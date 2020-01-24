Connect with us

ENERGY

Transportation Management Systems Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

Published

3 hours ago

on

Transportation management system is a part of supply chain management and can also be linked to the enterprise’s resource planning systems.

The North America region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific region.

In 2017, the global Transportation Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Transportation Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2330649

The key players covered in this study

JDA Software

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

SAP SE

BluJay

TMW Systems

Omnitracs

ORTEC

HighJump

MercuryGate

One Network

Precision Software

CargoSmart

Next Generation Logistic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Railways

Roadways

Market segment by Application, split into

Logistics & Transport

Manufacturing

Commercial

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Transportation Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Transportation Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transportation Management Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-transportation-management-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Transportation Management Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Railways

1.4.3 Roadways

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Transportation Management Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Logistics & Transport

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Commercial

1.5.5 Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Transportation Management Systems Market Size

2.2 Transportation Management Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Transportation Management Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Transportation Management Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Transportation Management Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Transportation Management Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Transportation Management Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Transportation Management Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Transportation Management Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Transportation Management Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Transportation Management Systems Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Transportation Management Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Transportation Management Systems Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Transportation Management Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Transportation Management Systems Key Players in China

7.3 China Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Type

7.4 China Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Transportation Management Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Transportation Management Systems Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Transportation Management Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Transportation Management Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Transportation Management Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Transportation Management Systems Key Players in India

10.3 India Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Type

10.4 India Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Transportation Management Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Transportation Management Systems Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 JDA Software

12.1.1 JDA Software Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Transportation Management Systems Introduction

12.1.4 JDA Software Revenue in Transportation Management Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 JDA Software Recent Development

12.2 Oracle Corporation

12.2.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Transportation Management Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Transportation Management Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Manhattan Associates

12.3.1 Manhattan Associates Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Transportation Management Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue in Transportation Management Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development

12.4 Descartes

12.4.1 Descartes Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Transportation Management Systems Introduction

12.4.4 Descartes Revenue in Transportation Management Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Descartes Recent Development

12.5 SAP SE

12.5.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Transportation Management Systems Introduction

12.5.4 SAP SE Revenue in Transportation Management Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 SAP SE Recent Development

12.6 BluJay

12.6.1 BluJay Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Transportation Management Systems Introduction

12.6.4 BluJay Revenue in Transportation Management Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 BluJay Recent Development

12.7 TMW Systems

12.7.1 TMW Systems Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Transportation Management Systems Introduction

12.7.4 TMW Systems Revenue in Transportation Management Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 TMW Systems Recent Development

12.8 Omnitracs

12.8.1 Omnitracs Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Transportation Management Systems Introduction

12.8.4 Omnitracs Revenue in Transportation Management Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Omnitracs Recent Development

12.9 ORTEC

12.9.1 ORTEC Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Transportation Management Systems Introduction

12.9.4 ORTEC Revenue in Transportation Management Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 ORTEC Recent Development

12.10 HighJump

12.10.1 HighJump Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Transportation Management Systems Introduction

12.10.4 HighJump Revenue in Transportation Management Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 HighJump Recent Development

12.11 MercuryGate

12.12 One Network

12.13 Precision Software

12.14 CargoSmart

12.15 Next Generation Logistic

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2330649

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ENERGY

Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market by Top Key players: Uber Technologies Inc, Bird Rides，Inc., Cooltra Corporate, Skip, LMTS Holding S.C.A, TIER, Voi, Bolt Technology, Spin, LA BICICLETA, City Rider, Lime, Scoot, Naturent

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market Analysis 2015-2025 and Forecast 2020-2025

This report focuses on global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Short Term Electric Scooter Rental development in the United States, Europe, and China.

In 2019, the global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2025-2025.

The report also summarizes the various types of Short Term Electric Scooter Rental market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market has been done to understand the various applications of the usage and features of the product. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.

Get Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental sample copy of this report https://www.lexisbusinessinsights.com/request-sample-77560

Top Key players: Uber Technologies Inc, Bird Rides，Inc., Cooltra Corporate, Skip, LMTS Holding S.C.A, TIER, Voi, Bolt Technology, Spin, LA BICICLETA, City Rider, Lime, Scoot, Naturent, Scootaround, Hive, and WIND Mobility

Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market: Regional Segment Analysis.

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) Basic information;

2.) The Asia Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market;

3.) The North American Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market;

4.) The European Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market;

5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;

6.) The report’s conclusion.

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.

Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market report will enlist all sections and research for every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.

Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining the market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments

 

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2025-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Get Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Complete Brochure @ https://www.lexisbusinessinsights.com/request-sample-77560

About Us:

Statistical surveying reports is a solitary goal for all the business, organization and nation reports. We highlight a huge archive of most recent industry reports, driving and specialty organization profiles, and market measurements discharged by rumored private distributors and open associations. Statistical surveying Store is the far-reaching gathering of market knowledge items and administrations accessible on air. We have statistical surveying reports from a number of driving distributors and update our gathering day by day to furnish our customers with the moment online access to our database. With access to this database, our customers will have the option to profit by master bits of knowledge on worldwide businesses, items, and market patterns

Contact Us:

Lexis Business Insights

Aaryan

(Director- Business Development)

US: +1 210 907 4145

UK: +44 7880 533158

[email protected]

www.lexisbusinessinsights.com

 

Continue Reading

ENERGY

Global Bus Dispatch Software Market by Top Key players: Seon, Samsara, Verizon Connect Reveal, Driver Schedule Charterer, Goal Systems, BusHive, Inc., Hudson, Trapeze Group, Reveal Management Services，Inc, TripSpark,

Published

4 mins ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

Global Bus Dispatch Software Market Analysis 2015-2025 and Forecast 2020-2025

This report focuses on global Bus Dispatch Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bus Dispatch Software development in the United States, Europe, and China.

