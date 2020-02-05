Connect with us

Ultrasound Devices Market Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis By 2018–2026

This market research report identifies GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corp., and Canon Medical Systems as the major vendors operating in the global ultrasound devices market. This report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by product type (Stationary ultrasound devices and Portable ultrasound devices), imaging type (2D, 3D, and 4D Imaging), application type (Radiology, Cardiovascular, Gynecology/Obstetrics, Musculoskeletal, POC, and Others), end-users (Hospitals, ASC, Diagnostic centers, and Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Overview of the Global Ultrasound Devices Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global ultrasound devices market will grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The major drivers of the market are aging, progressive health condition, hypertension, alcohol consumption, secondary medical conditions such as depression, cardiovascular, and other serious medical conditions, the sales of ultrasound devices are expected to increase during the forecast period due to technological adoption of ultrasound devices in hospitals.

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). In North America, the US and Canada are the leading countries owing to the highest number of diagnostic cases in 2018. Increasing aging population is one among the primary risk factors for various chronic diseases. With growing technological advancement and innovation in many healthcare services it has led to an increase in their target segments to provide a complete diagnostic setup. It is attributed with numerous technologies in healthcare industry and the medical devices sector especially the general surgery devices which is one of the vital segments of the medical field. This region dominates the overall presence of ultrasound devices and has the most diversified ultrasound systems available in the market. It has the highest percentage of elderly population with many individuals with chronic diseases such as CVD, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and other urology related factors. This has attracted most of the vendors to sustain and grow over the period and maintain their product presence in the market.

According to the ultrasound devices market analysis in 2018, Europe is set to be the second leading region and held more than 25% of the market share. The market in Europe was largely driven by advances in ultrasound technologies. Factors such as increase in the prevalence of diseases, continuous adoption of advanced technologies, and increasing aging population are driving the market. The leading countries are Germany, France, UK, and Italy to the market.

The APAC region is the fastest growing region in the global ultrasound devices market in 2018.

Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The global ultrasound devices market has massive growth opportunities in both developed and developing regions. The advances in technology and product upgradation will increase the competition among vendors. Many vendors are focusing on developing advanced technological ultrasound devices to upgrade their product portfolio that intensifies the market competition. Manufacturers have formulated various strategies for developing innovative ultrasound devices that are able to compete in the market.

The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years and development in technology with the introduction of light weight, compact, and easy to use portable ultrasound devices have increased the acceptance of ultrasound devices in the market. The market is fueled by innovation and new technological techniques & procedures. The increase in demand for more advanced & customized diagnosis and treatment with availability of vast healthcare services globally have pushed the market to produce safe, efficient, and cost-effective products in the market. The last couple of decades have witnessed an unparalleled growth in advanced and innovative technologies, which has resulted in the development of state-of-the-art medical device industry. Diagnostic imaging is one of the major industries in healthcare, which has adopted to constant changes and continues to grow consistently. Most of the leading medical device companies focus in developing high-quality imaging data by delivering real-time images that provide assessment of various tissue pathophysiology based on different spectral characteristic of the tissue.

Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, and Fujifilm Holdings Corp dominated the market in 2018. Other companies like Hologic, Hitachi Medical, Carestream Health, and Esaote SpA have negligible share and will compete strongly with the leading vendors in the market. The benefits such as safety, high quality images, easy monitoring and analysis of 3D images, obtaining high resolution images to show small breast cancers, and combination with multi-imaging systems have increased the demand of ultrasound devices in the market.

Some of the key vendors in the market are:

  • GE Healthcare
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
  • Canon Medical Systems

Other vendors in the global ultrasound devices market are Hitachi Medical, Hologic, and Carestream which contribute the maximum revenue generation in the global ultrasound devices market.

Segmentation of product type

  • Stationary ultrasound devices
  • Portable ultrasound devices

In 2018, the stationary ultrasound devices constituted the largest segment in the global ultrasound devices market and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period.

Segmentation of application type

  • Radiology
  • Cardiovascular
  • Gynecology/Obstetrics
  • Musculoskeletal
  • POC
  • Others

In 2018, the radiology segment constituted the largest segment.

Segmentation of end-users

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Others

In 2018, the hospitals constituted the largest segment among end-users and is expected to lead during the forecast period.

