Trehalose Market Will Likely See Expanding Of Marketable Business Segments 2017 – 2025

Trehalose is a non-reducing sugar which similar to sucrose in chemical structure and characteristic. Trehalose is commonly found in natural products such as mushroom, honey, baker’s yeast. Some of these sources in dry form are known to contain almost 20% trehalose. Trehalose has wide application in food owing to its unique property such as stability at high temperature, acids, and non-reducing characteristics. Trehalose is an ideal sugar for freeze drying of various products in the pharmaceutical industry and as the ingredient for dried, baked and processed food. Trehalose is well suited for sweetened nutritional drinks and other energy drink products. Other than pharmaceutical, food, and beverage industry trehalose is also used in cosmetic products such as skin moisturizers and anti-ageing cream

Trehalose maintains the freshness, texture, and flavor of the food and beverage product, therefore, it is being extensively used in the food and beverage industry. Nagase is the leading manufacturer of trehalose globally, Nagase manufactures trehalose through its subsidiary company Hyashibara and offers TREHA trehalose registered product of Nagase especially for food and beverage.

The global trehalose market is segmented on the basis of application, end user and region. The global trehalose market is segmented on the basis of application in food and beverage industry, the pharmaceutical industry, and cosmetics industry. In food industry trehalose market is further segmented as Bakery, confectionery, frozen food, dairy, and fruit. In pharmaceutical industry trehalose is used for the preparation of tablet, syrup, and chewable medicines to mask the unpleasant odor and taste. In cosmetic industry trehalose is used for the preparation of hair and skin care products as it protects skin and hairs form dehydration and provide them with nutrition. The trehalose market is segmented on the basis of end user as industrial and food service.

Global Trehalose Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global trehalose market is segmented by regions which includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. In North America, Europe and Latin America demand for trehalose is expected to increase owing to its use in food, beverage, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa are emerging market for trehalose consumption due to increasing population, there is increase in production of food, pharmaceutical, beverage and cosmetic which leads to increased use of trehalose in manufacturing such products.

The major driver for trehalose market is the increasing demand for trehalose as it is being used in food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, and cosmetics industry along with this trehalose has certain properties such as ability to sustain and preserve wide array of biological molecules which makes it ideal for using it as a food preservative and can be used for increasing the shelf life of the products such as snacks and baked goods. Being sweet in taste there is increased use of trehalose in pharmaceutical industry for the production of tablets, syrups and others medicines with pleasant odor and taste and it is expected to fuel the trehalose market growth. Trehalose is also being used in anti-ageing creams, skin creams and hair shampoos for giving protecting skin and providing nutrition this being a driver for trehalose market is expected to further boost the trehalose market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global trehalose market includes HAYASHIBARA CO. LTD., Life Sciences Advanced Technologies, Cargill Inc., The Ingredient House, Penta Manufacturer, and Fenchem. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global trehalose oil market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global trehalose oil market till 2025.