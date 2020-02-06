Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2027

In 2018, the market size of Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific .

This report studies the global market size of Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific market, the following companies are covered:

GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, Ã¢â¬ÅType 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2020 Increasing Uptake of Novel Drug Classes to Drive Market GrowthÃ¢â¬, which provides insights into type 2 diabetes in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets of China, India, Japan and Australia. The report estimates the market size for 2013 and provides a forecast until 2020, and covers disease epidemiology, treatment algorithms, and treatment use patterns. It also provides in-depth analysis of the pipeline molecules, clinical trial failure rates, and recent deals. The report has been built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis carried out by GBI ResearchÃ¢â¬â¢s team of industry experts.

In 2013, the value of the type 2 diabetes therapeutics market in APAC countries was an estimated $6.5 billion, and it is forecast to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% between 2013 and 2020 to $10.5 billion. This strong growth is due to the anticipated approval of products in relatively novel treatment classes, such as Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists, Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, and Sodium Glucose Transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors, as well as the growth of the prevalence population in the APAC region, particularly in India and China.

Scope

The report analyzes the treatment use patterns, market characterization, pipeline analysis and key licensing and co-development deals of the type 2 diabetes in the APAC markets of China, India, Japan, and Australia.It includes

A brief introduction to type 2 diabetes, including its pathophysiology, etiology, diagnosis and treatment algorithms

In-depth analysis of currently marketed drugs for type 2 diabetes, including analysis of their safety, efficacy, treatment patterns, and strengths and weaknesses, as well as a heat map comparing them in terms of safety and efficacy

A comprehensive review of the pipeline for type 2 diabetes, including individual analysis of a number of late-stage pipeline drugs that are likely to enter the market during the forecast period; the pipeline is analyzed by Phase distribution, molecule type, program type, mechanism of action and molecular target

Additional in-depth analysis of pipeline drug clinical trials by Phase, trial size, trial duration and program failure rate for each molecule type

Multi-scenario market forecast data to 2020, taking into account how the market might be affected by the introduction of new drugs, the expiry of key patents on current drugs, and the changes in disease epidemiology across the key developed markets

Discussion of the drivers of and barriers to market growth

In-depth analysis of all licensing and co-development deals that have occurred in the type 2 diabetes market since 2006

Understand the type 2 diabetes pipeline and the factors that indicate that it is becoming more innovative

Examine detailed profiles for promising pipeline products and gain an insight into how and with whom they are likely to compete in the market

Follow the trends in type 2 diabetes clinical trial size and duration in relation to industry averages

Assess the potential risk of future developmental programs for type 2 diabetes therapeutics, depending on the mechanism of action, by taking into account the recorded clinical trial failure rates

Examine the growth patterns expected for the type 2 diabetes market over the forecast period and the countries that are expected to contribute the most to this growth, allowing you to devise a more effectively tailored country strategy through an understanding of key drivers and barriers

Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for strategic partnerships

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.