Benefits

The report provides detailed information about the usage and adoption of ultrasound devices in various applications and regions. With that, key stakeholders can find out the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government initiatives toward the medical devices market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to have an impact on market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals. The report will help companies interested or established in this market to analyze the various aspects of this domain before investing or expanding their business in the global ultrasound devices market.

Garden and Conservatory Furniture Market Forecast by Industry Outlook, Capital Investment, Market Size and Growth| Yotrio Corporation, Brown Jordan, Agio International Company Limited, DEDON, KETTAL, etc.

Jan 2020, InForGrowth have published Garden and Conservatory Furniture Market Report. This report provides insights on the major market events taking place across the world. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Garden and Conservatory Furniture market. It covers topics including product launches, key business strategies followed by competitor, technological advancement and many other elements linked to the Garden and Conservatory Furniture market growth.

The companies studied in this section are assessed on the basis of their main business, gross margin, price, revenue, product sales, product category, application, and specification, competitors, and manufacturing base.

The Companies Covered are- Yotrio Corporation, Brown Jordan, Agio International Company Limited, DEDON, KETTAL, Gloster, The Keter Group, Linya Group, Tuuci, MR DEARM, HIGOLD, Artie, Lloyd Flanders, Rattan, Emu Group, Barbeques Galore, COMFORT, Fischer Mobel GmbH, Royal Botania, Homecrest Outdoor Living, Hartman, Trex Company (Polyx Wood), Treasure Garden Incorporated, Patio Furniture Industries, Others.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Garden and Conservatory Furniture market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

Market Segments –

On the Basis of Types, Garden and Conservatory Furniture Market Splits into-

Metal, Plastic, Wood, Textile, Others.

On the Basis of Application, Garden and Conservatory Furniture Market Splits into-

Residential, Commercial, Others.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Garden and Conservatory Furniture market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Garden and Conservatory Furniture market.

The information offered in the report will assist the businesses in improving their ability to make quick and strategic decisions related to the business under Garden and Conservatory Furniture Market. The report also focuses on the ongoing and upcoming regulations and policies to be introduced by the government bodies, which may enhance or suppress the market growth. For making the information better understanding, the analysts and professionals have incorporated diagrams, statistical figures, flow charts, and examples in the global Garden and Conservatory Furniture Market report.

The Study Objectives of Global Garden and Conservatory Furniture Market:

  • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments
  • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
  • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
  • To study and forecast the market size of Garden and Conservatory Furniture in the global market
  • To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players

Highlights of the Global Garden and Conservatory Furniture report:

  1. A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Garden and Conservatory Furniture Market
  2. An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
  3. Market segmentation up to the second or third level
  4. Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
  5. Important changes in market dynamics
  6. Emerging niche segments and regional markets
  7. Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
  8. Market shares and strategies of key players
  9. Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Alcohol Packaging Market Supply and Demand, Notable Developments and Industry Structure| Ball Corporation, Gerresheimer, Crown Holdings, Smurfit Kappa Group, BA Glass Germany GmbH, etc.

The Alcohol Packaging Market Report Provides a Comprehensive Analysis of Key market segments and sub-segments, Evolving Alcohol Packaging market trends and dynamics, Changing supply and demand scenarios, Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and Alcohol Packaging market forecasting, Tracking current trends /challenges, Competitive insights, Opportunity mapping in terms of technological and govt. policies affected on it.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Commercial Generator for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

  • United States
  • China
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

Global Alcohol Packaging market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Alcohol Packaging sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Ball Corporation, Gerresheimer, Crown Holdings, Smurfit Kappa Group, BA Glass Germany GmbH, Berry Global, Stora Enso Oyj, WestRock LLC, Amcor Limited, Beatson Clark, Vidrala, Ardagh Group, Intrapac International Corporation, DS Smith Plc, Owens Illinois, Nampak, Others.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

Secondary Packaging, Primary Packaging, Others.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

Spirits, Beer, Wine, Ciders, Other Applications, Others.

The report also given brief on product overviews and detailed interdiction of the global Alcohol Packaging market. Furthermore, the report will also provide its users with the analysis of market drivers which are expected to support the growth of the Alcohol Packaging market in years to come. The report also illustrates the major restraining factors which lead to adversely impact the growth of the market in the analysis period. The opportunities assessment from the future perspective to take strategic decisions is covered in the report. Technology benchmarking, regulatory landscape, Porters’ Five Forces Analysis, PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis and other analyses of the market are covered in the research.

