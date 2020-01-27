Connect with us

Ultrasound Devices Market To Witness A Healthy Growth During '2018 – 2026'

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Ultrasound Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026. According to the report, the global ultrasound devices market was valued at US$ 6.5 Bn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2026. Surge in incidence of various disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory, and abdominal disorders cases is anticipated to boost the demand for ultrasound devices during the forecast period. North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global ultrasound devices market owing to higher rate of adoption and awareness regarding ultrasound devices. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are potential markets for ultrasound devices. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2026.

Cost-effective ultrasound devices to detect complex disorders to drive global market

Increase in number of cases of various disorders, across the globe, drives the ultrasound devices market. According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases accounted for an estimated 17.7 million deaths in 2015, representing 31% of all global deaths. Among these, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary heart disease, and 6.7 million were due to stroke. This is likely to increase the number of diagnostic procedures; consequently, propelling the global ultrasound devices market.

Compact/Handheld ultrasound devices to be highly lucrative segment

Compact/handheld ultrasound devices is an emerging segment of the ultrasound devices market. The compact/handheld ultrasound devices segment is likely to expand at a significant CAGR. Moreover, the trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices segment is likely to hold a major share due to technologically advanced product adopted by diagnostic centers. Moreover, increased adoption of portable ultrasound devices for point-of-care applications, it cannot outpace the trolley/cart based ultrasound devices, as they offer more accurate diagnostic capabilities and high performance.

Radiology/General imaging segment accounted for dominant share of global ultrasound devices market

In terms of application, the global ultrasound devices market has been segmented into various applications. Radiology/general imaging is projected to be a highly attractive segment during the forecast period. Rising sophistication in diagnostic imaging platform, which enables emerging countries to provide 24X7 diagnostic services to its clients is likely to propel this segment during the forecast period.

Diagnostic centers to be promising segment

In terms of end-user, the global ultrasound devices market has been segregated into hospital & surgical centers, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The diagnostic centers segment held a major share of the global market in 2017. Expansion of the segment can be attributed to the availability of multiple service options and devices and tie-ups with health care companies in order to enhance health care products and service offerings. Moreover, diagnostic centers are the preferred choice due to availability of advanced technology and better health care services. The hospital & surgical centers segment is expanding at a high growth rate, especially in developed economies, due to rise in geriatric population and increasing health care infrastructure and support. Moreover, rise in demand for ultrasound devices in ambulatory surgical centers during medical emergency is projected to drive the segment.

North America expected to dominate global market

In terms of region, the global ultrasound devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the global ultrasound devices market in 2017. In terms of revenue, the market in Europe was valued at US$ 2.1 Bn in 2017, owing to a highly developed health care sector, increase in awareness among health care providers about ultrasound devices, and continuous evolution of ultrasound devices. This region offers significant opportunity to the ultrasound devices market. The ultrasound devices market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, due to increase in awareness about ultrasound devices for diagnostic and therapeutic. Moreover, expansion of the health care sector in countries such as China, Japan, and India offers immense potential in this region. Additionally, technological advancements and increase in rate of adoption of ultrasound devices products are expected to propel the market in the region during the forecast period.

GE Healthcare and Koninklijke Philips N.V. anticipated to lead global market

The global ultrasound devices market is highly fragmented in terms of number of players providing different products. Key players in the global ultrasound devices market include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Mindray Medical International Limited, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Esaote SpA, and Analogic Corporation. Expansion of product portfolio through mergers and acquisitions is a key strategy followed by several global players.

DDDA Market Share 2020, by Shopper Profiles, Product, Retail Type, Pricing strategy, Revenue, Demand and Investment Opportunities to 2025

January 27, 2020

By

Adroit Market Research has pronounced the addition of a new market report to its vast depository, titled “Global DDDA Market Professional Survey Report 2020.” The report analyzes all the key aspects of the global market and presents a predictive analysis regarding its future scope of development through 2025, factoring in the factors that will drive and restrain its course of expansion and the key trends and regulations affecting several aspects of the market.

The global dodecanedioic acid market size accounted at around USD 412.8 Mn and is projected in increasing the market by around USD 534.7 Mn with a highest CAGR in the coming years. However, DDDA is enormously mostly useful in the production of thermoplastics having the demand in finding the applications in different industries for forming the detergents, fragrances, greases and coatings. Thus, DDDA is very useful in raw material for making the plasticizers, powder coatings, corrosion inhibitors, polyamide resins and others. Hence, growth in the applications of dodecanedioic acid is related to the increase in demand for the performance of DDDA is anticipated in boosting the demand for global DDDA market in the coming years.

Dodecanedioic acid is helpful in manufacturing by two methods, where synthetic production of DDDA is producing from biotech and butadiene production. Hence, biotechnology is useful for transforming the paraffin wax in DDDA. Due to the chemical composition and the properties, DDDA is mostly useful for the production of polyamide, polyesters and polyurethane resins. Thus, the main application driving the demand for dodecanedioic acid industry is producing nylon 6, 12. However, nylon 6, 12 is having numerous applications in various verticals of the industry in increasing the demand in the automotive industry.

