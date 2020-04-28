UAV sense-and-avoid systems Industry 2020 Global Market Innovation and Application Analysis by Major Key Players- BAE Systems, Aerialtronics Thales Group, Panoptes Systems Corporation, IMSAR LLC, UAvionix, Harris Corporation

As unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are now gaining high benefits from civil and commercialized market, the automatic sense and avoid (SAA) system is currently one of the vital features in research spotlight of UAV. Some sensor types employed in current SAA research and technology of sensor fusion that proposals a great opportunity in improving detection and tracking system are presented here.

The increased adoption across commercial and non-commercial applications and regulations imposed by governments of various countries for the safety of UAVs are anticipated to drive the UAV sense-and-avoid systems market. However, factors such as communicational constraints and miniaturizing collision avoidance system for small UAVs are hindering the growth of the market.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin UAV sense-and-avoid systems by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.).

The Key Players profiled in the market include:-

· BAE Systems

· Aerialtronics

· FLARM Technology Ltd.

· Honeywell International Inc

· Leonardo-Finmeccanica Spa

· UAvionix

· Harris Corporation

· ……

Global UAV sense-and-avoid systems Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Based on Technology, the market is divided into:

· Co-Operative Technology

· Non-Cooperative Technology

Based on Application, the market is divided into:

· Commercial

· Non-Commercial

Key Benefits of the Report:

· Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

· Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

· Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

· Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

· Detailed insights on emerging regions, technology, application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

· Government Body and Association

· Research Institutes

The Scope of Global UAV Sense-And-Avoid Systems includes by Technology (Co-Operative Technology, Non-Cooperative Technology), by Application (Commercial, Non-Commercial) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

Table of Contents:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Global UAV sense-and-avoid systems Market— Industry Outlook

4 Global UAV sense-and-avoid systems Market Application Outlook

5 Global UAV sense-and-avoid systems Market Type Outlook

6 Global UAV sense-and-avoid systems Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the Report

Disclaimer

