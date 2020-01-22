Connect with us

UK Cold Chain Logistics Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2019-2026

The UK cold chain logistics market size was valued at $4.55 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $24.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.6% from 2019 to 2026. The meat, fish, and sea food segment accounted for the highest share in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth rate during the forecast period.

Adoption of cold chain logistics plays a crucial role in avoiding the wastage of the temperature sensitive goods and commodities, providing lucrative prices to the farmers. In the pharmaceutical industry, cold chain logistics solutions increase the effectiveness of drugs throughout the supply chain to end user. The UK cold chain logistics market trends are anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

The freezing solutions required to maintain the quality and shelf life of products, such as fresh agricultural produce, seafood, frozen food, photographic films, chemicals, and pharmaceutical drugs is referred to as cold chain logistics. Adoption of cold chain is very essential to extend the period of marketing, avoid over capacity, reduce transport bottlenecks during peak period, and maintain quality of products. In addition, the utilization of temperature-controlled warehouses for storage and cold insulated transport vehicles for product distribution is involved in the UK cold chain logistics market. Moreover, this solution is widely used to transport and store fruits, vegetables, meat, beef, medicines, and drugs. The market uses transportation modes such refrigerated trucks, refrigerated railcars, refrigerated cargo, and air cargo.
UK Cold Chain Logistics Market, by End use

Factors such as increase in number of refrigerated warehouses and development of the pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive the growth of the UK cold chain logistics market. However, factors such as lack of standardization pertaining to operating procedures, security, temperature, pest control, and others and high operational cost restrains the market growth. On the contrary, availability of RFID technologies for cold chain applications and adoption of automated software for cold chain logistics are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunity for the market players.

The UK cold chain logistics market is segmented on the basis of end user. Depending on end user, it is categorized into fruits & vegetables; bakery & confectionary; dairy & frozen desserts; meat, fish, and sea food; drugs & pharmaceuticals; and others.

UK Cold Chain Logistics Market, Impacting Factors

The key players including AGRO Merchants Group, Bring Logistics UK Ltd., Chiltern Cold Storage Group Ltd., Ice Co Storage & Logistics, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, NewCold, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., The Seafast Group, and others are studied in the report.

Increase in refrigerated warehouses due to rise in online grocery shopping
Dozens of warehouses comprising cold chain systems are designed to ensure ideal storage and transportation conditions for temperature-sensitive products. Multiple export industries are dependent on vital links that cold chain solution system provides. Moreover, businesses invest millions of dollars in their cold chain operations to create effective, efficient, and reliable process because an end-to-end cold chain security is the weak link in the system.

Single breakdown in the cold chain logistics can lead to catastrophic losses of products and capital. In addition, the UK has been named as the third largest online grocery market in the world after South Korea and Japan. Furthermore, around 6.1% of the grocery sales in the UK is made online, which in turn propels the growth of the cold chain logistics market. Thus, increase in number of refrigerated warehouses to maintain the integrity of grocery sold online is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Growth in the pharmaceutical sector
Pharmaceutical manufacturers increasingly focus on product quality and sensitivity. The factors such as development of complex biological medicines and shipments of hormone treatments, vaccines, and complex proteins that require cold chain refinements increase the need for temperature-controlled transportation and warehousing. In addition, the healthcare logistics industry is witnessing significant growth due to rise in need for temperature-controlled logistics of pharmaceutical products and medical devices; thereby, boosting the market growth. Moreover, increase in need for effective cold chain logistics services to maintain the quality of pharmaceutical products propels the growth of the UK cold chain logistics market. In addition, government in the UK is also taking initiatives to boost the adoption of temperature-controlled warehousing and transportation for pharmaceuticals products. For instance, Mike Thompson, chief executive of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, has requested the government of UK to build more cold-chain storages as the pharmaceutical products such as biologics, vaccines, insulin, and others require cold storage. Thus, growth in the pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to propel the growth of the cold chain logistics market in the UK.

Lack of standardization
Cold chain logistics and storage industry is witnessing significant growth due to increase in demand from various sources with specific needs. However, lack of standards and accreditations pose significant challenges for the cold chain industry, where quality and flexibility of available cold warehousing space is a major concern. In many cases, companies need to invest more to upgrade its space and specifications compatible to standards that support the individual industry segment. However, the standards formulated by policymakers build pressure on developers, as upgrading facilities, in terms of temperature compliance or accommodating automated equipment, is not an easy task. Furthermore, training and development of manpower on technology and handling products involve heavy capital investment and has become necessity of the industry time to time. Thus, lack of standardization in cold chain logistics is anticipated to hamper the growth of the UK cold chain logistics market.
Availability of RFID technologies for cold chain applications

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technologies improve the performance of perishable supply chains by tracking geographical positions of individual packages, pallets, shipping containers, or trucks, which can be stationary or in motion during distribution. These technologies are used to identify items through a unique Electronic Product Code (EPC) or other barcode and to store real-time environmental data (including temperature), which is later transmitted, allowing corrective actions to be taken before products are irrevocably damaged. In November 2018, Stora Enso announced the launch of a new sustainable RFID tag technology termed as, “ECO by Stora Enso.”

