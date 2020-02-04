Global Market
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast 2019-2024
The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market is estimated to reach USD 36.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 14.69%. Increase use of UAVs in commercial & civil application, Preference of UAVs in critical military missions, and increased usage in search and rescue operation and less expensive as compared to manned aircrafts is expected to drive the UAV market during the forecast period. However, strict regulations governing the commercial usage of drones in major countries is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Boost in defense budget of major economies, potential usage as a cargo delivery method and can be accessed by a wide range of end-users is expected to become an opportunity for UAV market.
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) is an air bone system or an aircraft operated remotely by a human operator or autonomously based on pre-programmed flight plans. UAVs can be controlled by on-board electronic equipment’s or via control equipment from the ground. UAVs are used for observation and tactical planning. Some key players in UAV are 3D Robotics, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Airbus S.A.S., BAE Systems. and DJI among others.
Need a sample!!! Get Sample Copy of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market Report @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/unmanned-aerial-vehicles-uav-market-sample-pdf/
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global UAV market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- Based on components, the UAV market can be segmented into UAV LiDAR, UAV gimbals, UAV radar, UAV data links, UAV ground control stations, UAV launch & recovery systems, UAV sensors and others.
- by type includes fixed-wing, multi–rotor, single-rotor helicopter and fixed-wing hybrid VTOL.
- by range includes very close range UAVs, close range UAVs, short range UAVs, mid-range UAVs and endurance UAVs.
- by end-user includes agriculture, construction, defence & security, transportation and warehousing, energy, mining, oil & gas extraction, media & entertainment, wildlife & forestry and others.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Market Here @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/unmanned-aerial-vehicles-uav-market-request-methodology/
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market Report Scope
The report on the UAV market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) market include:
- 3D Robotics, Inc. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- Airbus S.A.S.
- BAE Systems.
- DJI
- ECA GROUP
- EHANG
- Elbit Systems Ltd.,
- FLIR Systems, Inc.
- General Atomics.
- Other Key Companies
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market by Components
- UAV LiDAR
- UAV Gimbals
- UAV Radar
- UAV Data Links
- UAV Ground Control Stations
- UAV Launch & Recovery Systems
- UAV Sensors
- Others
Consult with an Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/unmanned-aerial-vehicles-uav-market-consult-with-an-analyst/
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by Type
- Fixed-Wing
- Multi-Rotor
- Single-Rotor Helicopter
- Fixed-Wing Hybrid VTOL
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by Range
- Very Close Range UAVs
- Close Range UAVs
- Short Range UAVs
- Mid-Range UAVs
- Endurance UAVs
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by End User Industry
- Agriculture
- Construction
- Defense & Security
- Transportation and Warehousing
- Energy
- Mining, Oil & Gas Extraction
- Media & Entertainment
- Wildlife & Forestry
- Others
Read Press Release of Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market for More Information: https://www.forencisresearch.com/unmanned-aerial-vehicles-uav-market-to-reach-usd-36-2-billion-in-2024/
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the UAV market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the UAV market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the UAV market?
- What are the evolving applications of UAV market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the UAV market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the UAV market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/unmanned-aerial-vehicles-uav-market-purchase-now/
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
Latest posts by Forencis Research (see all)
- Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market is estimated to reach USD 5.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2% - February 4, 2020
- Global eDiscovery Market is estimated to reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.8% - February 4, 2020
- Global Vessel Traffic Management Market is estimated to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3 %, - February 4, 2020
Global Market
Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market is estimated to reach USD 5.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2%
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market: Summary
The Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market is estimated to reach USD 5.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2%, Observe by Forencis Research (FSR). Rising amount of new aircraft orders and digitalization over glass cockpit are expected to drive the aircraft lightning protection market. However, delayed delivery of new aircrafts act as a restrain the market during the forecast period. Emphasis on intelligent aircraft manufacturing is identified as an opportunity for aircraft lightning protection market.
Aircraft lightning protection are used to protect critical and non-critical electronic equipment. The goal of lightning protection is to prevent accident and increase the safety of aircraft The frequency of lightning strikes in aircraft is affected by many other factor include the geographic area. Some key players in aircraft lightning protection are Cobham plc, Saab AB, Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Dayton-Granger, Inc., National Technical Systems, Inc. and Avidyne Corporation among other.
To gain more insights around the Aircraft Lightning Protection Market: https://www.forencisresearch.com/aircraft-lightning-protection-system-market/
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into fixed wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS).
- By application, the global market is segmented into expanded metal foils, static wicks, transient voltage suppressor, light detection and others.
- By end use industry, the market is segmented into civil and military.
