 18,000 by 2018. Increasing demand for armored vehicles has made automobile manufacturers such as Mercedes launched a bulletproof version of S-class in the U.S. which is the prime customer base of this kind of cars. Growing demand for bulletproof cars is also expected to fuel the global transparent ceramics market growth.
Browse the complete report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/transparent-ceramics-market
Ongoing research & developments in terms of material have resulted in the invention of sub-μm grain size polycrystalline α-Al2O3 aluminum oxynitride and various other materials such as magnesium aluminate spinel and single crystal sapphire as a substitute to conventional opaque ceramics. These materials offer optimum transparency & hardness in armor applications. For instance Surmet Corporation, the alone manufacturer in the world for ALON® or Aluminum Oxynitride which is 85% heavier as compared to sapphire, 15% heavier as compared to aluminum spinel and magnesium oxide. Also, the material is four times stronger as compared to the fused quartz glass.
However, there are some issues that are needed to be overcome such as high cost of raw materials, commercial availability, and high initial investments among others. For instance, for the last past 10 years, Surmet Corporation has invested over USD 50 million in the research and development of ALON®. Extensive research & development is expected to augment the global transparent ceramics market growth over the next seven years.
Key segments of the global transparent ceramics market
Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics
Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics
Others
Material Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
Sapphire
Yttrium Aluminum Garnet
Aluminum Oxynitride
Spinel
Others
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
Optics & Optoelectronics
Aerospace, Defense & Security
Mechanical/Chemical
Sensors & Instrumentation
Healthcare
Consumer
Energy
Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
Italy
France
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Some Points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Market Outlook
Chapter 4. Transparent Ceramics Overview, By Product
Chapter 5. Transparent ceramics Overview, By Material
Chapter 6. Transparent ceramics Overview, By Application
Chapter 7. Transparent ceramics Market Overview, By Region
Enquire for in-depth information before buying this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/806
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Info:
Ryan Johnson
Adroit Market Research
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A
Phone No: +19723628199
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Urea Market 2020- Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2025 - May 3, 2020
- Patient Infotainment Terminals Market Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Development Data and Industry Trends Forecast from 2020-2025 - May 3, 2020
- Transparent Ceramics Market 2020 Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Region, By Application, Competitive Landscape And Forecast 2019-2025 - May 3, 2020
ENERGY
Urea Market 2020- Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2025
Urea is being increasingly used for reducing emissions from diesel engines in buses, lorries, and cars. For instance, diesel engines running at high temperatures produce nitric oxide with high concentrations by reacting with nitrogen and oxygen present in the air which causes pollution. One of the ways to remove this pollutant is by allowing it to react with ammonia to form nitrogen. However, the process is volatile and poisonous where a solution of urea & water is injected into the exhaust. Urea is decomposed via a thermal process to form ammonia and carbon dioxide.
Request a sample of this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/817
Adroit Market Research today published a study on the “Global Urea Market Trends of Its Related Technologies (Stamicarbon, SnamProgetti, Conventional, Others), Applications (Agriculture, Industrial, Others) For Regions (Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa) with Forecasts from 2018 to 2025”. The global urea market size is estimated based on the ongoing trend and consumption patterns of the fertilizer industry across the globe. The report also provides a brief outlook on the key strategies implemented by global players.
The global urea market size is projected to be valued at USD 56.2 billion by 2025. Industrial applications of urea such as the production of resins and catalysts is estimated to be show fastest growth by 2025. Manufacture of melamine that is used for producing melamine-methanal resins is one of the crucial non-agricultural application of urea.
China accounted for a major market revenue share of nearly 50 % in 2017 in the global urea market and is estimated to show similar trend over the forecast period. Increase in the capacity of urea and ammonia plants is the key driver behind China being the significant exporter of urea. Presence of huge population coupled with economies of scale is associated with the uplifting demand of urea in this region.
Upcoming capacity addition of ammonia and urea in Egypt is anticipated to boost the demand. For instance, The Egyptian Chemical & Fertilizers Industries (KIMA) is expected to start commercial production of ammonia in April, 2019 followed by urea production at the end of June, at its plant in Aswan. The production capacity of the project, known as KIMA II, will be 396,000 tonnes/year of ammonia and 530,000 tonnes/year of urea.
Browse the complete report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/urea-market
The company already produces and distributes ammonium nitrate, ammonia, nitric acid, hydrochloric acid, ferrosilicon alloy and silica fume from the facility. The new plant will have a capacity of 1,200 tonnes/day of ammonia and 1,575 tonnes/day of urea. Egypt is a key exporter of urea with a production capacity of over 4.6m tonnes from four main companies, such as Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO), Egyptian Fertilizers Company (EFC), Helwan and AlexFert.