The global Alcohol Packaging market is valued at million US$ in 2019 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2027.

This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Alcohol Packaging market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.

This study also explores the status of Alcohol Packaging, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, sales channels, distributors and analysis of Porter’s five strengths.

There are few Chapters to Deeply Understanding of the Alcohol Packaging Market Research.

Chapter 1, is definition and segment of Alcohol Packaging;

Chapter 2, is executive summary of Alcohol Packaging Market;

Chapter 3, to explain the industry chain of Alcohol Packaging market;

Chapter 4, to show info and data comparison of Alcohol Packaging Players;

Chapter 5, to show comparison of types;

Chapter 6, to show comparison of applications;

Chapter 7, to show comparison of regions and courtiers (or sub-regions);

Chapter 8, to show competition and trade situation of Alcohol Packaging Market;

Chapter 9, to forecast Alcohol Packaging market in the next years;

Chapter 10, to show investment of Alcohol Packaging Market;

Rubber Duckbill Check Valves Industry Share, Rapid Growth, Trends, Future Assesement Forecast | Cla-Val, PROCO Products, Process Systems, Rhinoflex Pty.Ltd, J & S Valve Inc, etc.

The Rubber Duckbill Check Valves Market Report Provides a Comprehensive Analysis of Key market segments and sub-segments, Evolving Rubber Duckbill Check Valves market trends and dynamics, Changing supply and demand scenarios, Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and Rubber Duckbill Check Valves market forecasting, Tracking current trends /challenges, Competitive insights, Opportunity mapping in terms of technological and govt. policies affected on it.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Commercial Generator for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

  • United States
  • China
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

Global Rubber Duckbill Check Valves market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Rubber Duckbill Check Valves sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Cla-Val, PROCO Products, Process Systems, Rhinoflex Pty.Ltd, J & S Valve Inc, ZhongHaiWei, Martin Childs Limited, General Rubber, Elasto-Valve Rubber Products Inc., Red Valve Co.(Tideflex Technologies), Jindex Pty Ltd, Doit Rubber Products Co.,Ltd, Shanghai Songjiang Jingning Shock Absorber Co.,Ltd., Herpor EngineeringOthers.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

Flanged Rubber Duckbill Check Valves, Sloped Bottom Rubber Duckbill Check Valves, In-Line Rubber Duckbill Check Valves, OthersOthers.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

Industrial Process Piping Systems, Waste Water or Sewer Piping Systems, Others.

The report also given brief on product overviews and detailed interdiction of the global Rubber Duckbill Check Valves market. Furthermore, the report will also provide its users with the analysis of market drivers which are expected to support the growth of the Rubber Duckbill Check Valves market in years to come. The report also illustrates the major restraining factors which lead to adversely impact the growth of the market in the analysis period. The opportunities assessment from the future perspective to take strategic decisions is covered in the report. Technology benchmarking, regulatory landscape, Porters’ Five Forces Analysis, PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis and other analyses of the market are covered in the research.

The global Rubber Duckbill Check Valves market is valued at million US$ in 2019 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2027.

This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Rubber Duckbill Check Valves market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.

This study also explores the status of Rubber Duckbill Check Valves, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, sales channels, distributors and analysis of Porter’s five strengths.

There are few Chapters to Deeply Understanding of the Rubber Duckbill Check Valves Market Research.

Chapter 1, is definition and segment of Rubber Duckbill Check Valves;

Chapter 2, is executive summary of Rubber Duckbill Check Valves Market;

Chapter 3, to explain the industry chain of Rubber Duckbill Check Valves market;

Chapter 4, to show info and data comparison of Rubber Duckbill Check Valves Players;

Chapter 5, to show comparison of types;

Chapter 6, to show comparison of applications;

Chapter 7, to show comparison of regions and courtiers (or sub-regions);

Chapter 8, to show competition and trade situation of Rubber Duckbill Check Valves Market;

Chapter 9, to forecast Rubber Duckbill Check Valves market in the next years;

Chapter 10, to show investment of Rubber Duckbill Check Valves Market;

Recent Posts

Trending