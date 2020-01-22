MARKET REPORT
U.S. Mobile Phone Accessories Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights
A mobile phone is a wireless handheld device that allows users to establish any form of connectivity. Mobile phone plays an important and vital role in modern day to day life. Nowadays, mobile phones allow users to access internet, take pictures, and listen to music, as well as feature as storage devices. People also add value to their mobile phones through different mobile accessories that enhance the functionality of the equipment as well as protect the phone from damage.
The increase in the demand for wireless accessories such as portable mobile speakers and Bluetooth handsets, is one of the major factors that drives the growth of the market. At present, it has been observed that people prefer to listen to music on portable devices such as smartphones and tablets through music streaming platforms, which include YouTube and SoundCloud.
In addition, advancements in smartphone market such as wireless charging and quick charge facility have aided in overcoming the issues of battery life in smartphones. The technologies such as quick charging is enabling smartphones to restore their battery backup in less than 30 minutes, which reduces the usage of power banks, as an external battery source. So, these technologies such as wireless charging are assisting the demand for wireless accessories in the U.S., which further drives the growth of the U.S. mobile phone accessories market.
The U.S mobile phone accessories market is analyzed across product type. Based on product type, the market is analyzed across headphones, speakers, battery, power bank, battery case, chargers, protective case, screen protection, smart watch, fitness band, memory card, and AR & VR headsets.
The key players profiled in the report include Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, BYD Company Limited, Energizer Holdings, Inc., JVC Kenwood Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronics GMBH & Co. KG, and Sony Corporation.
These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• This study includes the analytical depiction of the U.S. mobile phone accessories market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
• The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.
U.S. MOBILE PHONE ACCESSORIES MARKET SEGMENTATION
BY PRODUCT TYPE:
• Headphones
• Speakers
• Battery
• Power Bank
• Battery Case
• Chargers
• Protective Case
• Screen Protection
• Smart Watch
• Fitness Bands
• Memory Card
• AR & VR Headsets
Occupant Classification System Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends
Occupant Classification System market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Occupant Classification System industry.. The Occupant Classification System market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.
The global Occupant Classification System market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.
The study considers the present scenario of the Occupant Classification System market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Occupant Classification System market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.
The competitive environment in the Occupant Classification System market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.
The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Occupant Classification System industry.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Aisin Seiki, TE Connectivity, ZF, Continental, Aptiv, Robert Bosch, Denso, Autoliv, Nidec Corporation, IEE Sensing, TCS Corporation, Joyson Safety Systems, Keihin Corporation, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Shanghai Shanben Industrial E.&I. Co., Ltd, Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Mayser, Vmanx
By Sensor Type
Pressure Sensor, Seat Belt Tension Sensor ,
By Component
Airbag Control Unit, Sensors, Others
By Light-Duty Vehicle Class
Economy Class, Mid-Size Class, Luxury Class
By Electric Vehicle
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) ,
By
By
Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.
Occupant Classification System Market segmentation by region:
- APAC
- EMEA
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Occupant Classification System industry across the globe.
Key Market Insights:
The report provides the following insights into the Occupant Classification System market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the Occupant Classification System market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the Occupant Classification System market.
- Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the Occupant Classification System market.
Forklift Battery Market Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025
The report presented here prepares market players to achieve consistent success while effectively dealing with unique challenges in the global Forklift Battery market. The analysts and researchers authoring the report have taken into consideration multiple factors predicted to positively and negatively impact the global Forklift Battery market. The report includes SWOT and PESTLE analyses to provide a deeper understanding of the global Forklift Battery market. All of the leading companies included in the report are profiled based on gross margin, market share, plans, recent developments, target customer demographics, products and applications, and other critical factors. The report also offers regional analysis of the Forklift Battery market with high focus on market growth, growth rate, and growth potential.
According to this study, over the next five years the Forklift Battery market will register a 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2579.2 million by 2025, from $ 1896.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Forklift Battery business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Forklift Battery market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Forklift Battery value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
- Lead-Acid Battery
- Li-Ion Battery
- In 2018, lead-acid battery accounted for a major share of 88.68% the global forklift battery market, this product segment is poised to reach 1933.05 million US$ by 2025 from 1335.97 million US$ in 2018.
The segment of lead-acid battery held the most of market share of about 91% in 2018.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
- Warehouses
- Factories
- Distribution Centers
- Others
- By application, warehouses is the largest segment, with market share of 38% in 2018.
The distribution segment was estimated to account for the major market share of about 92% in 2018.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey and GCC Countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- EnerSys
- Triathlon Batterien GmbH
- GS Yuasa
- Hoppecke
- East Penn Manufacturing
- Hitachi Chemical
- SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT
- Exide Technologies
- ECOBAT Battery Technologies
- MIDAC
- Saft
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc
- Electrovaya
- Crown Battery
- BAE Batterien
- Storage Battery Systems, LLC
- Tianneng Battery Group
- Banner Batteries
- Amara Raja
- FAAM
- BSLBATT
- Western Electrical Co
- Zibo Torch Energy
- Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co
- LEOCH
- Camel Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Forklift Battery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
- To understand the structure of Forklift Battery market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Forklift Battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Forklift Battery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Forklift Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Key Questions Answered
- What will be the size and CAGR of the global Forklift Battery market in 2025?
- Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Forklift Battery market?
- Which application could show the best growth in the global Forklift Battery market?
- What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?
- Which players will lead the global Forklift Battery market in the coming years?
- Which region will gain the largest share of the global Forklift Battery market?
The report offers comprehensive analysis of the value chain, production, consumption, sales, and opportunities in the global Forklift Battery market. Market players can also use it to get useful recommendations and suggestions from market experts and knowledgeable industry analysts.
Medical Tourism Market Forecast Report by Market Insights, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis, and Application
Medical Tourism Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Medical Tourism Market.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Medical Tourism Market.
Medical tourism market is now targeted by many countries hospitals and governments worldwide for further growth and investment. These medical services could be sophisticated treatments such as Cosmetology, Dentistry, Cardiology, Orthopedic surgery, Neurology, Oncology or even routine health check-ups. The medical tourism industry is emerging due to rise in healthcare expenditure in developed countries coupled with the availability of cost effective treatments in developing countries. Low cost of medical treatment and highly developed tourism infrastructure are anticipated to boost the growth of the medical tourism market in Mexico, Turkey, Germany, Singapore and other developing countries.. As per OECD estimates, 50 million medical tourists travel worldwide annually for medical treatment.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Asklepios Kliniken GmbH, Hamad Medical Corporation , Bahrain Specialist Hospital , Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital, Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Group , Bumrungrad International Hospital, Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Company Limited, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fortis Healthcare Limited, IHH Healthcare Berhad, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Jordan Hospital , Razavi Hospital , The acibadem hospitals group, Phyathai Hospitals Group, Samitivej PCL, Zulekha Hospital , Al Rahba Hospital , Al Zahra Hospital ,
By Medical Treatment
Cosmetic surgery, Dentistry, Cardiology, Orthopedic surgery, Neurology, Oncology, Others
The report analyses the Medical Tourism Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of Medical Tourism Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Medical Tourism market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Medical Tourism market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the Medical Tourism Market Report
Medical Tourism Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Medical Tourism Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Medical Tourism Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Medical Tourism Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