Request The Report Sample PDF of Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/aircraft-lightning-protection-market-sample-pdf/
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, by Type
- Fixed Wing Aircraft
- Rotary Wing Aircraft
- Unmanned Areial Vehicles (UAVS)
Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/aircraft-lightning-protection-market-request-methodology/
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, by Application
- Expanded Metal Foils
- Static Wicks
- Transient Voltage Suppressor
- Light Detection
- Others
Read Press Release of Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market for More Information: https://www.forencisresearch.com/aircraft-lightning-protection-market-to-reach-usd-5-6-billion-in-2024/
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market by, End Users
- Civil
- Military
Consult with analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/aircraft-lightning-protection-market-consult-with-an-analyst/
Aircraft Lightning Protection Market by, Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis at: https://www.forencisresearch.com/aircraft-lightning-protection-market-purchase-now/
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
Latest posts by Forencis Research (see all)
- Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market is estimated to reach USD 5.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2% - February 4, 2020
- Global eDiscovery Market is estimated to reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.8% - February 4, 2020
- Global Vessel Traffic Management Market is estimated to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3 %, - February 4, 2020
Global Market
Global eDiscovery Market is estimated to reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.8%
eDiscovery Market: Summary
The Global eDiscovery Market is estimated to reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.8%, says forencis research (FSR).
Electronic discovery is a software which reviews electronic documents and information to exploit these data in civil or criminal cases. The term mainly focuses on the exchange of data in ESI (or electronically stored information). ESI includes email, databases, audio, social media, e-mail, websites, and video files. Moreover, it reduces discovery related costs, boosts the accuracy and identifies relevant documents. Furthermore, law firms and corporate departments are this software to review individual documents, searching the information and collect the files. Some key players in eDiscovery Market are IBM Corporation, Open Text Corporation, Nuix, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, Catalyst Repository Systems, Deloitte, FRONTEO Inc, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Ricoh and Other Key Companies
Request for sample pdf of Global eDiscovery Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/ediscovery-market-sample-pdf/
eDiscovery Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growing Demand for Digitalization
Increasing demand for digitalization services improves the opportunities for increased efficiency and security. The improved systems and technologies would lead to the rising demand for handling digital data more efficiently for the faster availability of relevant information and data during legal cases. However, digital data on electronic platform like email, hard disks, USB storage, social media file shares, cloud storage, Microsoft SharePoint 365 and management system. According to Hence, the growing demand for digitalization is expected to surge the eDiscovery market during the forecast period.
Rising Demand for Litigation Technology
The market demand for eDiscovery is growing owing demand for litigation technology. It helps to improve reviewing, collecting, preserving digital information, and sharing the information related to the production of electronic documents. Moreover, used for to manage large volumes of data and information obtained from different sources. According to Exterro, more than half of law firms (51%) are now moving litigation services in-house to manage their work more efficiently. Therefore, the Rising Demand for Litigation Technology is expected to drive the eDiscovery market during the forecast period.
Request for Report Methodology of Global eDiscovery Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/ediscovery-market-request-methodology/
Market Restraints:
Increasing Cost of eDiscovery Platforms
High cost for the initial installation associated with e-Discovery market is hampering the targeted market group. However, expanding the scope of unique data like collected, processed, reviewed, identified, preserved, and produced may lead to increase in the cost of the market. Hence, Increasing Cost of eDiscovery Platforms market may hinder the growth of eDiscovery.
eDiscovery Market: Key Segments
- Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises, and Hybrid
- Based on Component: Software, Services, and Solution
- On Based of End-User: Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Energy and Others
Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
eDiscovery Market: Report Scope
The report on the eDiscovery market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
eDiscovery Market: Report Segmentation:
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
eDISCOVERY Market, by Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
- Hybrid
eDISCOVERY Market, by Component
- Software
- Identification
- Analysis
- Processing
- Review
Get Consultation with our analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/ediscovery-market-consult-with-an-analyst/
Services
- Consulting services
- Collection services
- Document review services
- Digital forensic investigations
Solution
- Data Protection
- Legal Hold
- Data Collection
eDISCOVERY Market, by End-User
- Healthcare
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Government
- IT and Telecommunication
- Manufacturing
- Energy
- Others
eDISCOVERY Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Purchase Premium Industry Report of Global eDISCOVERY Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/ediscovery-market-purchase-now/
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
Latest posts by Forencis Research (see all)
- Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market is estimated to reach USD 5.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2% - February 4, 2020
- Global eDiscovery Market is estimated to reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.8% - February 4, 2020
- Global Vessel Traffic Management Market is estimated to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3 %, - February 4, 2020
Global Market
Global Vessel Traffic Management Market is estimated to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3 %,
Vessel Traffic Management Market: Summary
The Global Vessel Traffic Management Market is estimated to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3 %, predicts forencis research (FSR).
