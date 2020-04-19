MARKET REPORT
Ultrasound Gel Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2025
Medical ultrasound is transfer of sound waves into body for diagnostic purpose. This is carried out to obtain internal body images. The ultrasound technology when used alone is not effective, as the sound waves are impeded by air and gases. These air and gases cause intense reflections between the skin and ultrasound transducer. Therefore, a conductive medium is required, where the ultrasound waves can be transferred through skin without any reflections. This ultrasound gels serve as a conductive medium between the transducer and surface of skin and help transfer sound waves through skin by preventing the formation of of air bubbles. Alcohol and water are also suitable media, but inappropriate to use due to their low viscosity and volatility. Ultrasound gel is composed of propylene glycol and water. These gels are completely transparent, non-allergic, and have gliding characteristics. These gels are little sticky, and when applied to skin, do not dip or run off. Ultrasound gel can be easily wiped off after the medical procedure. Ideally, ultrasound gel should be non-irritating and should not stain clothes or damage equipment. It should be completely aqueous.
Based on type, the ultrasound gel market can be segmented into sterile and non-sterile. Sterile ultrasound gels are available in sachets with overwrapped. They are acoustically correct for all medical ultrasound frequencies. Sterile ultrasound gels are recommended for sterile body site procedures. They are also recommended for procedures with mucosal contact where biopsy is not planned and also on all procedures for pediatric patients. Non-sterile ultrasound gels are usually available in doppler tubes, bottles, and containers. The use of non-sterile ultrasound gel is recommended for low risk procedures on intact skin. For non-sterile ultrasound gels, single use containers are recommended rather than refillable or reusable bottles. If reusable bottles are used, they should follow proper guidelines for refilling. Non-sterile ultrasound gels lead in terms of market share due to their low cost and bulk availability. However, sterile ultrasound gels are gaining popularity owing to their recommended usage in pediatric procedures and other therapies.
Based on end-use application, the ultrasound gel market can be categorized into therapy, hospital, and diagnostics. Under the therapy segment, ultrasound gel is used along with the ultrasound machine for therapies such as hyperthermia, unfocused beam, high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), intracorporeal lithotripsy, extracorporeal lithotripsy, focused ultrasound, extracorporeal shockwave therapy, intravascular ultrasound, and low intensity pulsed ultrasound. Under the hospital segment, ultrasound gels are used along with ultrasound machines for anesthesiology, gynecology, neonatology, ophthalmology, and urology. Ultrasound gel is applied for diagnostic procedures such as echocardiography, endoscopy, electrocardiography, and carotid ultrasonography. The therapy segment dominates the market for ultrasound gel due to its extensive range of applications. It is followed by the diagnostic segment.
Based on region, the ultrasound gel market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The health care industry is in the mature stage in developed nations of North America and Europe. Therefore, North America leads the market for ultrasound gel. It is followed by Europe. The ultrasound gel market in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is in the growth stage.
Key players operating in the ultrasound gel market are Parker Laboratories Inc., Optimum Medical Limited, Tele-Paper Malaysia, Livondo, NEXT Medical Products, Sonotech, Sonogel Vertriebs Gmbh, Changchun Chengshi, National Therapy Products Inc, Phyto Performance, Ultragel Kft, Eco-Med, Besmed, Medguard Healthcare, and Ceracarta.
Global Anthrax Vaccines Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Anthrax Vaccines Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Anthrax Vaccines market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Anthrax Vaccines market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report.
Leading players in the Anthrax Vaccines market: Emergent BioSolutions, Merial, Merck, Zoetis , Bayer Sanidad Animal, Colorado Serum, PharmAthene, Tiankang, Biogénesis-Bago, CAVAC, Rosenbusch, Agrovet, Vecol, CVCRI, IVPM, Prondil, CDV, Indian Immunologicals, Botswana Vaccine Institute, Ceva Santé Animale, Intervac, JOVAC, and among others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Anthrax Vaccines for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Anthrax Vaccines market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included.
Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report.
Leading players in the Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market: Advanced Insulation, AFGlobal, Aspen Aerogels, BASF, Cabot Corporation, DowDuPont, Shawcor Ltd, TechnipFMC, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Tenaris, Aegion Corporation, Balmoral Group Holdings Ltd, Engineered Syntactic Systems and Materia Inc among others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included.
Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report.
Leading players in the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market: Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin Inc., Becton Dickinson And Company, and others. The Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Gilead Sciences Inc.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included.
