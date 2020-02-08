Trends in the Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market 2019-2026

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Building-integrated Photovoltaics market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Building-integrated Photovoltaics market.

segmented as follows:

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by Technology

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Others

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by Application

Roofs

Facades

Windows

Others

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by End-user

Commercial

Residential

Others

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Europe is a leading region of the global building-integrated photovoltaics market. The region constitutes more than 45% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum pace during the forecast period.

Recently, concerns related to fossil fuels have increased. This presents opportunities for service providers operating in the global building-integrated photovoltaics market.

The U.S. BIPV market is mostly concentrated in California, followed by New Jersey. In Canada, the market for BIPV in Ontario is expected to expand at a significant pace in the near future.

California was among the first states in the U.S. to develop a Green Building Standards code known as ‘CALGreen.’ The code is expected to mandate that the new buildings in the state be more efficient in terms of energy and environment. This is projected to help the International Code Council develop a new International Green Construction Code (IGCC) for commercial buildings.

According to SolarPower Europe, countries in Europe have installed around 9 GW of solar power systems in 2017, which is a 30% increase over the 7 GW added in 2016

Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

