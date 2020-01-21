UAV Subsystem Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario, 2026

The evolution of the hair transplant market pivoted increasingly on the continuous strides experienced by aesthetic surgical processes. The hair transplant market has witnessed a constant growth impetus from the constant advent of better methods of harvesting and implantation. Players in the market have been relentlessly focused on coming out with new approached in transplantation. Stridently, this has reinforced the prospect of hair transplant technologies the results of which mimic natural hair growth in affected populations.

The advent of follicular unit transplantation method was a defining point in the course of the evolution trajectory of the hair transplant market. The shorter surgery time and cost-effectiveness of the method has led to its growing preference over follicular unit extraction. In fact, the opportunities in the segment were vast in 2018, with nothing short of a billion of dollars in revenue in that year. The natural-looking result possible with this method has helped it sustain its popularity in the overall hair transplant market over the years.

Incessant Research on Follicular Unit Extraction Expands Horizon

Growing male pattern baldness in older adults around the world has been a crucial determinant in the expansion of the hair transplant market. Prevalence of inherited male pattern baldness has also boosted the growth prospects. Growing awareness about aesthetic surgeries among men and women suffering from clinical onset of baldness is a key driver for interest in hair transplantation as a promising hair restoration method. Incessant research on hair grafting has advanced the prospects in the hair transplant market. Moreover, a growing body of research have benefitted surgeons improve the quality of hairline in their patients.

The demands in the hair transplant market has prospered on the back of technological advancements benefitting the harvesting of donor hairs. Among the various methods, follicular unit extraction (FUE) has remained at the forefront of research in the market. Clinicians are increasingly focused on making their patients well acquainted with postoperative care. Growing number of medicines that reduce the side effects that are imminent in hair transplantation in the market. Further, the demand for the procedure has also benefitted from growing knowledge of complications of hair transplantation that may occur in rare cases.

Companies Focus on Developing Technologies that Can Boost Clinical Outcomes

Players in the hair transplant market are aiming at unveiling products and technologies that cater both to men and women. However, they have to face stiff competition from the popularity of non-surgical methods in hair transplantation. Nevertheless, the advent of technologically advanced medical devices has a significant role in improving the surgical outcomes in the hair transplant market. Numerous players have reaped lucrative opportunities from the growing demand for platelet-rich plasma (PRP) as a safe and effective therapy. Growing incidence of alopecia has to a great extent spurred the uptake of the therapy in worldwide populations. Rapidly aging population in various parts of the world is also a key factor underpinning the demand for hair restoration surgeries.

Among the various regions, North America has exhibited an extraordinary potential with several lucrative avenues in countries including the U.S. Heightened awareness about aesthetic surgery in the regional population has bolstered prospects in the hair transplant market. Rapid advances in techniques in transplantation have bolstered clinicians.

