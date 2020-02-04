U.S Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2027

In 2018, the market size of U.S Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in emergency services market and various services offered. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the emergency management services value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace.

Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their key strategies, key services offered and recent developments in the emergency management services market space.

Key market players covered are IBM Corporation, Atos SE, Hexagon AB, TETRA TECH, INC., Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), Honeywell International Inc., Leidos Holdings, Inc., West Central Environmental Consultants, Inc., Dewberry, Dynamiq Strategy Pty. Ltd, HSS Inc., ICF International, Inc., Willdan Group Inc., Hagerty Consulting, Witt O’ Brien, Obsidian Analytics.

Research methodology

To calculate the U.S. emergency management services market size, we have considered revenue generated by private sector emergency management consulting firms. Other major factors considered to estimate market size include total federal and state government spending through various grants. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the U.S emergency management services market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on the technology trends, and economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

As previously highlighted, the U.S. emergency management services market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of professional services, end-user vertical and private end user vertical are analyzed in terms of basis point to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the U.S. emergency management services market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from services offered in the U.S. emergency management services market.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe U.S product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of U.S , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of U.S in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the U.S competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the U.S breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, U.S market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe U.S sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.