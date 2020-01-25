MARKET REPORT
Ultrasound Market to Record Ascending Growth by2017 – 2025
In 2019, the market size of Ultrasound Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ultrasound .
This report studies the global market size of Ultrasound , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Ultrasound Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Ultrasound history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global Ultrasound market, the following companies are covered:
growth drivers for this market in the years to come. Moreover, the rise in the global population base (birth rate) is anticipated to fuel the demand for advanced ultrasound devices in the near future. The increase in the expenditure in the medical and healthcare sectors, rise in the funding and investments in public and private sectors partnerships for advanced ultrasound devices, and the constant miniaturization of ultrasound devices are projected to offer significant opportunities for growth of the global market for ultrasound over the next few years.
The worldwide market for ultrasound is mainly spread across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe, among all, has occupied the leading position. Analysts at TMR Research project this regional market to remain on the top over the next few years, thanks to the presence of a well-established medical and healthcare infrastructure.
Global Ultrasound Market: Overview
The increasing number of pregnancies and medical complications have been driving the global ultrasound market for the past few years. Hospitals are showing fast adoption of ultrasound devices in areas of urology, radioecology, gynecology, cardiology, vascular, and others. Though radiology/general imaging has a dominant share in the market, the cardiovascular segment is projected to show rapid progress due growing demand for understanding complicated problems associated with the heart. Improved imaging is expected.
Global Ultrasound Market: Key Trends
The incidence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer have shown tremendous rise in the past decade due to the drastic changes in lifestyle and dietary choices. Thus, the high prevalence of wide range of infectious and chronic diseases are expected to augment the demand for ultrasound devices in the coming years. The global market is also expected to witness a spur in demand as the number of accidental and sporting injuries go up in numbers. Injuries caused to vessels, joints, tendons, muscles, and other inaccessible organs of the body require and ultrasound checkup to determine the intensity and decide the intervention.
The popularly used devices in the global ultrasound market are display devices and portable devices. The portable devices segment includes handheld ultrasound devices and trolley/cart based ultrasound devices. Analysts anticipate that the emergence of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics are expected to drive the global market in the coming years. On the other hand, the display segment includes color display and black and white display. Of these, the color display segment is gaining good traction as it offer clear visuals.
Global Ultrasound Market: Market Potential
Augusta University is working on developing a 3D ultrasound machine to not just support their research but also to aid conclusive diagnoses of concussions and other injuries to the head. This machine will be designed, specifically for sports injuries. The team received a handsome grant to develop a chip that will be incorporated in the conventional transducer to make it a 3D transducer. This machine will be relatively cheaper than the currently available 3D and 4D ultrasound solutions.
Such initiatives by leading players and other research institutes will create a positive atmosphere for the growth of the global ultrasound market. Firms are also looking at collaborating with colleges and other research institutions to deliver higher quality of products. Miniaturization could be the next novel trend in the global market as it will revolutionize ultrasound for several, giving them a chance to understand the condition at a lower rate.
Global Ultrasound Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of geography, the global ultrasound market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, Europe held a leading share in the global market in 2014. Analysts predict that the region will lead the way for others as the healthcare sector is witnessing rapid technological innovation that has led to the launch of new products. Additionally, strong presence of leading players and increasing investments in research and development are expected to propel the growth of the global market.
North America is also projected to be instrumental to the growth of the ultrasound market. The well-established healthcare sector in the region and supporting government initiatives are expected to boost this regional market. The vast potential of unmet medical needs and the rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer across Asia Pacific is expected to boost the regional market.
Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:
Some of the key players operating in the global ultrasound market are GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Analogic Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Esaote S.P.A, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, and Mindray Medical International Ltd.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Ultrasound product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ultrasound , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ultrasound in 2017 and 2019.
