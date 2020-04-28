Tuberculosis Therapeutic Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies And Growth Forecast 2017 – 2025

Tuberculosis is an infectious bacterial disease characterized by the growth of tubercles (small nodular lesions which particularly form in the bone or other tissues) in the lung. There are two types of tuberculosis: latent and active. In the former, the infection does not exhibit any symptoms, whereas chronic cough with blood-containing sputum, fever, and night sweat are symptoms of the latter.

Tuberculosis spreads through the medium of air. Active tuberculosis occurs more often in HIV/AIDS-affected people, with diagnosis commonly done through chest x-rays and through a microscopic examination of culture body fluids. Latent tuberculosis is detected through tuberculin skin tests or blood tests. Those in prolonged and close contact with tuberculosis-infected people are at a particularly high risk to be infected themselves. A person suffering active but untreated tuberculosis could infect ten to twelve person in a year. Tuberculosis occurs worldwide and has been identified as a major factor of death.

On the basis of test, the tuberculosis therapeutic market is segmented into the diagnostic laboratory and radiographic methods. Diagnostic laboratory tests hold the maximum market share as they are highly cost-effective and easy to perform compared to radiographic tests. However, compromised accuracy and longer processing time are the two factors limiting this segment. The health care industry is therefore seeking advanced techniques to overcome these problems. Macro-economic factors, environmental factors, and the rising smokers’ population drive the tuberculosis therapeutic market. Advancements in x-ray systems, especially through mobile radiography and portable equipment such as the Practix 400 Plus are propelling the tuberculosis therapy market. However, multiple & specific drug resistance and the dearth of efficient lab technicians act as major restraints. In some countries, BCG vaccines are administered right in the childhood in order to fight tuberculosis. The markets for both – the vaccines as well as equipment – expand on parallel tracks. The development of new vaccines such as MVA85A, Rbcg30, and 72F fusion proteins constitutes a major share in the tuberculosis therapeutic market. There is urgent need for the development of better diagnostics owing to the rising rate of anti-tuberculosis drugs.

Geographically North America and Latin America account for a prominent share in the tuberculosis therapeutic market because of the increasing awareness about the disease and its impact on human life. The higher use of BCG vaccination could further propel the market in the U.S. Europe follows the strategic guidelines provided by government bodies for its use of drugs against tuberculosis and vaccination schedules for children, which aids the expansion of the market. The tuberculosis situation in Asia Pacific, especially India, is highly critical. Every week, around ten thousand people succumb to death by tuberculosis. The revised national tuberculosis program in India plays a vital role in controlling this issue, with the growing population increasingly using vaccines and effective equipment. In Middle East & Africa, the development of additional expert MTB/RIF machines creates good scope for the market, which is also driven by the effectiveness of the national tuberculosis control program and the quality of the region’s laboratory infrastructure.

Sanofi Aventis, Aventis Pharmaceutical Ltd., Novartis AG, and Bayer Healthcare are key players operating in the tuberculosis therapeutic market.