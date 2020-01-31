Global Market
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast to 2024
The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market is estimated to reach USD 36.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 14.69%. Increase use of UAVs in commercial & civil application, Preference of UAVs in critical military missions, and increased usage in search and rescue operation and less expensive as compared to manned aircrafts is expected to drive the UAV market during the forecast period. However, strict regulations governing the commercial usage of drones in major countries is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Boost in defense budget of major economies, potential usage as a cargo delivery method and can be accessed by a wide range of end-users is expected to become an opportunity for UAV market.
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) is an air bone system or an aircraft operated remotely by a human operator or autonomously based on pre-programmed flight plans. UAVs can be controlled by on-board electronic equipment’s or via control equipment from the ground. UAVs are used for observation and tactical planning. Some key players in UAV are 3D Robotics, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Airbus S.A.S., BAE Systems. and DJI among others.
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global UAV market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- Based on components, the UAV market can be segmented into UAV LiDAR, UAV gimbals, UAV radar, UAV data links, UAV ground control stations, UAV launch & recovery systems, UAV sensors and others.
- by type includes fixed-wing, multi–rotor, single-rotor helicopter and fixed-wing hybrid VTOL.
- by range includes very close range UAVs, close range UAVs, short range UAVs, mid-range UAVs and endurance UAVs.
- by end-user includes agriculture, construction, defence & security, transportation and warehousing, energy, mining, oil & gas extraction, media & entertainment, wildlife & forestry and others.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market Report Scope
The report on the UAV market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) market include:
- 3D Robotics, Inc. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- Airbus S.A.S.
- BAE Systems.
- DJI
- ECA GROUP
- EHANG
- Elbit Systems Ltd.,
- FLIR Systems, Inc.
- General Atomics.
- Other Key Companies
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market by Components
- UAV LiDAR
- UAV Gimbals
- UAV Radar
- UAV Data Links
- UAV Ground Control Stations
- UAV Launch & Recovery Systems
- UAV Sensors
- Others
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by Type
- Fixed-Wing
- Multi-Rotor
- Single-Rotor Helicopter
- Fixed-Wing Hybrid VTOL
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by Range
- Very Close Range UAVs
- Close Range UAVs
- Short Range UAVs
- Mid-Range UAVs
- Endurance UAVs
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by End User Industry
- Agriculture
- Construction
- Defense & Security
- Transportation and Warehousing
- Energy
- Mining, Oil & Gas Extraction
- Media & Entertainment
- Wildlife & Forestry
- Others
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the UAV market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the UAV market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the UAV market?
- What are the evolving applications of UAV market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the UAV market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the UAV market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