Increasing demand for food grains on account of the burgeoning population across the globe is anticipated to elevate the use of urea. Capacity expansion from U.S., China, and Europe has caused increase in the domestic production and decrease in the imports of urea. Capacity expansion has created oversupply of urea hence rising the prices of the urea and accumulation of unsalable inventories.
Key Segments of the Global Urea Market:
Technology Overview, 2013-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
Stamicarbon technology
SnamProgetti / Saipem technology
Conventional technologies
Others
Application Overview, 2013-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
Agriculture
Industrial
Others
Regional Overview, 2013-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Rest of North America
Europe
Western Europe
Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
Asia-Pacific
China
India
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Reasons for the study
- Trade patterns, production and consumption trends witnessed in the global fertilizer sector
- Demand scenario and utilization patterns of nitrogen fertilizers including urea across each geography
- Significant utilization of urea in non-agricultural applications
- Technological developments in urea production, capacity expansion activities, and mergers & acquisitions mainly in Asia Pacific
- Regulatory scenario regarding fertilizer consumption in North America and Europe
What does the report include?
- The global urea market is segmented on the basis of technology and application
- Market evaluation through analytical models such as Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and value chain
- Market segmentation by technology and application for each of the regions. Market sizing and forecast for key countries in each region.
- Raw material analysis and production overview of the urea sector
- Company profiles of global and regional urea manufacturers and their market positioning
Who should buy this report?
- Executives and managers of fertilizer companies engaged in manufacturing and distribution
- Financial managers and stakeholders interested in trade statistics pertaining to the urea market and other fertilizer sectors
- Government organizations, regulatory bodies, policymakers, and other financial organizations analyzing and monitoring product usage, product quality, and performance of the fertilizer sectors and other related parameters
- Analysts, researchers, strategy planners, and educational institutions interested in gaining market insights and its future trends
Enquire for in-depth information before buying this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/817
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Info:
Ryan Johnson
Adroit Market Research
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A
Phone No: +19723628199
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Urea Market 2020- Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2025 - May 3, 2020
- Patient Infotainment Terminals Market Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Development Data and Industry Trends Forecast from 2020-2025 - May 3, 2020
- Transparent Ceramics Market 2020 Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Region, By Application, Competitive Landscape And Forecast 2019-2025 - May 3, 2020
ENERGY
Patient Infotainment Terminals Market Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Development Data and Industry Trends Forecast from 2020-2025
In 2017, the global patient infotainment terminals market share was dominated by medium size devices owing to its cost-effective and stable performance as compared to small size terminals. Availability of a large number of products under the category has given a variety of options to choose from to the healthcare providers compared to small and large screens. Such factors are expected to fuel the segment growth over the forecast period.
Request a sample of this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/812
Key players within the global patient infotainment terminals market include Barco, Onyx Healthcare Inc., CliniLinc, Lincor, Teguar Computers, PDi Communication Systems Inc., ClinicAll International Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., BEWATEC Kommunikationstechnik GmbH, and ARBOR Technology Corp. among others.
By 2025, the global patient infotainment terminals market size is estimated to reach USD 907.2 million driven by increasing spending on patient comfort and convenience. Hospitals are undergoing a change; and with the evolving technology, patient infotainment terminals have made it easy for the hospital staff to gather and monitor the patient data in real-time without visiting the patient. Patient infotainment terminals can help doctors diagnose and treat as required by the patient. The technology would surely benefit the medical staff and patients and also create new avenues for revenue generation for the companies already in this field along with the new entrants in the market.
Adroit Market Research launched a study named, “Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Market Size 2017 By Type (Small Size (≤ 12.5″), Medium Size (12.5″ to 19.5″), Large Size (>19.5″)); By End-user (Hospitals, Treatment Centers, and Others); By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The report includes historical data ranging from 2015-2017 and a forecast from 2018-2025 for the global patient infotainment terminals market value. Additionally, global patient infotainment terminals market share on the basis of type and application has been covered in the report.
Browse the complete report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/patient-infotainment-terminals-market
Hospitals were the largest end-users of patient infotainment terminals due to their large presence as compared to the treatment centers. Furthermore, a large number of under construction hospitals are adopting healthcare IT solutions which in turn is expected to drive the overall market growth. For instance, as of January 2019, Richmond, Virginia (US) has pipeline hospital projects exceeding USD 450 million. The hospital will have almost 114 beds creating a potential opportunity for patient infotainment terminal manufacturers. The application of patient infotainment terminals are not only limited to bedside patients but they can be integrated with other systems in the hospitals to create intelligent solutions for the medical staff to analyze. Also, the terminals can use the network technologies to provide telehealth services to the patient located at a remote place. Hospitals are anticipated to account for 55.6% of the global patient infotainment terminals market share by 2025.
