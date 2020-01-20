MARKET REPORT
U.S. Meal Kit Market Analysis by Composition, Industry Drivers, Restraints, Potential Growth Opportunities, Vendor Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025
The study covers the US meal kit market value for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The US meal kit market report also includes company profiles and qualitative insights of the market such as value chain, mergers and acquisitions, restrains and drivers.
The US meal kit market size is projected to reach USD 14.20 billion by 2025 growing at an aggressive CAGR during the forecast period. The factors such as entry of new meal kit delivery services, increase in customer base, easy availability of all the ingredients and recipe of how to make the food are driving the market further. Moreover, meal kits are offering customers easy and convenient way of cooking food in less time due to which the demand for it is further increasing.
As the US meal kit market share is growing many new players are entering into the market. In March 2018, Walmart announced it will expand its meal kits availability to 2000 more stores with existing 250 stores giving a tough competition to Blue Apron and Hello Fresh. Additionally the companies are getting funds from the venture capitals to grow their meal kit business which is again boosting the market further. For instance, in the year 2016, US meal kit deliver services has raised more than USD 650 million through venture capital funding. Further, Blue Apron has raised USD 193 million in equity funding.
The South zone dominated the overall US meal kit market share by occupying 34.1% share in 2017. As this region has major population and highest number of states including Florida, Washington D.C., Texas, Georgia, Delaware and others. As a strategic step the companies has majorly invested in this region for marketing and advertisement purposes to capture more and more customers. For instance, in the year 2017, Blue Apron has reinvested its 18% of net revenue from 2016 for marketing and advertisement purposes in order to increase their customer base. The company has witnessed a growth rate of 66.5% in two years, from 1.3 million customers in 2015 to 3.6 million customers in 2017.
As of 2017, The US meal kit market share is occupied by top five players that includes Blue Apron, HelloFresh, Home Chef, Sun Basket, and Plated. However, as the industry witnessed an exponential growth in recent years many domestic and big players including Walmart and AmzonFresh entered into the market. At present there are more than 150 players in the US meal kit market due to which it has become more competitive and companies are coming up with different strategies to sustain in the coming years. For instance, in July 2017, Amazon acquired Whole Foods and started selling meal kit packages throughout the US via AmazonFresh website. As Whole Foods is a brick and mortar, it found Amazon as a medium to expand its reach and presence into the US meal kit market.
Key segments of the US meal kit market
Plan Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
- 2-Person Plan
- Family Plan
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
- South
- West
- Northeast
- Midwest
MARKET REPORT
Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market: Global Industry Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Investment Analysis, Development Factors, Future Scope, Challenges and Forecast to 2024
Global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analysing data gathered from industry analysts, key vendors, business news, raw material supplier, regional clients, company journals, and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
Statistical forecasts in the research study are available for the total Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) market along with its key segments and development policy. The key segments, their growth prospects, and the new opportunities they present to market players have been mentioned in the report. Moreover, the impact analysis of the latest mergers and acquisition and joint ventures has been included in the report. The report also provides valuable proposals for new project development that can help companies optimize their operations and revenue structure.
Major Players in Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) market are:
The main sources are industry experts from the Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytical services providers that address the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. The qualities of this study in the industry experts industry, such as CEO, Vice President, Marketing Director, Technology and Innovation Director, Founder and Key Executives of key core companies and institutions in major Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) around the world in the extensive primary research conducted for this study we interviewed to acquire and verify both sides and quantitative aspects.
Most important types of Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) products covered in this report are:
Block
Panel
Plank
Most widely used downstream fields of Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) market covered in this report are:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Infrastructure
Others
The Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) market.
Key Points Table of Content:
Chapter 1: Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.
Chapter 2: Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.
Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Insulating Concrete Form (ICF).
Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Insulating Concrete Form (ICF).
Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) by Regions (2014-2020).
Chapter 6: Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2020).
Chapter 7: Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Insulating Concrete Form (ICF).
Chapter 9: Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020-2024).
Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020-2024).
Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.
Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.
Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.
