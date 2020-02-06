Global Market
Underwater Drones Market Growing Demand 2017 – 2025
Underwater Drones market is growing at a progressive growth rate due to increasing usage for surveillance, gathering data and intelligence. These Underwater drones are specially used for research in oil & gas industry due to which the implementation of underwater drones have been increased significantly in recent years. Moreover, organizations in ocean exploration have started using these underwater drones for mapping ocean floor and for other purposes. Underwater Drones includes camera due to which these underwater drones are also increasingly used by underwater photographers, people who need to inspect structures underwater, scientific researchers, and even tour boat companies that want to show guests the world beneath the boat.
Underwater drones can be of two type namely autonomous underwater vehicle and remotely operated vehicle. Autonomous underwater vehicle are generally used for underwater surveys such as mapping obstructions. However, remotely operated vehicles are kind of robots that are connected by cables so that the drone operator can control them. These type of underwater drones are used for vessel hull inspections, site exploration or object identification.
Underwater Drones Market: Drivers and Challenges
The major factor driving the adoption of Underwater Drones is the increasing need of these underwater drones among consumers while swimming, underwater diving and for other water related activities. These underwater drones have also became a part of Navy security equipment due to which the usage of underwater drones has increased for defense purpose.
The key challenge for Underwater Drones is that this technology faces problem while deploying in harsh and cold environment. The places with weak mobile coverage and inadequate satellite coverage makes communication difficult. Moreover, sea ice makes communication with underwater gliders and other underwater vehicles even more difficult and poses a hazard to surface vehicles.
Underwater Drones Market: Segmentation
- Underwater Drones can be segmented on the basis of types such as autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and remotely operated vehicle (ROV).
- Underwater Drones can also be segmented on the basis of its end-users such as Oil and Gas industry, Defense, travel and transportation and other.
Competition Dashboard
Recent Development
In May, 2017—Robosea, an underwater drone company has launched robot fish with 4K camera which is a underwater drone named as BIKI. its primary job is to let user see some cool stuff that wouldn’t normally be able to see, and the BIKI’s built-in 4K lens has a stabilizer and 32 GB of internal memory to record everything it lays its robot eyes on.
Key Players
In Underwater Drones market there are many players some of them are Deep Trekker, Aquabotix, Open ROV, Power Vision and others.
Regional Overview
Presently, North America and Europe is holding the largest market share for Underwater Drones market due to presence of large software providers and market players in these region. Moreover the advantages of using Underwater Drones in navy, and in oil & gas industry has encouraged used to adopt this underwater drone technology.
Asia –Pacific is also increasingly adopting Underwater Drones technologies with the entry of major & established players.
Regional analysis for Underwater Drones Market includes development in the following regions:
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific (excluding Japan)
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Analysis by Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2027
This market intelligence report on Light Gauge Steel Framing market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2020 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Light Gauge Steel Framing market have also been mentioned in the study.
A rise in construction activities across the globe is driving the growth of the light gauge steel framing market. Increasing the adoption of steel in the construction activities because of its low cost that fuels the growth of the light gauge steel framing market. Light gauge steel framing allows quick building and also provide greater space as compare to wood frame construction, thus raising the adoption of a light gauge steel frame that propels the growth of the market.
Companies Profiled in this report includes
– Aegis Metal Framing
– CRACO Manufacturing Inc.
– Emirates Building System
– FRAMECAD
– FrameTech Systems
– Genesis Manazil Steel Framing
– Hadley Industries PLC
– Metek Plc.
– MRI Steel Framing LLC
– Stowell Company, Inc.
A comprehensive view of the Light Gauge Steel Framing market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Light Gauge Steel Framing market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance. The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.
Leading Light Gauge Steel Framing market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Light Gauge Steel Framing market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.
Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, applications, types etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics.
The global light gauge steel framing market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as skeleton steel framing, wall bearing steel framing, long span steel framing. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial.
Some of the key questions are:
- Do you need actual market size estimates for the Light Gauge Steel Framing market?
- Do you want to know the most attractive market segments in the Light Gauge Steel Framing market?
- Do you need technological insights into the Light Gauge Steel Framing market?
- Do you wish to benchmark your position in the global Light Gauge Steel Framing market?
- Do you need concrete data for making actionable business strategies?
- Do you need competitor analysis with regards to their organic and inorganic growth strategies?
