Unmanned Traffic Management Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2024 | PrecisionHawk, Harris, Lockheed Martin, Nova System, Thales
The Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market is estimated to reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 19.9 %.
The unmanned traffic management system (UTM) is a traffic management system designed to view, access and manage air traffic. UTM help to prevent possible crashes that may occur due to moving drones and aerial vehicles. These are mainly used to monitor, surveillance, and navigate the aircrafts and drones, where communications are a key element between operator and system. And thus, it plays vital role in increasing the visual line of sight (VLOS) and beyond the line of sight operation (BVLOS) to provide error-free communication.
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growth in Global Air Traffic
The unmanned traffic management market is growing on account of rise in iteration of the domestic and international flights owing to increasing number of air travelers. According to World Bank, the number of passengers carried by aircraft was 4.2 million in 2018, and International Air Transport Association (IATA) has predicted that the passenger number may double to 8.2 billion in 2037. This was attributed to some of the factors such as an increase in tourism, an increase in disposable income, the long-term decline in real air travel costs, and amongst others. Steady growth in air transport has a lead increase in the drones, which communication plays an import role and ensures safe operation. This communication is being carried by unmanned traffic management which is expected to drive the unmanned traffic management market growth.
Increasing Investment by Government Agencies
Government bodies such as NASA, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), along with other regulatory authorities are working together in order to explore the concept of operation in air space. Unmanned traffic management is an ecosystem for uncontrolled operations. For instance, in Feb 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have partnered with private companies to develop a cloud-based traffic management system that would handle unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) operating in the national airspace. The Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management platform enables drone users to coordinate airspace use through a UAS Service Supplier provided they have been registered with the FAA. This, investments by government agencies may drive the unmanned traffic management market.
Market Restraints:
Strict Regulation by Aviation Authorities
The drone industry is experiencing steady growth with the use of unmanned traffic management in various sectors such as mining, construction, agriculture, surveying, and exploration of resources. Different manufactures may have different specification of manufacturing the unmanned traffic management (UTM). However, stringent regulation imposed by the FAA for UAS operation may hamper the growth of unmanned traffic management market.
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market: Key Segments
- By Solution: Navigation Infrastructure, Communication Infrastructure, and Surveillance Infrastructure
- Based on Type: Persistent, and Non-persistent
- By End-Use segment: Logistics & Forestry, Logistics & Transportation, and Surveillance & Monitory
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis
List of the leading companies operating in the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market include:
- PrecisionHawk (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Harris Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Nova System
- Thales Group
- Leonardo S.p.A
- Frequentis AG
- AirMap, Inc.
- Skyward IO, Inc.
- Altitude Angel Limited
- Other Key Companies
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Penetration Testing Market Progresses for Huge Profits During2017 – 2025
In 2019, the market size of Penetration Testing Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Penetration Testing .
This report studies the global market size of Penetration Testing , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Penetration Testing Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Penetration Testing history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global Penetration Testing market, the following companies are covered:
Key Trends
Apart from the pressing need of business entities to bulwark their IT systems from malicious attacks or unlawful access, there are the other factors too promoting the global market for penetration testing. Prominent among those is the rapid unveiling of better products by astute players. Besides, rise of BYOD culture and proliferating applications of IoT is also proving beneficial for the market.
However, there are a few hiccups threatening to derail the stellar growth of the market. One of them is the acute shortage of capable cyber security personnel who can analyze properly the exact issue and respond accordingly. Apart from that, market players are yet to tap into the SMEs who have limited budgets and hence can’t earmark large amounts for sophisticated security processes. Additionally, limited knowledge about the various available cyber security solutions, namely network testing, penetration testing, and firewalls is also a challenge facing the market.
Global Penetration Testing Market: Market Potential
Numerous enterprises worldwide still use mobile and web applications that have vulnerabilities which in case exploited can cause immense financial losses to the company. This vast untapped opportunity means the market is primed to grow at double digits in the next couple of years. The wireless penetration testing, intended to secure wireless infrastructures and devices connected via it, will likely spell maximum growth scope for the market. The government and defense sectors are expected to generate most of the demand in the market since they need to protect their critical data and applications from every conceivable advanced threats. IT and telecom, retail, and BFSI are also expected to drive up demand in the near future.
