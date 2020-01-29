Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2017 – 2025

Study on the Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market

The market study on the Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market published by PMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Key Players

Some of the key players of ultra low power microcontrollers market are: Texas instruments, Microchip Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Silicon Laboratories, Atmel Corporation and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market: Key Development

In August 2017, Microchip Technology Inc. launched a new family of ultra low power microcontroller with products named SAMD5x and SAME5x. Both the products are specified as 32-bit and are said to have additional benefits like extensive connectivity interfaces and robust hardware-based security for a variety of applications

Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, ultra low power microcontroller (MCU) market can be segmented into five key regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the ultra low power microcontroller (MCU) market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to large number of companies set up in this region which uses ultra low power microcontroller for their devices, the other reason being the manufacturing of battery operated devices in this region. Asia Pacific region is expected to be followed by North America and Europe.

In North America and Europe region, the market of ultra low power microcontroller (MCU) market is significantly growing owing to the presence of growing small and large consumer device manufacturers present in this region.