- Do you need pricing analysis on Light Gauge Steel Framing market?
- Do you need regional or country analysis on Light Gauge Steel Framing market?
- Do you need patent analysis on Light Gauge Steel Framing market?
Discover the Health Wellness Devices Market gain impetus due to the growing demand over 2015 to 2021
Medical devices market is growing at a significant rate due to growing awareness and improvement in the healthcare sector. Health and wellness devices refer to the medical devices that are used for improving the healthcare facilities. Health and wellness devices help to collect healthcare information in an easy and secure way. Health and wellness devices market is growing at a significant rate due to growing concern among population for good health and wellness. In addition, rising aging population and increase in the chronic and lifestyle diseases are leading to growth in health and wellness devices market. On the basis of different types of products, health and wellness devices market can be classified into wellness software and services, wellness products and personal healthcare products. On the basis of different components, health and wellness devices market can be classified into hardware, software and services. Various hardware equipment that are included in health and wellness devices are heart rate monitor, sleep quantity monitor, digital pedometer, glucose monitor, insulin pump, personal ECG, digital weight scale, blood pressure monitor and others. Various types of software available for health and wellness devices are online software, device-specific mobile applications and standalone mobile applications. Various types of services offered with health and wellness devices include complimentary services, self-paid services and subsidized or insurance covered services.
North America dominates the global market for health and wellness devices due to large number of aging population and broad technical applications of health and wellness devices. Asia, followed by the Europe, is expected to experience high growth rate in the next few years in global health and wellness devices market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing health and wellness devices markets in Asian region. Some of the key driving forces for health and wellness devices market in emerging countries are large pool of patients and rising government funding.
Some of the major factors driving the global health and wellness devices market are growing awareness for different type of health and wellness devices available, growing concern for better healthcare facilities and rising government initiatives in the field. In addition, user friendly nature of health and wellness devices and improving reimbursement scenario are driving the global health and wellness devices market. However, availability of traditional methods and less reluctance of people for switching to modern health and wellness devices are some of the major factors that are restraining the global health and wellness devices market.
Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities for health and wellness devices market. In addition, innovation of some new products with focus on patient’s comfort is expected to offer good opportunity for health and wellness devices market.
Some of the latest trends that have been observed in the global health and wellness devices market are growing popularity of wireless technology including bluetooth and cloud based technology. In addition, it has been observed that companies are focussing on R&D of new products with better efficiency. Some of the major companies dealing in global health and wellness devices market are
- Johnson and Johnson
- General Electric Co.
- Siemens AG
- Medtronic
- Baxter International Inc.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA
Data Migration Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application 2017 – 2025
Overview:-
Data migration is the process of moving data from one technology to other, as opposed to data amalgamation, ETL and duplication, which are mainly concerned with moving data among current environments, though these technologies may be used in order to support the migration procedure. Data migration is often assumed as a part of a wider application migration such as migrating from SAP to Oracle, consolidating SAP environments or migrating from one version of SAP to another, but may also be used to support migration from one database to another or between major upgrades of a database. The implementation of master data management may also require data migration. Data migration will require use of data profiling and discovery tools and data quality capabilities and may also involve ETL, data archival and data masking technologies.
Data migration market: Drivers and Challenges
Increasing business data volumes which can be attributed to rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and big data technologies across various industries is one of the key factors fuelling the growth of this market. Further, evolving regulatory landscape and need to preserve legacy data would fuel the demand of data migration software and services.
However, data quality and address verification which are often issues post the data migration are restricting the development of market worldwide.
Data migration market: regional outlook
By regions, Data migration market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.
North America and Western Europe Data migration market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Data migration market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Data migration market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.
Data migration market segmentation:-
The Data migration market is segmented
By Component
- Software
- Services
By Deployment Model
- On-premises
- Cloud
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large enterprises
By Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Retail
- Government
- Defence
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- IT and Telecom
- Energy and utilities
- Media and entertainment
- Others (transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, and academic and research)
Data migration market: competition landscape:-
Key vendors in the Data migration market includes
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAS Institute
- SAP SE
- Informatica Corporation
- Information Builders inc
- Talend SA
- Attunity Ltd
- Scribe Software Corporation and Syncsort Incorporated.
Regional analysis for Data migration Market includes the development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil,
- Mexico,
- Others
- Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
