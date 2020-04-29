Unexpected Growth Seen in Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market 2019: Global Industry, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities| Top Players GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, Carestream Health, Agfa-Gevaert, Dell

Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2025. This report also provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements. Furthermore, this research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Industry Report is an in-depth study analyzing the current state of the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market. It provides a brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, classifications, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape.

Market Participants:

The MAJOR PLAYERS associated with the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market are

• GE Healthcare

• Siemens Healthineers

• Koninklijke Philips (Philips Healthcare)

• Fujifilm

• Carestream Health

• Agfa-Gevaert

• Change Healthcare

• Ashva Digital Healthcare

• Dell

• Sectra AB

• CERNER

• INFINITT Healthcare

• Visage Imaging

• ….

The key players in the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market are constantly focusing on research and development in order to expand their product portfolio and increase their customer base in developing regions. Additionally, players associated with the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market are focusing mainly on merger and acquisition and developing strategic partnerships with other players in order to expand their product portfolio and to increase the market share.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials.

In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

No of Pages: 131

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Cloud-based PACS

• On-premise PACS

Cloud-based PACS had a market share of 76% in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

• Hospital

• Clinics

• Other

The market study is being classified by Type, by Application and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: To describe Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Digital Content Creation, with sales, revenue, and price of Digital Content Creation, in 2014 and 2019.

Chapter 3: Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Creation, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2014 and 2019.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Creation, for each region, from 2014 Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) to 2019.

Chapter 11 Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025 Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Creation.

Chapter 12: To describe Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