DDDA is also useful in different applications like corrosion inhibitors, surfactants, medical and paint applications. However, DDDA is mostly useful as capacitor electrolyte, plasticizers and adhesives in different applications. DDDA is also used as the best constituent for corrosion-resistant coats and heat transfer fluid. Moreover, dodecanedioic acid is mostly useful in curing and stabilizing the agent in powder coatings. Hence, the issue of health is associating with breathing DDDA because of low vapor pressure.

Quick industrialization in the developing regions is projected in boosting the demand for lubricants, nylons and adhesives. Increase in the demand for coatings and paints, specifically in the powder coatings is projected in stimulating the demand for dodecanedioic acid industry. Growth in the activities of construction globally is all together hampering the demand of global dodecanedioic acid market.

New Comprehensive Report on Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market is Thriving Worldwide with Prominent Players Veolia, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, SUEZ, Thermax Global

January 27, 2020

By

Key Companies Analyzed in Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Report are: – Veolia, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, SUEZ, Thermax Global, ALFA LAVAL, Praj Industries, Aquatech International LLC, ENCON Evaporators, AQUARION AG., 3V Green Eagle S.p.A.

Zero liquid discharge is basically a type of wastewater treatment technique, wherein almost all of the wastewater generated is recycled and purified. This eliminates discharge of any liquid at the end of the process, resulting in zero discharge of water. The zero liquid discharge wastewater treatment comprises several processes such as reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, fractional electrode ionization, and evaporation & crystallization. Increasing demand for fresh water and scarcity of freshwater sources is anticipated to boost the zero liquid discharge market. However, high CAPEX and OPEX is hindering the growth of the market.

Product End-Users:

Food & Beverages
Chemicals & Petrochemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Textiles

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada
Europe- Germany, U.K., France, Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America- Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa- UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Benefits of the Report:

*Global, regional, country, propulsion type, and application market size and their forecast from 2019-2026

*Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

*Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

*Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

*Analysis on Key players strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Target Audience:

*Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Manufacturers & Technology Providers

*Traders, Importers, and Exporters

*Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

*Research and Consulting Firms

*Government and Research Organizations

*Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

Global Ultracapacitors Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

January 27, 2020

By

Global Ultracapacitors Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Fast electrification in vehicles and increase in demand for ultracapacitors in hybrid powertrain systems and regenerative braking are the main factors driving the global ultracapacitors market. On the other hand, high production cost is a major challenge for the market players. Use of ultracapacitors in electric turbocharger would produce new business opportunities for the market in the near future.

The energy segment is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 20% over the period of 2018 to 2026. Utilization of energy storing technology in ultracapacitors delivers a considerable amount of energy at high power. This makes these modules appropriate for supplying high power in multi-functional devices. In addition, the advances in material science and electronics sector have enabled new developments in the energy storage field.

The above 100 volts segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR beyond 30% because of the ability of these modules to operate with a temperature range up to 65 degrees Celsius, which makes them suitable for use in emerging application areas including wind turbine pitch control, small UPS systems, and small industrial systems.

The use of regenerative braking systems is expected to drive the adoption of ultracapacitors in automobiles during the forecast period. Ultracapacitors are set to play animportant role in future vehicles, to absorb kinetic energy from the vehicle while using it for propulsion later. The demand for ultracapacitors is estimated to increase further as more prominent automobile companies start adopting this technology.

Asia Pacific ultracapacitor market accounted for over 30% of the overall revenue share in 2015, which may increase over the next years. Increased penetration of consumer electronics is estimated to drive regional demand over the forecast period.
This report aims to provide a bird’s eye-view of the entire Ultracapacitors market with comprehensive market segmentations, combined with the qualitative analysis of the various classifications done on the basis of type, products, application, and geography. The market has been estimated and forecasted till 2026 to provide a glimpse into its growth prospects and potential.

This report emphases on ultracapacitors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global viewpoint, this report denotes overall ultracapacitors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe etc.
At company level, this report concentrate on the manufacture capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, products, application, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Ultracapacitors market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Ultracapacitors Market

Global Ultracapacitors Market, By Power Type

• Less than 10 volts
• 10 volts to 25 volts Modules
• 25 volts to 50 volts Modules
• 50 volts to 100 volts Modules
• Above 100 volts Modules
Global Ultracapacitors Market, By Application

• Electronics
• Energy
• Automotive
• Industrial
Global Ultracapacitors Market, By Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Ultracapacitors Market

• Cap-XX
• IoxusInc
• LS Mtron
• Maxwell Technologies Inc
• Nec-Tokin
• Nesscap Co Ltd
• Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation
• Panasonic Corporation
• Supreme Power Solutions Co Ltd
• Vinatech Co Ltd
• Yunasko.

