MARKET REPORT
Unmanned Traffic Management Market based on Current Research Report 2019 Status, Trends, Types, Major Companies
The Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market is estimated to reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 19.9 %.
The unmanned traffic management system (UTM) is a traffic management system designed to view, access and manage air traffic. UTM help to prevent possible crashes that may occur due to moving drones and aerial vehicles. These are mainly used to monitor, surveillance, and navigate the aircrafts and drones, where communications are a key element between operator and system. And thus, it plays vital role in increasing the visual line of sight (VLOS) and beyond the line of sight operation (BVLOS) to provide error-free communication.
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growth in Global Air Traffic
The unmanned traffic management market is growing on account of rise in iteration of the domestic and international flights owing to increasing number of air travelers. According to World Bank, the number of passengers carried by aircraft was 4.2 million in 2018, and International Air Transport Association (IATA) has predicted that the passenger number may double to 8.2 billion in 2037. This was attributed to some of the factors such as an increase in tourism, an increase in disposable income, the long-term decline in real air travel costs, and amongst others. Steady growth in air transport has a lead increase in the drones, which communication plays an import role and ensures safe operation. This communication is being carried by unmanned traffic management which is expected to drive the unmanned traffic management market growth.
Increasing Investment by Government Agencies
Government bodies such as NASA, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), along with other regulatory authorities are working together in order to explore the concept of operation in air space. Unmanned traffic management is an ecosystem for uncontrolled operations. For instance, in Feb 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have partnered with private companies to develop a cloud-based traffic management system that would handle unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) operating in the national airspace. The Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management platform enables drone users to coordinate airspace use through a UAS Service Supplier provided they have been registered with the FAA. This, investments by government agencies may drive the unmanned traffic management market.
Market Restraints:
Strict Regulation by Aviation Authorities
The drone industry is experiencing steady growth with the use of unmanned traffic management in various sectors such as mining, construction, agriculture, surveying, and exploration of resources. Different manufactures may have different specification of manufacturing the unmanned traffic management (UTM). However, stringent regulation imposed by the FAA for UAS operation may hamper the growth of unmanned traffic management market.
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market: Key Segments
- By Solution: Navigation Infrastructure, Communication Infrastructure, and Surveillance Infrastructure
- Based on Type: Persistent, and Non-persistent
- By End-Use segment: Logistics & Forestry, Logistics & Transportation, and Surveillance & Monitory
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis
List of the leading companies operating in the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market include:
- PrecisionHawk (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Harris Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Nova System
- Thales Group
- Leonardo S.p.A
- Frequentis AG
- AirMap, Inc.
- Skyward IO, Inc.
- Altitude Angel Limited
- Other Key Companies
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Zika Virus Vaccines Market Size: A Guide to Competitive Landscape and Key Players Analysis2017 – 2025
According to a recent report General market trends, the Zika Virus Vaccines economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Zika Virus Vaccines market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.
The report throws light on the raw material Providers, vendors, manufacturers, and market participants at the value string of their market that is Zika Virus Vaccines . What’s more, the political and economic scenarios of various regions and its effect on the Zika Virus Vaccines market are discussed in the report.
Critical Details included from the record:
- Accurate representation of this projected growth of the global Zika Virus Vaccines marketplace during the forecast period
- Analysis of their advertising, advertising, promotional strategies embraced by market players from the Zika Virus Vaccines marketplace
- Assessment of the global existence of different players from the Zika Virus Vaccines market
- An in-depth study of those supply-demand trends in Various areas
- Manufacturing/production abilities of many players operating from the Zika Virus Vaccines marketplace
Competitive Outlook
Light onto the throws Business prospects of players operating in the Zika Virus Vaccines industry. Preferred marketing channels the product pricing plans and product portfolio of prominent players, and market presence of each provider is included in the accounts. The dominant players covered in the report contain Business 2 Company, Company 3, and Business 4.
Regional Assessment
The market study that is introduced sheds light on the market Scenario in regional markets. Additionally, the governmental and regulatory policies on the prospects of this Zika Virus Vaccines market in every region’s effect is examined in the report.
Drivers and Restraints
The growing prevalence of active Zika virus infection is the foremost factor augmenting the global Zika virus vaccine market. The increasing incidence of Zika fever is fuelling the development of potent vaccines. Moreover, the rising awareness regarding the virus is stimulating the adoption of these vaccines.
Furthermore, Zika virus infection can be transmitted from an infected mother to her fetus. In such a case, infants are born with microcephaly and other related birth defects. The Brazilian authorities state that since 2014, more than 1,638 babies in the country are born with microcephaly. Thus, the alarming rise of infection is creating a soaring need for vaccines for the prevention and treatment of Zika-linked birth defects. However, in November 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that Zika virus infection is no longer an epidemic and is anticipated to be less prevalent in the near future, which in turn is limiting the global Zika virus vaccines market in realizing its utmost potential.