In 2019, the global Bus Dispatch Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2025-2025.

The report also summarizes the various types of Bus Dispatch Software market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Bus Dispatch Software Market has been done to understand the various applications of the usage and features of the product. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.

Get Global Bus Dispatch Software sample copy of this report https://www.lexisbusinessinsights.com/request-sample-77561

Top Key players: Seon, Samsara, Verizon Connect Reveal, Driver Schedule Charterer, Goal Systems, BusHive, Inc., Hudson, Trapeze Group, Reveal Management Services，Inc, TripSpark, and Orbit

Bus Dispatch Software Market: Regional Segment Analysis.

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Bus Dispatch Software Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the Global Bus Dispatch Software Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Bus Dispatch Software Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Bus Dispatch Software Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Bus Dispatch Software Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) Basic information;

2.) The Asia Bus Dispatch Software Market;

3.) The North American Bus Dispatch Software Market;

4.) The European Bus Dispatch Software Market;

5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;

6.) The report’s conclusion.

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.

Bus Dispatch Software Market report will enlist all sections and research for every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.

Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining the market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments

 

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2025-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Get Global Bus Dispatch Software Complete Brochure @ https://www.lexisbusinessinsights.com/request-sample-77561

About Us:

Statistical surveying reports is a solitary goal for all the business, organization and nation reports. We highlight a huge archive of most recent industry reports, driving and specialty organization profiles, and market measurements discharged by rumored private distributors and open associations. Statistical surveying Store is the far-reaching gathering of market knowledge items and administrations accessible on air. We have statistical surveying reports from a number of driving distributors and update our gathering day by day to furnish our customers with the moment online access to our database. With access to this database, our customers will have the option to profit by master bits of knowledge on worldwide businesses, items, and market patterns

Contact Us:

Lexis Business Insights

Aaryan

(Director- Business Development)

US: +1 210 907 4145

UK: +44 7880 533158

[email protected]

www.lexisbusinessinsights.com

Continue Reading

ENERGY

Global Waste Management Service Market by Top Key players: Veolia Environnement, Suez Environnement, Waste Management, Republic Services, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, ADS Waste Holdings, WM Intellectual Property Holdings

Published

7 mins ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

Global Waste Management Service Market Analysis 2015-2025 and Forecast 2020-2025

This report focuses on global Waste Management Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Waste Management Service development in the United States, Europe, and China.

In 2019, the global Waste Management Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2025-2025.

The report also summarizes the various types of Waste Management Service market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Waste Management Service Market has been done to understand the various applications of the usage and features of the product. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.

Get Global Waste Management Service sample copy of this report https://www.lexisbusinessinsights.com/request-sample-77562

Top Key players: Veolia Environnement, Suez Environnement, Waste Management, Republic Services, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, ADS Waste Holdings, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, Progressive Waste Solutions, Covanta Holding, Remondis, Parc, Kayama, Shirai, New COOP Tianbao, China Recyling Development, Biffa, Cawleys, Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc, Recology Inc, Food Surplus Management Limited, and The Waste Company

Waste Management Service Market: Regional Segment Analysis.

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Waste Management Service Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the Global Waste Management Service Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Waste Management Service Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Waste Management Service Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Waste Management Service Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) Basic information;

2.) The Asia Waste Management Service Market;

3.) The North American Waste Management Service Market;

4.) The European Waste Management Service Market;

5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;

6.) The report’s conclusion.

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.

Waste Management Service Market report will enlist all sections and research for every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.

Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining the market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments

 

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2025-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Get Global Waste Management Service Complete Brochure @ https://www.lexisbusinessinsights.com/request-sample-77562

About Us:

Statistical surveying reports is a solitary goal for all the business, organization and nation reports. We highlight a huge archive of most recent industry reports, driving and specialty organization profiles, and market measurements discharged by rumored private distributors and open associations. Statistical surveying Store is the far-reaching gathering of market knowledge items and administrations accessible on air. We have statistical surveying reports from a number of driving distributors and update our gathering day by day to furnish our customers with the moment online access to our database. With access to this database, our customers will have the option to profit by master bits of knowledge on worldwide businesses, items, and market patterns

Contact Us:

Lexis Business Insights

Aaryan

(Director- Business Development)

US: +1 210 907 4145

UK: +44 7880 533158

[email protected]

www.lexisbusinessinsights.com

 

Continue Reading

Support Fusion Science Academy

If you enjoy our reporting, please consider a small donation via PayPal to [email protected] - even a small amount of $5 or $10 will help out significantly with our hosting costs. You can also share our articles on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Also make sure to sign up to our newsletter to get notified whenever we publish a new article.

Trending