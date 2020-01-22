Trending 2020 : N-Propyl Acetate Market Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2026

Los Angeles, United State, 22 January 2020 – –The report titled Global N-Propyl Acetate Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global N-Propyl Acetate market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global N-Propyl Acetate market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global N-Propyl Acetate market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global N-Propyl Acetate Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global N-Propyl Acetate Market : Oxea, Dow, BASF, Eastman, Solvay, Showa Denko K.K., Sankyo Chem, Daicel, Sasol, Chang Chun Group, Shiny Chem, Nuoao Chem, Jiangsu Baichuan, Nanjing Wujiang, Ningbo Yongshun, Jiangsu Ruijia, Yixing Kaixin

The Essential Content Covered in the Global N-Propyl Acetate Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global N-Propyl Acetate Market Segmentation By Product : N-Propyl Acetate ≥ 99.5%, N-Propyl Acetate ≥ 99.0%

Global N-Propyl Acetate Market Segmentation By Application : Paints & Coatings, Printing Ink, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While N-Propyl Acetate Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. N-Propyl Acetate Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global N-Propyl Acetate market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global N-Propyl Acetate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3.2 N-Propyl Acetate ≥ 99.5%

1.3.3 N-Propyl Acetate ≥ 99.0%

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global N-Propyl Acetate Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Paints & Coatings

1.4.3 Printing Ink

1.4.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care

1.4.5 Food & Beverages

1.4.6 Pharmaceuticals

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global N-Propyl Acetate Production Value 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global N-Propyl Acetate Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global N-Propyl Acetate Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global N-Propyl Acetate Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.2.1 Global N-Propyl Acetate Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global N-Propyl Acetate Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global N-Propyl Acetate Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global N-Propyl Acetate Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 N-Propyl Acetate Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 N-Propyl Acetate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.3 Global N-Propyl Acetate Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 N-Propyl Acetate Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers N-Propyl Acetate Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into N-Propyl Acetate Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers N-Propyl Acetate Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 N-Propyl Acetate ≥ 99.5% Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.2 N-Propyl Acetate ≥ 99.0% Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.2 Global N-Propyl Acetate Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global N-Propyl Acetate Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 N-Propyl Acetate Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global N-Propyl Acetate Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global N-Propyl Acetate Production (History Data) by Regions 2013-2018

6.2 Global N-Propyl Acetate Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States N-Propyl Acetate Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.2 United States N-Propyl Acetate Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States N-Propyl Acetate Import & Export

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe N-Propyl Acetate Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.2 Europe N-Propyl Acetate Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.3 Key Players in Europe

6.4.4 Europe N-Propyl Acetate Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.2 China N-Propyl Acetate Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.4 China N-Propyl Acetate Import & Export

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan N-Propyl Acetate Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.2 Japan N-Propyl Acetate Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.3 Key Players in Japan

6.6.4 Japan N-Propyl Acetate Import & Export

6.7 Other Regions

6.7.1 South Korea

6.7.2 India

6.7.3 Southeast Asia

7 N-Propyl Acetate Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global N-Propyl Acetate Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America N-Propyl Acetate Consumption by Type

7.2.2 North America N-Propyl Acetate Consumption by Application

7.2.3 North America N-Propyl Acetate Consumption by Countries

7.2.4 United States

7.2.5 Canada

7.2.6 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe N-Propyl Acetate Consumption by Type

7.3.2 Europe N-Propyl Acetate Consumption by Application

7.3.3 Europe N-Propyl Acetate Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 UK

7.3.7 Italy

7.3.8 Russia

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific N-Propyl Acetate Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Asia Pacific N-Propyl Acetate Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Asia Pacific N-Propyl Acetate Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 China

7.4.5 Japan

7.4.6 Korea

7.4.7 India

7.4.8 Australia

7.4.9 Indonesia

7.4.10 Thailand

7.4.11 Malaysia

7.4.12 Philippines

7.4.13 Vietnam

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America N-Propyl Acetate Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Central & South America N-Propyl Acetate Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Central & South America N-Propyl Acetate Consumption by Countries

7.5.4 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa N-Propyl Acetate Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa N-Propyl Acetate Consumption by Application

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Oxea

8.1.1 Oxea Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of N-Propyl Acetate

8.1.4 N-Propyl Acetate Product Introduction

8.1.5 Oxea Recent Development

8.2 Dow

8.2.1 Dow Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of N-Propyl Acetate

8.2.4 N-Propyl Acetate Product Introduction

8.2.5 Dow Recent Development

8.3 BASF

8.3.1 BASF Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of N-Propyl Acetate

8.3.4 N-Propyl Acetate Product Introduction

8.3.5 BASF Recent Development

8.4 Eastman

8.4.1 Eastman Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of N-Propyl Acetate

8.4.4 N-Propyl Acetate Product Introduction

8.4.5 Eastman Recent Development

8.5 Solvay

8.5.1 Solvay Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of N-Propyl Acetate

8.5.4 N-Propyl Acetate Product Introduction

8.5.5 Solvay Recent Development

8.6 Showa Denko K.K.

8.6.1 Showa Denko K.K. Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of N-Propyl Acetate

8.6.4 N-Propyl Acetate Product Introduction

8.6.5 Showa Denko K.K. Recent Development

8.7 Sankyo Chem

8.7.1 Sankyo Chem Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of N-Propyl Acetate

8.7.4 N-Propyl Acetate Product Introduction

8.7.5 Sankyo Chem Recent Development

8.8 Daicel

8.8.1 Daicel Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of N-Propyl Acetate

8.8.4 N-Propyl Acetate Product Introduction

8.8.5 Daicel Recent Development

8.9 Sasol

8.9.1 Sasol Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.9.3 Production and Revenue of N-Propyl Acetate

8.9.4 N-Propyl Acetate Product Introduction

8.9.5 Sasol Recent Development

8.10 Chang Chun Group

8.10.1 Chang Chun Group Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.10.3 Production and Revenue of N-Propyl Acetate

8.10.4 N-Propyl Acetate Product Introduction

8.10.5 Chang Chun Group Recent Development

8.11 Shiny Chem

8.12 Nuoao Chem

8.13 Jiangsu Baichuan

8.14 Nanjing Wujiang

8.15 Ningbo Yongshun

8.16 Jiangsu Ruijia

8.17 Yixing Kaixin

9 Market Forecast: Production Side

9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast

9.1.1 Global N-Propyl Acetate Capacity, Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global N-Propyl Acetate Production Value Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 N-Propyl Acetate Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global N-Propyl Acetate Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global N-Propyl Acetate Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 N-Propyl Acetate Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 Other Regions

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global N-Propyl Acetate Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global N-Propyl Acetate Production Value Forecast by Type

10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 N-Propyl Acetate Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America N-Propyl Acetate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe N-Propyl Acetate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific N-Propyl Acetate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America N-Propyl Acetate Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa N-Propyl Acetate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 N-Propyl Acetate Sales Channels

11.2.2 N-Propyl Acetate Distributors

11.3 N-Propyl Acetate Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Macroscopic Indicator

12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions

12.4.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

