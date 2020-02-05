Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve Market – Qualitative Analysis on Demand 2026

What is Wireless and Mobile Backhaul?

Wireless and mobile backhaul is the portion of a mobile network that connects the core network with the cellular base stations, such as RAN (Radio Access Network). Various technology choices available for mobile backhaul are copper-lined, fiber-optic, wireless backhaul (microwave), and millimeter-wave solutions. The copper-based backhaul was the primary backhaul technology for 2G/3G and supported 1.5 Mbps to 2 Mbps bandwidth. On the other hand, fiber-optic technology is mainstay wired backhaul in microwave backhaul and MNO networks.

The reports cover key market developments in the Wireless and Mobile Backhaul as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations.

A few significant factors driving the growth of the market are increasing mobile data traffic, increasing the availability of smartphones, and growing advancement in technology. However, spectrum crunch and case-by-case examination before specific deployments is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Few opportunities or trends, anticipated to fuel the growth of the market are 42 GHz spectrum band and 5g wireless backhaul. The 5G network is anticipated to comprise both NR (New Radio) and 5G Core Network (5GC). The reluctance of organizations to move from traditional to next-generation backhaul (Ngb) is one of the significant challenges for the wireless and mobile backhaul market.

1. Alcatel-Lucent

2. Broadcom

3. Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

5. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

6. FUJITSU

7. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

8. Nokia

9. Tellabs, Inc.

10. ZTE Corporation

