Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Tuna Market Price Trends, Growth Report, Share, Size and Industry Overview By 2024

Published

2 hours ago

on

imarc group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tuna Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global tuna market size was US$ 11.59 Billion in 2018. Tuna refers to a saltwater fish which belongs to the Thunnini tribe and is commonly found in the temperate and subtropical waters of the Mediterranean Sea, the Black Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. It provides essential nutrients including vitamin B12, vitamin B6, niacin, proteins, omega-3 fatty acids and several minerals. It also offers numerous health benefits such as averting the skin and kidneys from developing infections, encouraging the development of muscles, and enhancing blood circulation and metabolism in the human body.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tuna-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization in confluence with international food trends has altered the current food preferences and habits of consumers. For instance, the increasing popularity of sushi around the world has catalyzed the demand for tuna, especially in new markets such as the Middle East, Central Asia and Latin America. Moreover, as a result of hectic schedules of consumers, fresh tuna trade has been surpassed by the consistently increasing demand for canned tuna and other ready-to-eat and frozen variants. This can also be accredited to the extensive shelf-life and ease of transportation of these products over larger distances. In addition to this, the increasing production of processed tuna products is aiding in generating employment opportunities in the entire value chain including catching, processing and trade of tuna. Apart from this, with the growing environmental concerns, numerous companies are offering Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified tuna which is captured and processed using sustainable methods. By 2024, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 14.4 Billion, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2024.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tuna-market

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Species:

1. Skipjack
2. Yellowfin
3. Albacore
4. Bigeye
5. Bluefin

Based on the species, the market has been classified into skipjack, yellowfin, albacore, bigeye and bluefin. Currently, skipjack represents one of the most popular tuna species as it is widely used in canned products worldwide.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. Canned
2. Frozen
3. Fresh

On the basis of the product types, the market has been divided into canned, frozen and fresh. At present, canned tuna accounts for the majority of the total market as the fresh variants are relatively expensive.

Production Breakup by Region:

1. Japan
2. Indonesia
3. Philippines
4. Taiwan P.C.
5. Republic of Korea
6. Spain
7. Others

Region-wise, Japan represents the largest consumer and third-largest producer of tuna around the world. Indonesia, Philippines, Taiwan P.C., Republic of Korea and Spain are the other key producers, while the USA and the Republic of Korea are the major consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

1. Market Structure
2. Key Players
3. Profiles of Key Players

The competitive landscape of the tuna industry has also been analyzed in the report along with comprehensive profiles of the leading companies.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:
IMARC Group
309 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA
Website: www.imarcgroup.com
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145, UK: +44-702-409-7331
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Zinc Gluconate Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019 – 2027

Published

32 seconds ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

TMR, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Zinc Gluconate market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Zinc Gluconate market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Zinc Gluconate are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Zinc Gluconate market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29915

Market segments and sub-segments

  • Market trends and dynamics
  • Supply and demand
  • Market size
  • Current trends/opportunities/challenges
  • Competitive landscape
  • Technological breakthroughs
  • Value chain and stakeholder analysis

    • The regional analysis covers:

    • North America (U.S. and Canada)
    • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
    • Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
    • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
    • Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

    The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

    A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

    Highlights of the report:

    • A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
    • Important changes in market dynamics
    • Market segmentation up to the second or third level
    • Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
    • Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
    • Market shares and strategies of key players
    • Emerging niche segments and regional markets
    • An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
    • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
       

    Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

    Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=29915

    The Zinc Gluconate market research answers important questions, including the following:

    1. What was the number of units of the Zinc Gluconate sold in 2018?
    2. Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Zinc Gluconate ?
    3. How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Zinc Gluconate ?
    4. What R&D projects are the Zinc Gluconate players implementing?
    5. Which segment will lead the global Zinc Gluconate market by 2029 by product type?

    The Zinc Gluconate market research serves a platter of the following information:

    • In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Zinc Gluconate market.
    • Critical breakdown of the Zinc Gluconate market as per product type, and end use industry.
    • Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Zinc Gluconate market players.
    • Precise year-on-year growth of the global Zinc Gluconate market in terms of value and volume.
    • Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

    Request TOC For This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=29915

    Why go for TMR?

    TMR stays aligned with the fact the organization lands among the leading market research firms in India. Our analysts work irrespective of the time-zone, the result, we are being recognized worldwide. We abide by the notion that each client has his/her own set of requirements. With extensive primary and secondary research, our experts churn out the most accurate information regarding the desired the market.