This product is paper based that makes it sustainable and completely recyclable. This technology provides transparency to the manufacturers by allowing them to trace and protect their shipments throughout the product supply chain on real-time basis. The growth in demand for real-time temperature monitoring in cold chain logistics create a remarkable growth opportunity for the players operating in the UK cold chain logistics market.

UK COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS MARKET STUDY KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• This study presents the analytical depiction of the UK cold chain logistics market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
• The overall market opportunity is determined by understanding the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
• The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the UK cold chain logistics market with a detailed impact analysis.
• The current cold chain logistics trends in UK market trends is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

UK COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

By End User
o Fruits & Vegetables
o Bakery & Confectionary
o Dairy & Frozen Desserts
o Meat, Fish, and Sea Food
o Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Energy Storage Modules (ESM) Market Size by Global Industry Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Key Manufacturers, Technology Updates and Development Factors and 2020-2025 Forecast

The report offers detailed coverage of Energy Storage Modules (ESM) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Energy Storage Modules (ESM) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Key Companies
ABB
CALB
Maxwell Technologies
Eaton
Scheider Electric
SONY
Design Net Engineering
Corvus Energy Systems
Panasonic
BYD
Siemens
S&C Electric Company
Eos Energy Storage

The report offers detailed coverage of the Energy Storage Modules (ESM) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Energy Storage Modules (ESM) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Energy Storage Modules (ESM) Market Segment by Regions

Asia-Pacific: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru

The key points of the Energy Storage Modules (ESM) Market report:

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Energy Storage Modules (ESM) industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
  • The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.
  • Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Energy Storage Modules (ESM) industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export.
  • The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
  • The report then estimates the 2020-2025 market development trends of the Energy Storage Modules (ESM) industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out.
  • The report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Energy Storage Modules (ESM) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Global Energy Storage Modules (ESM) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Energy Storage Modules (ESM) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Key Points from Table of Content

Part 1 Market Overview

Part 2 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 3 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market by Geography

Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 6 Europe Market by Geography

Part 7 North America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 8 North America Market by Geography

Part 9 South America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 10 South America Market by Geography

Part 11 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 12 Middle East & Africa Market by Geography

Part 13 Key Companies

Part 14 Conclusion

Energy Sector Composite Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Investment Analysis, Development Factors, Future Scope, Challenges and Forecast to 2025

Global Energy Sector Composite Market Insights 2020, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Energy Sector Composite industry with a focus on the worldwide market. The report provides key statistics on the market status key manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Key Companies
Enercon
GE Energy
Hexcel
China Fiber Glass Company
Gamesa
LM WindPower
Suzlon
Vestas Wind Systems
Zoltek

The report offers detailed coverage of the Energy Sector Composite industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Energy Sector Composite by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Energy Sector Composite Market Segment by Regions

Asia-Pacific: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru

The key points of the Energy Sector Composite Market report:

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Energy Sector Composite industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
  • The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.
  • Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Energy Sector Composite industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export.
  • The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
  • The report then estimates the 2020-2025 market development trends of the Energy Sector Composite industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out.
  • The report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Energy Sector Composite Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Global Energy Sector Composite Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Energy Sector Composite market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Key Points from Table of Content

Part 1 Market Overview

Part 2 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 3 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market by Geography

Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 6 Europe Market by Geography

Part 7 North America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 8 North America Market by Geography

Part 9 South America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 10 South America Market by Geography

Part 11 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 12 Middle East & Africa Market by Geography

Part 13 Key Companies

Part 14 Conclusion

Energy Efficient Construction Market by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Risk Analysis, Industry Share, Driving Factors, Deployment Policy, Innovative Technology, Product Scope, Type, Application and Forecast to 2025

Energy Efficient Construction Market 2020-2025 provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

Key Companies
Daikin
Honeywell
Hitachi Group
Mitsubishi Electric
Johnson Controls
Philips
OSRAM
Schneider Electric
Trane
Siemens

The report offers detailed coverage of the Energy Efficient Construction industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Energy Efficient Construction by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Energy Efficient Construction Market Segment by Regions

Asia-Pacific: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru

The key points of the Energy Efficient Construction Market report:

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Energy Efficient Construction industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
  • The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.
  • Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Energy Efficient Construction industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export.
  • The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
  • The report then estimates the 2020-2025 market development trends of the Energy Efficient Construction industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out.
  • The report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Energy Efficient Construction Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Global Energy Efficient Construction Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Energy Efficient Construction market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Key Points from Table of Content

Part 1 Market Overview

Part 2 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 3 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market by Geography

Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 6 Europe Market by Geography

Part 7 North America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 8 North America Market by Geography

Part 9 South America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 10 South America Market by Geography

Part 11 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 12 Middle East & Africa Market by Geography

Part 13 Key Companies

Part 14 Conclusion

Trending