Tunnel Boring Machine Market Future Growth By New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies Herrenknecht AG Hitachi Zosen Corporation IHI Corporation

Companies Mentioned:-

China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

CREG TBM Germany GmbH

Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd. (DHHI)

Herrenknecht AG

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

IHI Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Northern Heavy Industries Group Co.,Ltd

Qinhuangdao Tianye Tolian Heavy Industry Co., Ltd

The tunnel boring machine (TBM) is an alternative to drilling and blasting methods used for tunnel excavations with circular cross-sections across different ground surfaces. TBM is tube-shaped with a rotating disk at the front. The disk is provided with cutting teeth to shear through rocky surfaces. TBM is also used for sewers, mining, hydroelectric stations, and other micro-tunneling applications.

The global tunnel boring machine market is segmented on the basis of type, geology, and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as slurry TBM, shielded TBM, earth pressure balance shield TBM, multi-Mode TBM, and others. On the basis of the geology, the market is segmented as soft ground, hard rock ground, variable ground, and heterogeneous ground. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as transportation, metals & mining, oil & gas, and others.

