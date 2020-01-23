Triisobutylaluminum Market -Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2026

Triisobutylaluminum Market: Overview
Triisobutylaluminum is an organo-metallic compound that is used as a catalyst, reducing agent, and chemical intermediate in various chemical reactions. It is mainly used as a catalyst in the Ziegler-Natta reactions for olefin and diene polymerizations. It is used in packaging materials, fibers, and adhesives. Triisobutylaluminum is a pyrophoric liquid supplied undiluted or as a solution in a compatible hydrocarbon solvent. It finds applications in the manufacture of high density and linear low density polyethylene and polypropylene and synthetic elastomers. Triisobutylaluminum is also used in the manufacture of primary alcohols. Generally, triisobutylaluminum finds applications in end-user industries such as packaging, medical and pharmaceutical, chemical, electronics, and textile. Triisobutylaluminum is spontaneously flammable in air and reacts violently with water. It is corrosive in nature.
Triisobutylaluminum Market: Trends & Developments
Rise in demand for the production of thermoplastics and rubber is a key factor driving the global triisobutylaluminum market. Thermoplastics such as polyethylene and polypropylene are manufactured by using triisobutylaluminum. Expansion in the food & beverages industry is also propelling the triisobutylaluminum market, owing to the use of triisobutylaluminum in packaging applications in the industry. There is an increase in demand for triisobutylaluminum from the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals sector. In pharmaceuticals and fine chemical synthesis, triisobutylaluminum facilitates various reactions that are useful in reduction, addition, alkylation, and deprotonation.
Use of triisobutylaluminum as an alkylating agent for the production of organotin compounds and organophosphorus derivatives is likely to enhance demand for it. Rise in use of triisobutylaluminum in the production of semiconductor devices and photovoltaic modules is likely to augment the triisobutylaluminum market. However, chemical reactivity to air and water and difficulty in transportation are the major restraints of the triisobutylaluminum market. Moreover, high cost of research and development acts as a key restraint of the global triisobutylaluminum market.
Triisobutylaluminum Market: Key Segments
Based on application, the global triisobutylaluminum market can be segmented into thermoplastics such as polypropylene and polyethylene, rubbers, synthetic elastomers, semiconductor devices, photovoltaic modules, olefin, and diene. In terms of end-user industry, the triisobutylaluminum market can be categorized into packaging, medical, semiconductor and electronics, and textiles.