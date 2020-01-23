MARKET REPORT
Uganda Mobile Money Market to Reach US$ 132 Billion by 2024, Induced by Governmental Support
According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Uganda Mobile Money Market: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the Uganda Mobile Money market size reached a value of US$ 25 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 132 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 31% during 2019-2024
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uganda-mobile-money-market/requestsample
Mobile money is a payment service that aids in receiving, sending and storing money using the internet. It operates under financial regulations and offers simple person-to-person money transfer rather than complex banking transactions with the help of a mobile device. As it is fast, secure, easy-to-use and cost-effective, it is preferred over cash and cheque for monetary transactions. Moreover, it eliminates intermediaries and aids in the protection of consumers’ funds. Consequently, mobile money is gaining traction across Uganda.
Rising penetration of the internet, technological advancements in mobile services and a lack of access to financial institutions are some of the key factors propelling the mobile money market growth in Uganda. Apart from this, it provides ease in the transferring of funds, and payment of salaries, utility bills and school fees, which is escalating its demand in the country. Besides this, as it helps in the overall economic and social development of the country, it is expected to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uganda-mobile-money-market
Market Breakup by Technology
- USSD
- Mobile Wallets
- Others
Currently, USSD holds majority of the market share in the Uganda mobile money market.
Market Breakup by Business Model
- Mobile Led Model
- Bank Led Model
Currently, mobile led model holds the largest share in the Uganda mobile money market.
Market Breakup by Transaction Type
- Peer to Peer
- Bill Payments
- Airtime Top-ups
- Others
Currently, peer to peer transaction type holds the highest share in the market.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the market and provides the profiles of the key players operating in the industry. Some of the key players include:
- MTN Uganda
- Airtel
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Competitive Structure
- Profiles of Key Players
Browse Related Report
https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerogel-market
https://www.imarcgroup.com/algorithmic-trading-market
Contact US: IMARC Group
309 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA
Website: www.imarcgroup.com
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145, UK: +44-702-409-7331
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Crane Market Growth, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast to 2019-2024 - January 23, 2020
- Electric Bike (E-Bike) Industry Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2024 - January 23, 2020
- Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Growth, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025 - January 23, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Here is Why 2020 Could Be Another Big Year for Global Surge Protection Devices Market
The vendor landscape of the global market for surge protection devices has been rendered largely fragmented and competitive owing to the presence of a large number of product manufacturers, notes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. The market has witnessed increased efforts from leading vendors towards the introduction of innovative and more advanced product varieties and expansion across emerging regional markets and application areas. Moreover, funds diverted towards R&D efforts have also seen a significant surge in the recent years. Some of the leading companies in the market are Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric S.E., Raycap Corporation S.A., Eaton Corp. PLC., GE Industrial Solutions, Tripp-Lite, and ERICO International Corporation.
According to the report, the global surge protection devices market is likely to exhibit a promising CAGR of 5.6% from 2014 to 2020, rising to a revenue opportunity of US$2,808.6 mn by 2020.
Industrial Sector to Remain Leading Consumer of Surge Protection Devices
Of the key applications of surge protection devices covered in the report, applications across the industrial segment accounted for a dominant share in the overall market in 2014, valuing at US$763.2 mn in the same year. This can be attributed to the steady pace of industrialization in regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa where the uptake of automation technologies in manufacturing and processing sectors is high.
Geographically, the market in North America held the dominant share in the overall market, thanks to the rising sales of electrical and electronic devices in the industrial and residential sectors in the region. The region is likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period in terms of revenue contribution to the global market, despite it being predicted to register the lowest CAGR over the forecast period among all the regional markets examined in the report.
Request PDF Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2939
Increased Usage of Consumer Electronics to Help Market Surge Forth Steadily
One of the key factors driving the global surge protection devices market is the massive rise in the use of electronics devices in the residential and enterprise sectors globally. Electronic appliances such as refrigerators, personal computers, air conditioners, televisions, microwaves, printers, alarms, and a variety of complex smart computing devices has necessitated the presence of surge protection devices to protect equipment from excess flow of power. The rising prevalence of transient voltage and lighting incidents across the globe is also working in favor of the global surge protection devices market.
Macroeconomic factors such as the rising disposable incomes of people, improving power distribution infrastructure, and easy availability of advanced and innovative electronics devices, especially across emerging economies, are also contributing to the steady expansion prospects of the global surge protection devices market. The thriving consumer electronics industry in regions such as Asia Pacific is also expected to have a positive influence on the global surge protection devices market.
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Crane Market Growth, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast to 2019-2024 - January 23, 2020
- Electric Bike (E-Bike) Industry Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2024 - January 23, 2020
- Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Growth, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025 - January 23, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Cartridge Heater Market Size Outlook 2025: Top Companies HOTWATT, Chromalox, OMEGA Engineering, Watlow, TEMPCO, VULCAN, Tutco, Durex Industries
Cartridge Heater Market Overview 2020 Forecast 2025
The report portraying research of the Global Cartridge Heater Market Insights, Forecast To 2025 encompasses the rapid expansion of this market for its forecast that is estimated. The report comprises of an entire overview of the market, including the market size, share, and the projection of this global market, within a specific interval of time. In addition, it details the attracting facets for its growth along with the major players functioning in this market.
