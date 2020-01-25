TRIAC Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2017 – 2025

PMR, in its recent market report, suggests that the TRIAC Market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn. The report finds that the TRIAC Market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period 2017 – 2025.

The TRIAC Market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the TRIAC Market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the TRIAC Market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

The TRIAC Market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the TRIAC Market players to expand their production footprint in region?

What are the threats faced by players in the global TRIAC Market mutually?

Why region holds the majority of share in the global TRIAC Market?

Why segment has the largest consumption in region?

Which industries remain the leading consumers of the TRIAC across the globe?

The content of the TRIAC Market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global TRIAC Market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different TRIAC Market players

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the TRIAC over the forecast period 2017 – 2025

End use consumption of the TRIAC across various regions

Identify the ecological impacts of the TRIAC and what regulations are being imposed on its usage

All the players running in the global TRIAC Market are elaborated thoroughly in the TRIAC Market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging TRIAC Market players.

Key Players

Some of the key players of TRIAC Market are Central Semiconductor Corp., NTE Electronics, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Littelfuse Inc., Sanken Electric co., Ltd., IXYS Corporation, Solid State Inc., NXP Semiconductors and WeEn Semiconductors.

Key Contracts:

In November 2016, Central Semiconductor Corp. announced their distribution agreement with Avnet Inc. who is a technology distributor. Central Semiconductor Corp. product portfolio including diodes, triac etc. will be available for purchase by customers in North America through Avnet group.

TRIAC Market: Regional Overview

By geography, TRIAC Market can be segmented into five regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the TRIAC Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the adoption of TRIACs by several industries for implementing household and utility products. North America region is expected to be followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

In North America and Europe region, the market of TRIAC Market is significantly growing owing to the presence of small and large household and utility device manufacturers present in this region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

TRIAC Market Segments

TRIAC Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

TRIAC Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

TRIAC Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

TRIAC Market Value Chain

TRIAC Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for TRIAC Market includes

TRIAC Market by North America US & Canada

TRIAC Market by Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

TRIAC Market by Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

TRIAC Market by Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan

TRIAC Market by the Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size regarding value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

