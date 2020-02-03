Transportation Analytics Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2027 – Alteryx, CartoDB, Conduent, enVista, Hitachi

Sameer Joshi

Pune, February 3,2020 – Transportation data analytics enable the automation of predictive analysis to project future trends, identify business needs, and build long-term strategies for optimizing revenue. A rapid rise in the global population and the need for developed transportation infrastructure is positively influencing the demand for transportation analytics across the globe. Key players of the transportation analytics market are adopting various growth strategies such as product enhancements, launches, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their market share.

1. Alteryx Inc, 2. CartoDB Inc., 3. Conduent Inc., 4. enVista LLC, 5. Hitachi, Ltd., 6. IBM Corporation, 7. Iteris Inc., 8. Siemens AG, 9. SmartDrive Systems, Inc., 10. Syntelic Solutions Corporation

The transportation analytics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a rise in passenger travel and development in the transportation infrastructure. Also, government initiatives for smart city development are likely to fuel market growth. However, strict transportation regulatory policies may negatively influence the growth of the transportation analytics market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the advent of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles would offer lucrative growth opportunities to the players active in the transportation analytics market.

The “Global Transportation Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of transportation analytics market with detailed market segmentation by type, mode, and geography. The global transportation analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading transportation analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global transportation analytics market is segmented on the basis of type and mode. Based on type, the market is segmented as predictive analytics, descriptive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. On the basis of the mode, the market is segmented as railways, roadways, airways, and waterways.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global transportation analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The transportation analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