By 2025, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market for the patient infotainment terminals industry. The demand for the patient infotainment terminals in the growing economies can be attributed to technological advancements and digitization in the region. Also in Asia Pacific, Japan is one of the lucrative regions for the companies in this field. The demand in Japan can be attributed to its rising geriatric population. Japan is the only country in the world where approximately 25% of the population is over the age of 65. The old age population brings a lot of opportunities and innovation in the healthcare sector in the coming future in order to save the country from falling GDP. The increasing geriatric population within Japan is expected to drive the market as these terminals find application in geriatric care centers as well as home care.
Key segments of the global patient infotainment terminals market
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
Small Size
Medium Size
Large Size
End-user Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
Hospitals
Treatment Centers
Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Central and South America
Middle East and Africa
Some Points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Market Outlook
Chapter 4. Patient Infotainment Terminals Overview, By Type
Chapter 5. Patient Infotainment Terminals Overview, By End-user
Chapter 6. Patient Infotainment Terminals Market Overview, By Region
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
Enquire for in-depth information before buying this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/812
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Info:
Ryan Johnson
Adroit Market Research
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A
Phone No: +19723628199
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Urea Market 2020- Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2025 - May 3, 2020
- Patient Infotainment Terminals Market Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Development Data and Industry Trends Forecast from 2020-2025 - May 3, 2020
- Transparent Ceramics Market 2020 Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Region, By Application, Competitive Landscape And Forecast 2019-2025 - May 3, 2020
ENERGY
Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market 2020 by Deployment, Solution, Application, Organization Type, Geographical Analysis and Business Opportunities to 2025
The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market is expected to reach USD 6,105.7 million by 2025. Increasing awareness about assistive technologies for visually impaired is a major factor fueling the growth of this market. Moreover, stringent government regulations and the high cost of hi-tech technologies may hinder the market growth.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1010
Adroit market research report on global assistive technologies for visually impaired market gives a holistic view of the market demand, trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report covers the historical trends from 2015 to 2017 with the base year of estimation 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The study also includes the current status and future aspects of the market at global as well as country level. Furthermore, the market has also been assessed based on Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis. The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market has been segmented based on products and end users. Moreover, the report gives an in-depth analysis of the market competitors along with company profiles of key players.
Assistive technologies for people with vision impairment or blindness may include braille watches and braille printers, video magnifiers and other devices for reading and writing with low vision to screen readers for blind people or screen enhancements for low-vision computer operators. The product types studied in this report are categorized into educational devices, mobility devices, low vision devices and others. Mobility devices are expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Educational devices mainly consist of braille computers, writers and machines. Market players are bringing in innovation into braille displays, with a focus on reducing cost, so as to serve a large population base.
North America is anticipated to hold majority market share in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market by 2025, however Asia Pacific is expected to outpace other regions growing with a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Government initiatives for developing innovative technologies is a key factor propelling growth in this region.
Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/assistive-technologies-for-visually-impaired-market
Prominent players operating in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market include VFO, Dolphin Computer Access Ltd., HumanWare Group, Access Ingenuity, American Thermoform, LVI Low Vision International, Cambium Learning and others.
Key segments of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market
Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
Educational devices
Braille computers
Braille writers
Reading machines
Mobility devices
Low vision devices
Others
End user Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
Blind schools
Hospitals & social organizations
Personal use
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1010
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Info:
Ryan Johnson
Adroit Market Research
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A
Phone No: +19723628199
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Urea Market 2020- Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2025 - May 3, 2020
- Patient Infotainment Terminals Market Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Development Data and Industry Trends Forecast from 2020-2025 - May 3, 2020
- Transparent Ceramics Market 2020 Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Region, By Application, Competitive Landscape And Forecast 2019-2025 - May 3, 2020
Recent Posts
- Hemostasis Products Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future
- AI Infrastructure Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for XX 2018 – 2028
- Medicine balls Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018 to 2028
- Base Oil Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2025
- Urea Market 2020- Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2025
- Patient Infotainment Terminals Market Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Development Data and Industry Trends Forecast from 2020-2025
- Transparent Ceramics Market 2020 Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Region, By Application, Competitive Landscape And Forecast 2019-2025
- Global Diethylzinc Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography
- Trypsin Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2024
- Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
Smart Transportation Market Analysis Research, Industry Reports By Cisco System, Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group and Toshiba Corporation and others
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT4 months ago
Smart Ticketing Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 | Confidex Ltd., IAC Publishing, LLC, Oberthur Technologies, Rambus.com., Xerox Corporation., Vix Technology
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT4 months ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study