United State Automotive Tire Market to Witness 5.4% CAGR in Near Future

One of the largest automotive markets in the world is that of the U.S. In 2018, the industry contributed 3.0% to the country’s gross domestic production (GDP). Several reasons, such as existence of a large consumer base, presence of a well-developed infrastructure, introduction of an open investment policy, availability of a highly skilled workforce, and provision of local and state incentives for vehicle adoption, are responsible for the steady growth of the automotive industry in the U.S. In addition to this, the country is home to many global automobile and associated component manufacturers. Due to these, the demand for tires in the country is on a considerable rise.

A tire surrounds the wheel’s rim to transfer the vehicle’s load from the axle to the ground and provides traction on the surface traveled over. As per a research conducted by P&S Intelligence, the U.S. automotive tire market reached a value of $57.9 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% in the coming years. Tires are used by all kinds of vehicles: passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, two-wheeler, and medium & heavy commercial vehicles. Among these, the demand for tires was created the most by passenger vehicles due to the increased sales of large pickup trucks in the U.S., in the recent years.

The demand for tires is rising because of the tire replacement rate is high due to an increase in the average lifespan of vehicles. At the present time, the lifespan of vehicles in the U.S. ranges between 13 and 17 years, which has been a result of technological advancements. A recent study conducted in the U.S revealed that even though Americans are buying more sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks, they are not inclined toward getting rid of their old vehicles because of enhanced longevity of those vehicles. But since, increased mileage also leads to wear and tear of tires, they need to be replaced more often. Moreover, technological advancements are also leading to the requirement for tires with improved qualities such as better fuel efficiency, low wear and tear for enhanced durability, and grip for increased safety. Due to this, the focus on the development of innovative and advanced products has increased.

A major concern at the present time is the rapid degradation of the environment, and vehicles that run on fuels, such as diesel and petroleum, are among the major contributors to this problem. A positive thing however, is that people all over the world, including the U.S., are becoming increasingly conscious about the situation which is leading to the rising requirement for electric vehicles. A key problem with these vehicles though is their lesser range as compared to conventional vehicles. Hence, in order to make these vehicles more efficient, original equipment manufacturers are continuously working toward making the vehicles lightweight, which will enhance their range by deploying lightweight tires. Furthermore, manufacturers are making use of advanced carbon-based materials for the production of tires, which will provide advantages such as increased endurance, reduced carbon emissions, and low rolling resistance.