The outline of this Cartridge Heater industry, for example, product definitions, economic drivers, segmentation, key vendors, and economic challenges. The overall market evaluation is provided, taking into account its competitive landscape, growth tendencies, and development status.
Request Sample Report at:https://garnerinsights.com/Global-Cartridge-Heater-Market-Report-2019#request-sample
Section (2 3): Manufacturer Detail HOTWATT, Chromalox, OMEGA Engineering, Watlow, TEMPCO, VULCAN, Tutco, Durex Industries, KIT HOFHEIM
Section (4) Product Type Segmentation: High Density Cartridge Heaters, Low Density Cartridge Heaters
Market Segment by Applications: Liquid Immersion, Plastic Molds, Medical Equipment, Packaging Equipment, Hot Stamping/Injection Molding/Other, consult Durex Industries
The Global Cartridge Heater Market research report offers invaluable insights into the leading competitors influencing the growth of the market, namely their size, industry summary, and product portfolio. The Cartridge Heater research analysis covers the expansion of the market players that are well known. While calculating the growth of the Cartridge Heater market players, the report then considers their latest advancements in the said market.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers :
:- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
:- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
:- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
:- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
:- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Get Discount on this Report: https://garnerinsights.com/Global-Cartridge-Heater-Market-Report-2019#discount
Global Cartridge Heater Market details the following key factors:
A thorough context analysis of the Global Cartridge Heater Market, which includes a complete assessment of the parent market.
Foremost trends by segments, sub-segments, and regional markets.
Significant changes in industry dynamics & overview.
Market breakdown up to the second or third level.
Market shares, methods, and approaches of leading competitors in the global Cartridge Heater market.
Present and estimated size of the market, in terms of both value and volume.
Reporting and evaluation of the latest industry developments.
Reasons for Buying this Report:
This research study provides a detailed analysis of the changing competitive dynamics.
It also provides a forward-looking view on the various components responsible for driving or constraining the growth of the market.
It provides a technological growth map over time, so as to understand the industry growth rate.
It likewise provides a five to seven-year forecast evaluated on the basis of how the industry is forecasted to grow.
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future growth prospects.
View Full Report:https://garnerinsights.com/Global-Cartridge-Heater-Market-Report-2019
Contact Us
Kevin Thomas
[email protected]
Contact No:
+1 513 549 5911 (US)
+44 203 318 2846 (UK)
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Crane Market Growth, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast to 2019-2024 - January 23, 2020
- Electric Bike (E-Bike) Industry Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2024 - January 23, 2020
- Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Growth, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025 - January 23, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Perceive Robust Expansion by 2019-2026
This report presents the worldwide Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2488665&source=atm
Top Companies in the Global Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Market:
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc.
* AGV Discovery
* SAS
* Asana BioSciences
* LLC
* Genentech
For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.
The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 market in gloabal and china.
* CB-745
* JRP-890
* KO-947
* LY-3214996
* Others
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.
* Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma
* Solid Tumor
* Colon Cancer
* Breast Cancer
* Others
Make An Enquiry About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2488665&source=atm
The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Market. It provides the Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Influence of the Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 market report:
-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 market.
– Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 market recent innovations and major events.
-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 market-leading players.
-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 market for forthcoming years.
-In-depth understanding of Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.
-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 market.
You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=2488665&licType=S&source=atm
The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Hydraulic Dredges
1.4.3 Hopper Dredges
1.4.4 Mechanical Dredges
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Market Size Growth Rate by Application
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Market Size
2.1.1 Global Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Production 2014-2025
2.2 Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Market
2.4 Key Trends for Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.2.2 Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.3 Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
More Information…….
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Crane Market Growth, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast to 2019-2024 - January 23, 2020
- Electric Bike (E-Bike) Industry Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2024 - January 23, 2020
- Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Growth, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025 - January 23, 2020
Here is Why 2020 Could Be Another Big Year for Global Surge Protection Devices Market
Cartridge Heater Market Size Outlook 2025: Top Companies HOTWATT, Chromalox, OMEGA Engineering, Watlow, TEMPCO, VULCAN, Tutco, Durex Industries
Radiology Information Systems Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain
Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2017 – 2025
Permanent Magnets Market Report Analysis 2019-2026
Mitogen Activated Protein Kinase 1 Perceive Robust Expansion by 2019-2026
Psyllium Products Market: Intense Competition but High Growth & Extreme Valuation
Global Smart Electric Heaters Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography
Data Analytics Software Market Size, Trend, Segmentation, Growth And Opportunities Forecast To 2025
Laser Diode Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2020
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT5 days ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT5 days ago
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research