Global Zika Virus Vaccines Market: Region-wise Outlook
Based on geography, the segments methodically examined in the report are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The Rest of the World region will be a prominent market throughout the forecast period. The widening base of patients suffering from Zika virus infection is the primary factor driving the demand for their vaccines in the region. At present, Brazil is reported to have the highest number of infected individuals, closely trailed by Columbia and Venezuela.
Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR during the same period. The high prevalence of mosquito-borne illness and the improving healthcare infrastructure are promoting the development of Zika virus vaccines. The increasing awareness among populace regarding the infection caused by the virus is also triggering the demand for these vaccines.
Global Zika Virus Vaccines Market: Competitive Landscape
The global Zika virus vaccines market is capital intensive nature and is, therefore, dominated by large pharmaceutical firms across the world. Some of the prominent players are Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Immunovaccine Inc., NewLink Genetics Co., Bharat Biotech International Ltd., GeneOne Life Science Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and Hawaii Biotech Inc. These players are pouring hefty funds into the development of effective and reliable vaccines in order to expand their consumer base and stay relevant in the market.
The report Suits the queries pertaining Into the Zika Virus Vaccines market:
- That Regional economy is very likely to see the increase concerning value and talk?
- What Would be the newest trends in the industry that is Zika Virus Vaccines ?
- What Is the forecasted value of this Zika Virus Vaccines market in 2019?
- That End-use is very likely to gain considerable traction on the forecast period?
- The best way Have advancements impacted the Zika Virus Vaccines in the last several years’ production processes?
Reasons TMRR Stands Out
- Assisted the growth of over 500 customers
- Higher Level and well-defined research methodologies deployed
- Data accumulated from reliable and trustworthy secondary and primary sources
- Tailor-made reports available at Reasonable Prices
- Assistance for regional and national Customers
Growing Investments Towards R&D Activities to Provide an Impetus to the Growth of Roll Handling Machine Market during 2017 – 2027
FMI’s report on global Roll Handling Machine Economy
In a Recent company intelligence analysis, FMI introduces the nitty-gritty of the worldwide Roll Handling Machine Market contemplating 2014-2018 as the historical year and 2017 – 2027 as the forecast period. The business report highlights restraints, the drivers, opportunities and trends affecting market development. Further of the market shares connected with the industry as well as the sections are expressed concerning value and quantity.
As per the report, the Roll Handling Machine Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017 – 2027 and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Roll Handling Machine Market are highlighted in the report.
The Roll Handling Machine Market report addresses the Below-mentioned questions:
· Why are sellers currently shifting away from traditional ways of manufacturing Roll Handling Machine ?
· How can the Roll Handling Machine Market looks like in the next five decades?
· Which end use market is predicted to transcend section by 2029’s conclusion?
· What innovative products have been released with most players in the market that was Roll Handling Machine ?
· Which places are revealing the fastest market growth?
Crucial insights in the Roll Handling Machine Sector Research:
· Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors influencing the Roll Handling Machine Market’s development
· Standard summary such as market definition, classification, and software
· Scrutinization of every Roll Handling Machine marketplace participant predicated on mergers & acquisitions, R&D endeavors, and product launches
· Adoption trend of Roll Handling Machine
· Regions and nations offering economy analysts that are Roll Handling Machine profitable opportunities
Key Players
Few of the key players in the global roll handling machine market are – Schlumpf USA, R&D ERGO Ltd., Dotec B.V., Tilt-Lock, LLC., and Packline Ltd., among others.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.
The report covers exhaust analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
Reasons to select FMI:
· Exhaustive research concerning the market to offer A to Z details
· Digital technologies to provide business solutions to their clients
· 24/7 accessibility to providers
· Interaction with vendors, suppliers, and service suppliers for exact market landscape
· Reports tailored according to the needs of the customers
And many more…
Textile Sizing Chemicals Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2017 – 2025
PMR’s latest report on Textile Sizing Chemicals Market
The recent market intelligence study by PMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Textile Sizing Chemicals market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
Analysts at PMR find that the Textile Sizing Chemicals Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Textile Sizing Chemicals among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.
After reading the Textile Sizing Chemicals Market report, readers can:
- Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Textile Sizing Chemicals Market
- Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume
- Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Textile Sizing Chemicals Market
- Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Textile Sizing Chemicals in brief
- Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales
What kind of questions the Textile Sizing Chemicals Market report answers?
- Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Textile Sizing Chemicals ?
- What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Textile Sizing Chemicals Market?
- Which sub-segment will lead the global Textile Sizing Chemicals Market by 2029 by product?
- Which Textile Sizing Chemicals market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume?
- What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Textile Sizing Chemicals Market?
key players and products offered
Why Choose PMR?
- Nearly 70% of our current clientele are repeat customers
- Analysis of the markets in over 150 countries
- 24×7 customer support to address client queries at the earliest
- Over 100,000 data points saved in our database
- Custom reports available at affordable prices