Vessel traffic management is the system used to carry monitoring, surveillance, communication and to navigate the ships and cargo in the oceans and seas. The vessel traffic monitoring is used to promote safety and security of the maritime traffic. These provides information regarding the position of the other water vehicle, related hazards and monitor the overall vessel movement. It uses various components for detection of the threat to the ships in the automatic identification systems, radar, satellite, and drones among others. Owing to its high efficiency, it is used in managing the traffic at offshore platforms, ports & coastal traffic, coast guard and rescue. Some key players in Vessel Traffic Management Market are: Saab AB, Vaisala Oyj, Thales Group, Rolta India Limited, Japan Radio Co. Ltd, Vissim AS, Kongsberg Gruppen AS, L3 Technologies, Terma A/S, Indra Sistemas S.A., And Other Key Companies
Request for sample pdf of Global Vessel Traffic Management Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/vessel-traffic-management-market-sample-pdf/
Vessel Traffic Management Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Rise in Maritime Traffic
Vessel traffic management is useful in managing the freight traffic at the busy Maritime routes such as ports, harbors and coastal areas. As per the International Maritime Organization, 90% of the global trade is carried by the maritime route. The increasing sea traffic owing to rise in number of trade activities is projected to act as a driving force for the vessel traffic management. Despite of the headwinds of the trades issue between the giant economies; United States of America and China, the maritime traffic is expected to grow. Global Marine Trends 2030 report, the volume of the seaborne trade is estimated to escalate till 24 billion tons by 2030, which in turn boost the demand for cargo transport by seaways. This results rise in sea traffic and further better traffic management. Hence, the rise in sea traffic is projected to boost the market growth in the years to follow.
Increasing Focus Towards Enhancing Maritime Safety
Safety is the prominent factor taken into consideration when the transportation of goods is considered. The vessel traffic management acts as the security tool for the maritime transportation. Some of the potential threat to the sea transport includes, inappropriate information regarding waterway and weather conditions, which is likely to impact the sea transportation. Hence, to overcome this, higher focus is dedicated towards the increasing security. The Vessel traffic management enhances security through offering real time data, with safe and accurate position of vessels along with efficient traffic management, which ultimately contributing towards reduction in accidents and increase in maritime safety. Thus, increasing focus towards improving safety is anticipated to promote growth of the market in the forecasting period.
Request for Report Methodology of Global Vessel Traffic Management Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/vessel-traffic-management-market-request-methodology/
Market Restraints:
High Cost Associated with Vessel Traffic Management
The growth of the vessel traffic management market is mainly impacted owing to its high cost. The high cost the traffic management equipment is associated with the building of the stations that delivers data lines. In addition to this, the significant difficulties and the cost associated to develop the large network station at a longer range further hampers the market growth.
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS
- By Function: Navigation, Communication and Surveillance
- By Sensing Component: Radar, Satellite, Automatic Identification System (AIS), Weather Station, Radio Direction Finder (RDF), Drone and Others
- By Application: Offshore Platform, Ports and Coastal Traffic, Coast Guard and Rescue and Others
- By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET: REPORT SCOPE
THe Report On The Vessel Traffic Management Market Covers A Deep Dive Analysis Of Historic, Recent And Current Market Trends. Furthermore, Market Share/Ranking Analysis Of Key Players, Market Dynamics, Competition Landscape, Country Wise Analysis For Each Region Covered And The Entire Supply Chain Dynamics Are Covered Through The Below Segmentation.
Get Consultation with our analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/vessel-traffic-management-market-consult-with-an-analyst/
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET: REPORT SEGMENTATION
FOR THE SCOPE OF REPORT, IN-DEPTH SEGMENTATION IS OFFERED BY FORENCIS RESEARCH
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY FUNCTION
- Navigation
- Communication
- Surveillance
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SENSING COMPONENTS
· RADAR
· SATELLITE
· AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM (AIS)
· WEATHER STATION
· RADIO DIRECTION FINDER (RDF)
· DRONE
· OTHERS
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
· OFFSHORE PLATFORM
· PORTS AND COASTAL TRAFFIC
· COAST GUARD AND RESCUE
· OTHERS
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Purchase Premium Industry Report of Global Vessel Traffic Management Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/vessel-traffic-management-market-purchase-now/
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
Latest posts by Forencis Research (see all)
- Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market is estimated to reach USD 5.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2% - February 4, 2020
- Global eDiscovery Market is estimated to reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.8% - February 4, 2020
- Global Vessel Traffic Management Market is estimated to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3 %, - February 4, 2020
Recent Posts
- Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2029
- Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market is estimated to reach USD 5.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2%
- Global eDiscovery Market is estimated to reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.8%
- Conveyor System Market Projections Analysis 2019-2028
- Elder Care Services Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2017 – 2025
- Hard Coat Film Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)
- Controlled-release Fertilizers Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report2017 – 2025
- Specialty Concrete Market Forecast to 2025: Global Industry Analysis by Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications
- Automated Feeding Systems Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2019-2037
- Global Vessel Traffic Management Market is estimated to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3 %,
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before