Chapter 3, the Ultrasound competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Ultrasound breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Ultrasound market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ultrasound sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermo Plastics Market by Product Analysis 2019-2025
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermo Plastics Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermo Plastics industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermo Plastics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermo Plastics market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermo Plastics Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermo Plastics industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermo Plastics industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermo Plastics industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermo Plastics Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermo Plastics are included:
The following manufacturers are covered:
Solvay
Celanese
Teijin
Toray
SGL Group
Covestro
PolyOne
PlastiComp
Aerosud
Royal TenCate
SABIC
RTP
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Continuous Carbon Fiber
Long Carbon Fiber
Short Carbon Fiber
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Automotive
Consumer Durables
Other
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermo Plastics market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Parboiled Rice Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2017 – 2025
PMR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Parboiled Rice Market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn. The report finds that the Parboiled Rice Market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period 2017 – 2025.
The Parboiled Rice Market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Parboiled Rice Market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Parboiled Rice Market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
The Parboiled Rice Market study answers critical questions including:
- What tactics are being utilized by the Parboiled Rice Market players to expand their production footprint in region?
- What are the threats faced by players in the global Parboiled Rice Market mutually?
- Why region holds the majority of share in the global Parboiled Rice Market?
- Why segment has the largest consumption in region?
- Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Parboiled Rice across the globe?
The content of the Parboiled Rice Market report includes the following insights:
- Growth outlook of the global Parboiled Rice Market in terms of value and volume
- Strategies utilized by different Parboiled Rice Market players
- Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Parboiled Rice over the forecast period 2017 – 2025
- End use consumption of the Parboiled Rice across various regions
- Identify the ecological impacts of the Parboiled Rice and what regulations are being imposed on its usage
All the players running in the global Parboiled Rice Market are elaborated thoroughly in the Parboiled Rice Market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Parboiled Rice Market players.
Key Players
Some of the key players identified in the global parboiled rice market includes:
- Buhler AG
- Induss Group
- Parboiled Rice Thailand
- National Rice Company
- Udon Rice Co., Ltd
- Riceland International Limited
- American Rice, Inc.
- RISERIA PASINI S.R.L
- Sandstone International Co., Ltd.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes
- North America (Canada, The U.S.)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest Of Latin America )
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Netherlands, BENELUX, Nordic countries )
- Eastern Europe ( Russia, Rest Of Eastern Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, and Rest Of MEA)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Precision Farming Software Services Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, Attractive Valuation | Key Players: Deere & Company, Trimble Navigation, Ltd., Topcon Precision Agriculture, SST Development Group, etc.
“
Firstly, the Precision Farming Software Services Market Report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and chain structure. The Precision Farming Software Services market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
The Precision Farming Software Services Market study on the global Precision Farming Software Services market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering five major regions and the major countries falling under those regions.
Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
Deere & Company, Trimble Navigation, Ltd., Topcon Precision Agriculture, SST Development Group, Inc., Monsanto Company, Raven Industries, Inc., Dickey-John Corporation, Ag Leader Technology, AgJunction, CNH Industrial NV.
The Global Precision Farming Software Services market report analyzes and researches the Precision Farming Software Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
Market Segmentation:
The Global Precision Farming Software Services Market report focuses on global major leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.
On the basis of products, the report split into:
Water Sensor, Climate Sensor, Other Sensors, Guidance and Steering, Monitors & Display Devices, GPS/GNSS Devices, Others.
On the basis of the end users/applications:
Crop Management, Financial Management, Farm Inventory Management, Personnel Management, Weather Tracking and Forecasting, Others.
Key Stakeholders as per this report are Precision Farming Software Services Manufacturers, Precision Farming Software Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers, Precision Farming Software Services Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association, Downstream Vendors.
The Precision Farming Software Services industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
With the tables and figures, the Precision Farming Software Services Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Furthermore, this Precision Farming Software Services Market study will help our clients solve the following issues:
- Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions
- Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute for a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance
- Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps the client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage
- Interrelated opportunities- This Precision Farming Software Services Market report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world
This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:
- What is the market size of the Precision Farming Software Services market at the global level?
- Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers of Precision Farming Software Services?
- Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Precision Farming Software Services?
- Which is the preferred age group for targeting Precision Farming Software Services for manufacturers?
- What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
- What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Precision Farming Software Services market?
- Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the Precision Farming Software Services Market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
- How are the emerging markets for Precision Farming Software Services expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?
- Who are the major players operating in the global Precision Farming Software Services market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
