Travel and Tourism Spending Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019-2027

The major players profiled in this Travel and Tourism Spending market report include:

Market: Competitive Landscape

The global travel & tourism market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players. The report includes detailed analysis of the global travel & tourism market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, travel & tourism market regulations in various geographies, and trends. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global travel & tourism market.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global travel & tourism market includingTUI Group, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Carnival Corporation & plc, A‌i‌r‌b‌n‌b‌, ‌I‌n‌c., Crown Resorts Ltd., Accor plc, Balkan Holidays Ltd‌‌., G Adventures, Adris Grupa d.d., and OYO Rooms.

These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available), products, and key strategies to increase market share in the global travel & tourismmarket.

The global travel & tourism market is segmented as below:

Global Travel & Tourism Market, by Travel Days

Within 7 Days

7-15 Days

More than 15 Days

Global Travel & Tourism Market, by Travel Type

Leisure Spending

Business Spending

Global Travel & Tourism Market, by Application

Domestic Spending

International Spending

Global Travel & Tourism Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America



Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



South America Brazil Rest of South America



