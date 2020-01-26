MARKET REPORT
United States Mint to conclude on the sale of Apollo 11 50th Anniversary coins after selling 600,000 coins
The United States of America Mint’s scheme of honoring the first moon mooring, Apollo 11, has gotten to its end.
The selling of the United States of America Mint’s Apollo 11 50th anniversary coins will close Friday, December at 11:59 pm EST (0459GMT)
The United States of America Mint jotted to its consumers in a bid to promote its “last chance” commemorative coin sales that the time is not on their side, and it is running out to own the spectacular coins memorizing a remarkable breakthrough in the history of America. They added that the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program celebrates the lunar landing, which happened in 1969. This is one of the accomplishments attained by humanity with a remarkable consolidation of rounded coins.
The Mint’s Apollo 11 50th Anniversary coins celebrated the projects done by NASA as announced on January 24 this year (2019). The celebration was about astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, who were the first human beings to step on the moon. The medal, silver, and clad celebrations were the second curved coins that acknowledged a strike by the Mint of the United States.
Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market worth 8.2 Billion US$ till 2024 | | Growth Factors, Business Developments, Segmentation and Technologies
The Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.
Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2024. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product & type,application, end user, and region.
The Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is projected to reach US$ 8.2 Billion by 2024 from US$ 4.3 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
“Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the oligonucleotide synthesis market, by end user, in 2018”
Based on End User, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, and hospitals. Hospitals held the largest share of the market in 2018 due to the significant number of inpatient and outpatient visits in hospitals and the requirement of oligonucleotide drugs to cater to the demand of the patient pool suffering from diseases such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, and hepatic veno-occlusive disease.
“Synthesized oligos dominated the oligonucleotide synthesis market, by product, in 2018
Based on Product, the market is segmented into synthesized oligos, reagents, and equipment. The synthesized oligos segment held the largest share of the market in 2018 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
“North America to dominate the market during the forecast period”
Geographically, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America was the largest regional market for oligonucleotide synthesis. The North American market is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing availability of synthesized oligos, along with an increase in R&D funding and activities in the North American region.
Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:
- By Company Type -Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%,and Tier 3: 20%
- By Designation – C-level:45%, D-level:35%, and Others:20%
- By Region – North America:45%, Europe:25%, Asia Pacific: 18%, Latin America: 7%, and Middle East and Africa: 3%
Most Popular Companies Profiled in this report includes, include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), ATDBio Ltd. (UK), Bio-Synthesis, Inc. (US), BioAutomation Corporation (US), LGC Biosearch Technologies (US), Eurofins Genomics (Germany), Eurogentec (Belgium), GeneDesign, Inc. (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), GenScript, Inc. (US), Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT, US), Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc. (US), Sarepta Therapeutics (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), TriLinkBioTechnologies (US), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (US).
Reason to Access this report:
The Report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall oligonucleotide synthesis market and its sub segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Ready To Use Noble Metal Catalyst Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2024
Noble Metal Catalyst Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Noble Metal Catalyst Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Noble Metal Catalyst Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Noble Metal Catalyst by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Noble Metal Catalyst definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
BASF
Evonik
Johnson Matthey
Heraeus Group
Clariant International
Umicore
Alfa Aesar
Vineeth Precious Catalysts
Shaanxi Kai Da Chemical Engineering
Arora Matthey
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Ag Catalyst
Platinum Catalyst
Palladium Catalyst
Rhodium Catalyst
Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical
Refinery
Automobile
Others
Reasons to Purchase This Report:
Market analysis for the global Noble Metal Catalyst Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.
Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market
Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?
Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
The key insights of the Noble Metal Catalyst market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Noble Metal Catalyst manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Noble Metal Catalyst industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Noble Metal Catalyst Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Nanocrystalline cellulose Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2018 – 2028
Assessment of the Nanocrystalline cellulose Market
The latest report on the Nanocrystalline cellulose Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the key aspects of the market that are likely to shape the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The report probes into the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to impact the dynamics of the Nanocrystalline cellulose Market over the forecast period 2018 – 2028.
The report indicates that the Nanocrystalline cellulose Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report dissects the Nanocrystalline cellulose Market into different segments including to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The report segregates the Nanocrystalline cellulose Market by product type wherein the adoption rate, pricing structure, and supply-demand ratio of each product over the forecast period is accurately monitored.
The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Nanocrystalline cellulose Market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the dynamics of the Nanocrystalline cellulose Market?
- Why are region 1 and region 2 anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period?
- Why are consumers leaning away from purchasing products that are manufactured using traditional techniques?
- Why are the sales of product 2 higher than that of product 1?
- Is there any scope for innovation in the current Nanocrystalline cellulose Market landscape?
The presented study dissects the Nanocrystalline cellulose Market on the basis of application and provides accurate data related to the size, share, and revenue growth of each application over the forecast period.
Key takeaways from the Report:
- Overview of the market structure in different regions
- Impact of environmental and other regulatory norms on the Nanocrystalline cellulose Market
- Growth prospects of the Nanocrystalline cellulose market in various regions
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of prominent players operating in the Nanocrystalline cellulose Market
key players and products offered in Nanocrystalline cellulose
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
