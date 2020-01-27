Ultrafast Lasers Market – Monitoring Growth Opportunities 2022

The global ultrafast lasers market should reach $8.1 billion by 2022 from $2.7 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7% for the period of 2017 to 2022.

Report Scope:

The ultrafast lasers market is segmented into the follow categories:

– By type: titanium-sapphire lasers, diode-pumped lasers, fiber lasers and mode-locked diode lasers.

– By application: biomedical, materials processing, spectroscopy and imaging, science and research, and others.

– By pulse duration: picosecond and femtosecond.

– By region: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into France, Italy, Germany, the U.K., Russia and rest of Commonwealth Independent States (CIS); Asia-Pacific (APAC) is segmented into China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and others; and the rest of the world (ROW) covers the Middle East, Africa and South America.

In addition to industry and competitive analysis of the ultrafast lasers market, this report also includes a patent analysis and a listing of company profiles for key players in the ultrafast lasers market.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for ultra fast lasers and related technologies.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

– Segmentation of the ultrafast lasers global market into three major categories based on type, application, and geography.

– Coverage of different types of ultra fast lasers including titanium-sapphire lasers, diode-pumped lasers, fiber lasers, and mode-locked diode lasers, as well as pico-second and femtosecond ultrafast lasers.

– Insight into the market through investigation of market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chains, market and product trends, and the competitive landscape.

– Evaluation of the market’s dynamics with respect to its drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

REASONS FOR DOING THE STUDY

Ultrafast lasers emit ultrashort pulses having duration of picoseconds to femtoseconds. Ultrafast laser properties such as short duration, broad spectral bandwidth and short

coherence length support the growth of the market when compared to other narrow medium lasers. At present, ultrafast lasers are used for various purposes such as

nano-surgery, micro-machining, cellular imaging, manufacturing chips and so forth. Due to such applications and the increasing usage across various verticals, ultrafast

lasers are considered by BCC Research to be an important area for study.

SCOPE OF REPORT

