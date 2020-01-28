MARKET REPORT
Transparent Ceramics Market- Demand and Sales Forecasts, Market Share, Market Size, Market Leaders 2027
Transparent Ceramics Market: Sapphire to Remain Popular in Electrical and Electronic Applications
Transparent ceramics present significant advantages in terms of practicality, exceptional hardness, resistance to heat, functionality, and economics in diverse fields such as optics, electronics, laser technology, and communication. The applicability of transparent ceramics is profound in areas where a high degree of transparent media is required.
This is evident in electrical and electronics, such as lamps, bulbs, reflectors, and plasma, where transparent ceramics are being widely used. This has bolstered the demand for transparent ceramics in consumer electronics, which accounts for ~80% of the revenue share of the market, and as such, the global market for transparent ceramics is expected to witness staggering growth in the coming years.
Hublot, an iconic Swiss watch brand, has pioneered trend-setting innovations with the use of sapphire as a transparent ceramics material. This has helped it engineer a new era of watchmaking technology. In Jan 2019, it gave its watches a sunny, yellow hue, by fusing copper with aluminum oxide. Such path-breaking innovations have allowed sapphire as a transparent ceramic to covet the global spotlight, and it continues to be a rapidly-growing sector of the transparent ceramics market, said to capture a market share of more than 50% by the year 2027.
Transparent Ceramics Sales Gain Traction in Defense Applications through Superior Ballistic Protection
Transparent ceramics are widely used in defense components and the security industry. Their resistance to heat and stiffness, and extreme durability, make them ideal for usage in helicopter windows, optical domes, and transparent armors. Transparent ceramics will continue their dominance in the defense sector during the forecast period, due to their environmental durability and blast protection qualities.
There has been a growing requirement for transparent armor for personnel protection as well as infrared windows for reconnaissance. Transparent ceramic armor provides high-end and superior ballistic protection over erstwhile glass laminates, which is likely to influence the development of innovative transparent ceramics that can be used in applications in the defense industry.
For instance, ALON, or aluminum oxynitride, is a transparent ceramic material made up of aluminum, oxygen, and nitrogen. By applying pressure and heat, it can be transformed from a powder to a large window. ALON’s use as a transparent armor is being seen on U.S. Army Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters. Its excellent impact-resistance will fuel the growth of transparent ceramics in aerospace and defense industries.
Winning Imperatives: New-age Laser Ceramics to Fuel Growth
Transparent polycrystalline ceramics have played a huge role in various laser applications. For optical technologies to propel ahead, it is vital that the current limitations with traditional transparent ceramics are overcome successfully. New-age ceramics with superior magneto-optic properties, illumination, and infrared lasing need to be pursued to bolster the demand for transparent ceramics.
A new type of laser ceramic material is the Nd-doped fluorapatite (Nd:FAP), which has a hexagonal crystal structure that allows high-powered laser fusion. FAP has lots of potential for laser fusion, due to its ability to increase in size, and its composite features and uniformity. It can also be used as a biomaterial for osteogenic applications. This will lead to significant growth and development of the transparent ceramics market in the optical field.
Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG) is one of the most sought-after laser transparent ceramic material. It is used for varied end-use applications such as scintillation, cathode ray tubes, electro-luminescence, and efficient laser applications. Its low creep rate, low electrical conductivity, and high melting temperature makes it an ideal transparent ceramic material for myriad structural applications. This will fuel the growth of YAG in the transparent ceramics market. With a CAGR of ~20% over the forecast period, the sales of this material are likely to reach a valuation of ~US$ 300 million by the year 2027.
Players at the Forefront of Acquisitions Will Dominate Market Landscape
The competition landscape for the transparent ceramics market shows a fair amount of consolidation, as there are a limited number of key players in this market space. Leading market players are thriving due to their active involvement in acquisitions, research & development, and focus on newer technologies. Leading players, due to their product penetration strategies, hold ~40% of the global market share for transparent ceramics.
II-VI Optical Systems and Ceram Tec have resolutely established their stronghold in the market, owing to their acquisition strategies, specialized product portfolios, and use of transparent ceramic products in fast-growing sectors such as optics and optoelectronics.
CeramTec is one of the leading suppliers of high-performance ceramics that are high on mechanical, electrical, thermal, and biochemical properties. For instance, at Aluminum 2018, a world trade fair for the aluminum industry, CeramTec presented ceramic components for pyrometric applications. These are especially suited for challenging applications in foundry engineering.
II-VI Optical Systems is all set to acquire photonic component maker Finisar, this year. Once the company completes this acquisition, it will see a massive jump in its revenue and personnel, which will aid its expansion in the global market.
3M is an emerging key player in the competitive landscape of transparent ceramics. It is a technology company serving diversified end users. In 2018, it alone captured 7% of the market. In May 2019, 3M acquired Acelity Inc. – a provider for advanced wound care technologies and myriad surgical applications – for a total value of ~US$ 7 billion. The acquisition will enable 3M to expand and grow in the field of medicine and wound care. It will bolster 3M’s medical solutions business, and enable it to diversify its transparent ceramics product portfolio in advanced medical applications.
Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) And PACS Market poised to expand at a robust pace over 2026
MARKET REPORT
Astonishing Growth of Global Recording And Session Replay Tools Market 2020 by focusing on Top Companies like Hotjar,Mouseflow,Inspectlet,Smartlook,Hoverowl,Lucky Orange,SessionCam
Global Recording And Session Replay Tools Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
The Global Recording And Session Replay Tools 2020 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Recording And Session Replay Tools Market.
The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions and classifications. The Recording And Session Replay Tools analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
Global Recording And Session Replay Tools Market 2019 by key players, regions, type, and application, forecast to 2025. Recording And Session Replay Tools Market Report contains a forecast of 2019 and ending 2025 with a host of metrics like supply-demand ratio, Recording And Session Replay Tools Market frequency, dominant players of Recording And Session Replay Tools Market, driving factors, restraints, and challenges. The report also contains market revenue, sales, Recording And Session Replay Tools production and manufacturing cost that could help you get a better view of the market. The report focuses on the key global Recording And Session Replay Tools manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market competition landscape, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in future years.
Top Key players covered @ Hotjar,Mouseflow,Inspectlet,Smartlook,Hoverowl,Lucky Orange,SessionCam,ClickTale,IBM Tealeaf,Wisdom,FullStory,Dynatrace
The report provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities, technologies, and the changing structure of the Recording And Session Replay Tools Market . The new entrants in the Recording And Session Replay Tools Market are finding it hard to compete with the international dealer based on quality and reliability.
The huge assortment of tables, graphs, diagrams, and charts obtained in this market research report generates a strong niche for an in-depth analysis of the ongoing trends in the Recording And Session Replay Tools Market. Further, the report revises the market share held by the key players and forecast their development in the upcoming years. The report also looks at the latest developments and advancement among the key players in the market such as mergers, partnerships, and achievements.
Key questions answered in the report are:
- What is the estimated market size of the global Recording And Session Replay Tools market?
- What are the effective growth drivers in the global Recording And Session Replay Tools market?
- Who are the major manufacturers in the global Recording And Session Replay Tools market?
- What are the opportunities, risks, barriers and challenges in the global Recording And Session Replay Tools market?
- What are the sales, revenue and price analysis of top manufacturers of the global Recording And Session Replay Tools market?
- Who are the leading traders, distributors and dealers in the global Recording And Session Replay Tools market?
Reasons for Buying this Report
This Recording And Session Replay Tools Market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining Market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the Market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of Market and by making in-depth analysis of Market segments.
Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019 – 2027
TMR’s latest report on global Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market
The recent market intelligence study by TMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
Analysts at TMR find that the global Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.
Market distribution:
market segments to present a satisfactory growth trajectory of the market.
Global Hybrid Adhesives and Sealants Market: Trends and Opportunities
Increasing production of automotive components, growth of the construction sector, and rapid industrialization globally are some key factors driving the global hybrid adhesives and sealants market.
Hybrid adhesives and sealants such as epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin provide exceptional bonding to various substrates such as metal, composite, plastic, rubber, and others. Epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin displays virtue of fast bonding, thereby helping to reduce assembly time and to attain robust adhesiveness even at low temperatures. Substantial R&D undertaken by adhesive and sealants manufacturers to develop novel products that overcome the limitations of conventional products is also serving to boost the market’s growth.
In the recent past, demand for air travel has been rising due to affordable air fares and expansion of airline networks. The expansion of air fleet is displaying demand for hybrid adhesives and sealants for manufacture of new aircrafts. Growth of the hospitality sector leading to construction of hotels, construction of modern healthcare centers, and growth of the education sector leading to construction of colleges, universities is indirectly benefitting the hybrid adhesives and sealants market.
Global Hybrid Adhesives and Sealants Market: Geographical Analysis
The report takes stock of the global hybrid adhesives and sealants market across North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, Asia Pacific is likely to rise at the leading CAGR over the forecast timeframe. This is mainly because of rising automobile production and expansion of the building and construction sector in developing economies such as China, South Korea, India, Taiwan, and Vietnam that significantly depend on hybrid adhesives and sealants for myriad applications. Japan is anticipated to emerge as a leading domestic market owing to the early adoption of MS polymer based hybrid products.
North America is likely to display substantial demand for hybrid adhesives and sealants due to continual infrastructural development and construction of new buildings and recovery of the automotive sector. Powered by countries such as Germany, Spain, and the U.K., Europe is a key market for hybrid adhesives and sealants.
Latin America is likely to emerge as a lucrative market for hybrid adhesives and sealants driven by the growth of the automotive sector in Brazil and Mexico. The Middle East and Africa hybrid adhesives and sealants market is display strong growth due to increasing investments for commercial construction undertakings in the GCC sub-region.
Global Hybrid Adhesives and Sealants Market: Companies Mentioned
Key companies operating in the global adhesive and sealants market include Bostik, Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, 3M Company, TREMCO ILLBRUCK, Soudal Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kisling AG, and H.B. Fuller Company.
The global hybrid adhesives and sealants market is segmented as follows:
Global Hybrid Adhesives and Sealants Market, by resin
- Epoxy-polyurethane
- MS polymer hybrid
- Epoxy-cyanoacrylate
- Others
Global Hybrid Adhesives and Sealants Market, by application
- Building & Construction
- Automotive & aerospace
- Marine
- General
- Others
Global Hybrid Adhesives and Sealants Market, by geography
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
