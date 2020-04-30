MARKET REPORT
U.S. Substance Abuse Treatment Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2016 – 2024
A recent report by Transparency Market Research on the substance abuse treatment market in the U.S. states that the competitive landscape is highly fragmented. This is because around 242 companies compete against one another in it. This also makes overall competition stiff. Some of the companies that have beat competition to emerge as leading players in the market are Pfizer Inc., Alkermes Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and Purdue Pharma LP. Their astute marketing strategies have helped to enhance their market shares majorly.
Our report, which valued the U.S. market for substance abuse treatment at US$4.42 bn in 2015, estimates it to become worth US$12.43 bn by 2024-end by rising at an impressive 12.40% CAGR between 2016 and 2024.
The most prevalent substance abuse in the U.S. are those pertaining to tobacco or nicotine addiction, alcohol dependence, and opioid addiction. Among them, the tobacco or nicotine addiction leads owing to around 15.0% of people in the nation being addicted to smoking. When it comes to end users, the outpatient treatment centers are responsible for driving most of the demand mainly because their rising popularity. In the years ahead too, the segment will drive most of the demand in the market.
Alarming Rise in Cases of Substance Abuse Drives Market
At the forefront of driving the market for substance abuse treatment in the U.S. is the spike in number of alcohol, opioid, and nicotine or tobacco addicts. “The federal government along with the local authorities in the nation have devised myriad early intervention and therapeutic strategies to bring the situation under control. This is expected to bode well for the market for substance abuse treatment in the near term,” states the lead analyst of TMR.
In addition, the U.S. market for substance abuse is also expected to gain from the leading companies’ efforts to enhance their customer base by generating awareness through campaigns about the harmful effects of drug abuse and the necessity of timely treatment. In order to do so, the companies are seen banking upon every medium including print, television, and online.
Strict Approval Process for New Therapies Offsets Market Growth to an Extent
On the flipside, not too many therapies for mental illness resulting from substance addiction and stringent rules pertaining to approval of therapies is dampening market growth to an extent.
The most widely sold drugs in the market for substance abuse treatment market are disulfiram, naltrexone, and acamprosate. Among them, acamprosate will likely see maximum share in the near future. Non-nicotine medications and nicotine replacement treatment have now emerged as the most effective treatments for nicotine and tobacco addiction.
Global Video Laryngoscopes Market Data Analysis 2019-2025 HOYA Service, Covidien, KARL STORZ Endoscopy, Acoma Medical Industry
The report on the Global Video Laryngoscopes market offers complete data on the Video Laryngoscopes market. Components, for example, main players, analysis, size, situation of the business, SWOT analysis, and best patterns in the market are included in the report. In addition to this, the report sports numbers, tables, and charts that offer a clear viewpoint of the Video Laryngoscopes market. The top contenders HOYA Service, Covidien, KARL STORZ Endoscopy, Acoma Medical Industry, Senko Medical Instrument, Verathon Medical, Medical Product International (MPI), Daiken Medical of the global Video Laryngoscopes market are further covered in the report .
The report also segments the global Video Laryngoscopes market based on product mode and segmentation Portable Video Laryngoscope, Fixed Video Laryngoscope. The study includes a profound summary of the key sectors and the segments Hospital, Health Institutions, Other of the Video Laryngoscopes market. Both quickly and slowly growing sectors of the market have been examined via this study. Forecast, share of the market, and size of each segment and sub-segment is obtainable in the study. The key up-and-coming chances associated to the most quickly growing segments of the Video Laryngoscopes market are also a part of the report. The main regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.
The latest data has been presented in the study on the revenue numbers, product details, and sales of the major firms. In addition to this, the information also comprises the breakdown of the revenue for the global Video Laryngoscopes market in addition to claiming a forecast for the same in the estimated timeframe. The vital business strategies acknowledged by the important individuals from the Video Laryngoscopes market have likewise been coordinated in the report. Key shortcomings and strengths, in addition to claiming the risks experienced by the main contenders in the Video Laryngoscopes market, have been a fraction of this research study. The report also examines the industry in terms of revenue [Million USD] and volume [k MT]. The Video Laryngoscopes market report History Year: 2013-2017 Base Year: 2017 Estimated Year: 2018 Forecast Year 2018 to 2025.
Sheet Moulding Composites Market – Global Industry Presents Lucrative Opportunities to Vendors in Future 2019-2025
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Sheet Moulding Composites Market Insights, Forecast to 2025″ which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
The market study on the global market for Sheet Moulding Composites examines current and historical values and provides projections based on accumulated database. The report examines both key regional and domestic markets to provide a conclusive analysis about the developments in the Sheet Moulding Composites market over the forecast period.
This report covers leading companies associated in Sheet Moulding Composites market:
- IDI Composites International
- Magna
- Menzolit
- Continental Structural Plastics
- Premix
- Polynt
- Molymer SSP
- ASTAR
- Core Molding Technologies
- Lorenz
- MCR
- Huamei New Material
- Yueqing SMC & BMC
- Tianma Group
- Jiangshi Composite
- Huayuan Group
- BI-GOLD New Material
- Changzhou Rixin
- DIC
- East China Sea composite materials
- Fangda Thermoset Plastic
- SIDA composites
- Fu Runda Group
- Devi Polymers
Scope of Sheet Moulding Composites Market:
The global Sheet Moulding Composites market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Sheet Moulding Composites market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Sheet Moulding Composites market share and growth rate of Sheet Moulding Composites for each application, including-
- Automotive
- Electrical & Energy
- Construction
- Others
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Sheet Moulding Composites market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
- General Purpose Type
- Flame Resistance Type
- Electronic Insulators Type
- Corrosion Resistance Type
- Other Types
Sheet Moulding Composites Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Sheet Moulding Composites Market Report Structure at a Glance:
- Executive summary, market introduction, Sheet Moulding Composites market definition.
- Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.
- Sheet Moulding Composites Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.
- Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.
- Sheet Moulding Composites Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.
- In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.
- Sheet Moulding Composites Market structure and competition analysis.
Healthcare Research Review Market Current Situation And Growth Forecast to 2024
