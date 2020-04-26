Travelers Vaccines Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2024

Top Companies in the Global Travelers Vaccines Market : GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur, Merck, Pfizer, CNBG, Sanofi Pasteur MSD, Serum Institute of India, Biokangtai.

The global Travelers Vaccines market is expected to reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2018 to 2024.

The global travel vaccines market was worth US$ 4.9 Billion in 2018. Travel vaccines, also known as travel immunizations, are vaccines travelers can get before they visit certain regions across the globe which help protect them from serious diseases.

A vaccine is a biological preparation that improves immunity to a particular disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism, and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins or one of its surface proteins. The agent stimulates the body’s immune system to recognize the agent as foreign, destroy it, and “remember” it, so that the immune system can more easily recognize and destroy any of these microorganisms that it later encounters.

Key Market Trends

The classification of Travelers Vaccines includes Meningococcal Vaccine, Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine, Yellow Fever Vaccine, Hepatitis Vaccine, Cholera Vaccine and other vaccines. The proportion of Hepatitis Vaccine in 2016 is about 28.94%, the proportion of Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine in 2016 is about 15.67%, and the proportion of other vaccine in 2016 is about 24.55%.

Travelers Vaccines are application in Tourists, Students, Workers and others. The most of Travelers Vaccines is Tourists, and the market share of that is about 44.41 % in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 49.42% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19.41% in 2016. And Asia Pacific in the third largest consumption region with the consumption market share of 18.09%.

The Travelers Vaccines market can be devided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Travelers Vaccines Market on the basis of Types are :

Meningococcal Vaccine

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine

Yellow Fever Vaccine

Hepatitis Vaccine

Cholera Vaccine

Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Travelers Vaccines Market is Segmented into :

Tourists

Students

Workers

Others

Regions Are covered By Travelers Vaccines Market Report 2019 To 2025 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

