Trocars Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report by 2026

Global Trocars Market was valued US$ 578 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1012 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.25 % during a forecast period.

A trocar is a surgical instrument used to insert various surgical apparatuses into a blood vessel.Growth potential of developing economies is a key opportunity of the trocars market.

Rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, an increasing rate of target conditions for laparoscopic surgery, and growing awareness programs are driving the growth of the market. However, product failures & recalls, and strict governing framework & time-consuming approval process is limiting the growth of the global trocars market.

The bladeless trocars segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period owing to ease-of-use of bladeless tip trocars, no trauma to the interior body organs & vessels and a fewer chance of getting the infection. Multipurpose applicability, flexible usage, and distinctive mode of entry in the stomach cavity during laparoscopic surgeries are the major factors rising the growth of the bladeless trocars segment.

The general surgery segment is projected to the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising number of obesity, growing reliance on minimally invasive surgeries hernia, and appendicitis cases. Disposable trocars transport high-quality medical output and the chance of post-operative infection is low.

Growing healthcare expenses and technological advancements are responsible for higher adoption of trocars in Asia Pacific region. The trocars market is estimated to grow in North America throughout the forecast period due to the increasing occurrence of obesity & chronic diseases such as urological & gynecological disorders and the ease of use of reimbursements for laparoscopic procedures from Medicare. The Middle East & Africa has the lowest share of the global trocars market.

Some of the prominent players in the global trocars market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., Conmed Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, GENICON, INC., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Laprosurge, Purple Surgical, and Medtronic.

The Scope of Global Trocars Market:

Global Trocars Market, by Product:

Disposable Trocars

Reposable Trocars

Reusable Trocars

Accessories

Global Trocars Market, by Tip:

Bladeless Trocars

Optical Trocars

Blunt Trocars

Bladed Trocars

Global Trocars Market, by Application:

General Surgery

Gynaecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Pediatric Surgery

Other Surgeries

Global Trocars Market, by End-User:

Hospitals

Other End Users

Global Trocars Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Trocars Market:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Conmed Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

GENICON, INC.

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Laprosurge

Purple Surgical

Medtronic.