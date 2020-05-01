Truck Trailers Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2030

Global Masking Tapes Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Masking Tapes industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Masking Tapes as well as some small players.

the demand for masking tapes in the building and construction sector.

Currently, Latin America is at a critical stage, as the region has seen a decline in its growth after a sudden spike in 2010. The epicentre for the recession in Brazil and Argentina is the slowdown in automotive manufacturing. Despite the positive growth of Mexico in the automotive sector, the net effect on the growth of the automotive industry is negative. Moreover, slow growth in metal production is hampering demand in the masking tapes market. The region may face problems due to the unfair subsidies provided by the Chinese government to its local manufacturers. All these factors are creating a negative impact on the global masking tapes market.

In a similar way, Asian markets are huge and hold a significant share of the world market in many industries. Despite offering such high growth many big companies are shying from entering the region. Consumers in Asia excluding few countries are both demanding and price sensitive, which makes the Asian market the toughest to crack. After a decade of consistent incremental growth in the automotive market, the APEJ region is facing a decline in sales of automobiles in the region. This decline can be attributed largely to internal factors as well as the global economic uncertainty. Thailand and Indonesia are the two major markets facing the biggest car sale decline in the region. This decline in the automotive market has a huge ripple effect on the demand for masking tapes in the region.

Building and Construction end-use industry segment is expected to lose 230 basis points in MEA over the forecast period

The Building and Construction end-use industry segment in APEJ is expected to account for a market share of just over 40% by the end of 2027, losing 30 basis points during the forecast period. The Automotive segment in APEJ is expected to hold a market share of about 25% by the end of 2027, losing 30 basis points.

The Automotive segment in MEA held a market share of more than 20% in 2016 and is expected to account for a market share of just under 25% by the end of 2027, gaining 110 basis points. On the other hand, the Building and Construction end-use industry segment in the MEA masking tapes market is estimated to account for a market share of more than 50% by the end of 2027, losing 230 basis points during the forecast period.

