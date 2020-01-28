Unexpected Growth Seen for Visual Sensors Market 2019-2027 with Leading Players like Aspen Technology, Cisco Systems, Elliptic Laboratories, EXPUTEC, Honeywell International

Virtual sensing techniques also called as soft sensing are used to provide feasible and economical alternatives to the costly or impractical physical measurement instrument. A virtual sensing system uses the information available from other measurements and process parameters to calculate. Virtual sensors are made for measuring values by conventional physical sensors. Mathematical models and software functions are used to calculate the desired values from more simple and cheap available sensor signals.

The visual sensors market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as predictive maintenance and potential reduction in the time and cost compared to physical sensors, rising adoption of IoT and Cloud Platforms. However, risks associated with data security due to the Use of IoT and cloud platforms is impacting negatively on the growth of visual sensors market in the current market scenario.

The “Global visual sensors market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global visual sensors market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the visual sensors market with detailed market segmentation by working type, by deployment mode, component and by end user. The global visual sensors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading visual sensors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the visual sensors market.

Top Key Players: Aspen Technology, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Elliptic Laboratories A/S, EXPUTEC, Honeywell International Inc., IntelliDynamics, LMI TECHNOLOGIES INC., Modelway S.r.l., OSIsoft, LLC, Siemens

Market Segmentation

The global visual sensors market is segmented on the basis of by deployment mode, component and by end user. Based on deployment mode the market is segmented as solutions and services. Based on the component the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises. On the basis of the end user the market is segmented as oil and gas, automotive and transportation, process industry – manufacturing and utilities, electrical, electronics and consumer technology, healthcare, chemical and aeronautics and defense.

Regional Framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global visual sensors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The visual sensors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