    About TMR

    TMR (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

    Contact

    TMR
    State Tower
    90 State Street,
    Suite 700,
    Albany, NY – 12207
    United States
    Tel: +1-518-618-1030
    USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453″

    Continue Reading

    MARKET REPORT

    Powered Wheelchairs Market Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications 2024

    Published

    58 seconds ago

    on

    January 24, 2020

    By

    The Powered Wheelchairs market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Powered Wheelchairs market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . Global Powered Wheelchairs Market Report is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

    In this report, the global Powered Wheelchairs market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2024.

    Read Report Details at https://www.proaxivereports.com/203527  

    The major players profiled in this report include:

    Permobil Corp
    Pride Mobility
    Sunrise Medical
    Drive Medical
    Ottobock
    Hoveround Corp
    N.V. Vermeiren
    NISSIN
    Merits Health Products
    Invacare Corp
    Golden Technologies
    21st Century SCIENTIFIC
    Hubang

    Request for Sample Report at https://www.proaxivereports.com/request-sample/203527

    The report firstly introduced the Powered Wheelchairs basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

    On the basis of product, this Powered Wheelchairs market report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

    Centre wheel drive
    Front wheel drive
    Rear wheel drive

    On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Powered Wheelchairs for each application, including-

    Home
    Hospital

    Ask more details or request custom reports to our experts at https://www.proaxivereports.com/pre-order/203527  

    Then it analyzed the world’s main region Powered Wheelchairs market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and Powered Wheelchairs industry growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

    The report highlights historic and forecasted market size in terms of revenues & unit sales, average selling price, growth rates, and company market shares. 

    • Highlights and compares key application/product categories for growth trends and revenue forecast.
    • Market size, revenue and unit sales according to each region
    • Cross category comparison – Growth and revenue comparison for product categories, historic and forecast through 2024.
    • Market share of top key players
    • Current trends and recent Developments

     

    Reasons to Purchase Powered Wheelchairs Market Research Report 

    • Develop competitive strategy based on competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Powered Wheelchairs market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Powered Wheelchairs market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

     

    Purchase Powered Wheelchairs Market Report at https://www.proaxivereports.com/checkout/203527

    Continue Reading

    MARKET REPORT

    Global Polyimide (PI) Market Competitor Landscape, Growth, Opportunity Analysis,Trends & Forecast 2019-2024

    Published

    59 seconds ago

    on

    January 24, 2020

    By

    Polyimide (PI) Market reports helps you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Polyimide (PI) Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.. The Polyimide (PI) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.

    The global Polyimide (PI) market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.

    The study considers the present scenario of the Polyimide (PI) market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Polyimide (PI) market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

    Read Report Details at https://www.proaxivereports.com/203521  

    The competitive environment in the Polyimide (PI) market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.

    The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Polyimide (PI) industry.

    List of key players profiled in the report:


    SABIC
    DuPont
    Evonik Fibres
    Ube Industries
    Solvay
    SKCKOLONPI
    Saint-Gobain
    Taimide Technology
    Mitsui Chemicals
    Kaneka Corporation
    Qinyang Tianyi Chemical
    Asahi Kasei
    HD MicroSystems
    Shengyuan
    HiPolyking
    Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

    Request for Sample Report at https://www.proaxivereports.com/request-sample/203521

    The market study includes insights on segmentation by product type

    Film
    Resin
    Plastic

    On the basis of Application of Polyimide (PI) Market can be split into:

    Aerospace Industry
    Electrical Industry
    Machine Industry

    Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.

    Ask more details or request custom reports to our experts at https://www.proaxivereports.com/pre-order/203521  

    Polyimide (PI) Market segmentation by region: 

    • APAC
    • EMEA
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe

    The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Polyimide (PI) industry across the globe.

    Purchase Polyimide (PI) Market Report at https://www.proaxivereports.com/checkout/203521

    Key Market Insights:

    The report provides the following insights into the Polyimide (PI) market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

    • Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the Polyimide (PI) market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
    • Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the Polyimide (PI) market.
    • Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
    • Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
    • Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the Polyimide (PI) market.
    Continue Reading

    Support Fusion Science Academy

    If you enjoy our reporting, please consider a small donation via PayPal to [email protected] - even a small amount of $5 or $10 will help out significantly with our hosting costs. You can also share our articles on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Also make sure to sign up to our newsletter to get notified whenever we publish a new article.

    Trending