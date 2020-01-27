Triennial OTC Derivatives Market Growth ,Overview with Detailed Analysis 2020-2024 | GF Securities, ZHONGTAI Securities, CITIC Securities, GUOTAI JUNAN Securities

Global Triennial OTC Derivatives Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024> This report studies the Triennial OTC Derivatives market, Triennial OTC Derivatives are contracts that are traded (and privately negotiated) directly between two parties, without going through an exchange or other intermediary. Products such as swaps, forward rate agreements, exotic OTC Options– and other exotic derivatives – are almost always traded in this way.

Scope of the Report:

Since 1980s, derivatives market has become the significant component of international financial market, and its founding and development contributes to the characteristics of modern financial market. The financial system inherited by the planned economic system cannot meet the needs of economic development of market because of the persistent and deepening economic reforms in China. Financial reform is imminent, which is also the objective requirement and essential part of economic system reform of China. The need of developing China’s OTC market becomes increasingly prominent with the deepening economical market reforms. The process of maturing and completing of OTC should be long because the China is still at the beginning. The gradual quitting in commodity derivatives could be based on the accumulated experience of monitoring and market trading in exchange rate and interest rate derivatives.

The main types of OTC Derivative included OTC Interest Rate Derivatives, OTC Forex Derivatives and Others (Commodity Derivatives, Equity Derivatives, Fixed Income, etc). The dominant type is OTC Forex Derivatives which holds more than 90% revenue share in Chinese Triennial OTC Derivative Market with about 20% of growth rate. The percentage of OTC Interest Rate Derivatives is approximately 6% with decreasing growth rate since 2015.

The key players covered in this study > GF Securities, ZHONGTAI Securities, CITIC Securities, GUOTAI JUNAN Securities, Haitong Securities Company Limited, CHANGJIANG Securities, INDUSTRIAL Securities, SHANXI Securities, HUATAI Securities, GUOSEN Securities, CICC, PINGAN Securities, CMS, First Capital Securities, UBS, SHENWAN HONGYUAN Securities, Bank of China, Bank of Communications.

This report studies the Triennial OTC Derivatives market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Triennial OTC Derivatives market by product type and applications/end industries.