We can also customize this report and provide individual chapters or a region-wise breakdown report such as North America, Europe or Asia. Also, if you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
MARKET REPORT
Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Risk Analysis, Industry Share, Driving Factors, Deployment Policy, Innovative Technology, Product Scope, Type, Application and Forecast to 2024
Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market report 2020 offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Computer Integrated Manufacturing industry along with competitive landscape, Market share and revenue forecast 2024. The report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain overview; industry policies and plans; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures and so on.
Statistical forecasts in the research study are available for the total Computer Integrated Manufacturing market along with its key segments and development policy. The key segments, their growth prospects, and the new opportunities they present to market players have been mentioned in the report. Moreover, the impact analysis of the latest mergers and acquisition and joint ventures has been included in the report. The report also provides valuable proposals for new project development that can help companies optimize their operations and revenue structure.
Major Players in Computer Integrated Manufacturing market are:
The main sources are industry experts from the Computer Integrated Manufacturing industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytical services providers that address the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. The qualities of this study in the industry experts industry, such as CEO, Vice President, Marketing Director, Technology and Innovation Director, Founder and Key Executives of key core companies and institutions in major Computer Integrated Manufacturing around the world in the extensive primary research conducted for this study we interviewed to acquire and verify both sides and quantitative aspects.
Most important types of Computer Integrated Manufacturing products covered in this report are:
CAD
CAM
DM
Most widely used downstream fields of Computer Integrated Manufacturing market covered in this report are:
Automotive
Aviation
Ship Building Industries
Others
The Computer Integrated Manufacturing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Computer Integrated Manufacturing market.
Key Points Table of Content:
Chapter 1: Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.
Chapter 2: Computer Integrated Manufacturing Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.
Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Computer Integrated Manufacturing.
Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Computer Integrated Manufacturing.
Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Computer Integrated Manufacturing by Regions (2014-2020).
Chapter 6: Computer Integrated Manufacturing Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2020).
Chapter 7: Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Computer Integrated Manufacturing.
Chapter 9: Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020-2024).
Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020-2024).
Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.
Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.
Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.
We can also customize this report and provide individual chapters or a region-wise breakdown report such as North America, Europe or Asia. Also, if you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
MARKET REPORT
Passenger Vehicle Market Growth by 2027 Involving Prominent Players Such as Chevrolet, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Mercedes-Benz, BMW AG and Fiat Automobiles S.p.A. among others
The report aims to provide an overview of the Global Passenger Vehicle Market with detailed market segmentation by Segment, Body type, Application, Fuel Type and geography. The global passenger vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the passenger vehicle market.
Also, key passenger vehicle market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Group, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Company, Nissan Motor Company Ltd, Hyundai Motor Company, Chevrolet, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Mercedes-Benz, BMW AG and Fiat Automobiles S.p.A. among others.
Growth in world economy coupled with growing disposable income, rapidly growing urban population, along with better deals and more options are some of the major driving factor for the passenger vehicle market. Whereas fluctuations in fuel prices, growing concern towards environmental pollution, and increasing public transportation systems are some of the restraining factors for the passenger vehicle market growth. Passenger Vehicle will add new opportunities for this market in the forecast period.
Reason to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Passenger Vehicle market
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
Passenger vehicles are the vehicles which are used to travel from one destination to another, which are basically used for carrying passengers. Currently, passenger vehicle is booming the automobile market with its wide range of designs and features, which gives the buyer many options of choose the vehicle according to their preferences. Growing Automobile industry and increasing sale of passenger vehicle is making the passenger vehicle market more attractive.
Besides this, the passenger vehicle report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the passenger vehicle market in these regions.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Key Takeaways
- Research Methodology
- Passenger Vehicle Market Landscape
- Passenger Vehicle Market – Key Market Dynamics
- Passenger Vehicle Market – Global Market Analysis
- Passenger Vehicle Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type
- Passenger Vehicle Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application
- Passenger Vehicle Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound
- Passenger Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis
- Industry Landscape
- Passenger Vehicle Market, Key Company Profiles
- Appendix