Global Penetration Testing Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, North America is a key market, powered primarily by the U.S. which is home to some of the most penetration testing companies. Surging data breaches and an increasing uptake of cloud computing solutions and services is also serving to stoke the market in the region.
Global Penetration Testing Market: Competitive Dynamics
The global market for penetration testing is witnessing healthy competition on account of astute players emphasizing on product development and forging strategic partnerships with other players. Some of the key players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Acunetix, Cigital, Inc., Checkmarx, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Qualys, Inc., IBM, Synopsys, Inc., and Portswigger Ltd.
The global penetration testing market can be segmented into the following:
Global Penetration Testing Market, by Region
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Middle East and Africa
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Penetration Testing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Penetration Testing , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Penetration Testing in 2017 and 2019.
Chapter 3, the Penetration Testing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Penetration Testing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Penetration Testing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Penetration Testing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Industrial Mixer Market Projected to be Resilient During 2015 – 2021
A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the Industrial Mixer Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.
The report analysis the leading players of the Industrial Mixer Market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the Industrial Mixer Market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the Industrial Mixer Market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the Industrial Mixer Market.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Industrial Mixer from 2014-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2015 – 2021 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Industrial Mixer Market.
Overview:
The next section offers an overview of the Industrial Mixer Market. This section includes definition of the product –Industrial Mixer , along with insights on dynamics contributing towards growth of the market. The overview also throws light on year-on-year growth and market value defining the future progress and decline of the global Industrial Mixer . Statistics on the year-on-year growth provides readers with a broader view on expected progress patterns reshaping growth over the forecast period 2015 – 2021.
In the succeeding section, the report offers insights on major trends, retrains and drivers from demand, supply and macro-economic perspectives. The report also focuses on impact analysis of key drivers and restraints that offers better decision-making insights to clients.
The report further provides the readers with information on the leading technology and advancements traced in the Industrial Mixer Market. Up-to-date information and latest advancements regarding growth opportunities can benefit the leading manufacturers of Industrial Mixer . With continuous evolution and advancements in technology, tracking the latest trends and developments is fundamental for Industrial Mixer manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights regarding the supply chain, list of distributors, raw material sourcing, cost structure, and pricing analysis are provided in this section.
Considering the Industrial Mixer Market’s wide scope, PMR’s report provides in-depth insights & forecast based on segment-wise analysis. The Industrial Mixer Market has been categorized on the basis of middleware type, sector, deployment type, and region. This sections delivers a comprehensive segmentation analysis, along with a detailed country-wise forecast offered on all parameters.
In the last section, the report provides information regarding the competitive landscape, along with a dashboard view of the market players and company analysis. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across the value chain, and their presence in the Industrial Mixer Market.
Research Methodology
PMR is committed to offer unbiased and independent market research solutions to its clients. Each market report of PMR is compiled after months of exhaustive research. We bank on a mix of tried-and-tested and innovative research methodologies to offer the most comprehensive and accurate information. Our main sources of research include,
- Primary research
- Secondary research
- Trade research
- Focused interviews
- Social media analysis
The Industrial Mixer Market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.
We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the Industrial Mixer Market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.
Reasons why you should buy this report
- Understand the current and future of the Industrial Mixer Market in both developed and emerging markets
- The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Industrial Mixer business priorities
- The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Industrial Mixer industry and market
- Forecasts the regions expected to witness the fastest growth
- The latest developments in the Industrial Mixer industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies
- Saves time on the entry level analysis because the report contains very important info regarding growth, size, leading players and segments of the business
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Industrial Mixer Market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
Industrial Mixer Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
Market Size by Application: This section includes Industrial Mixer Market consumption analysis by application.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the Industrial Mixer market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Industrial Mixer Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Industrial Mixer Market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
Body Shaper Market Global Analysis and Forecast Report
The Body Shaper market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The report is inclusive of a nearly accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period – market size with respect to valuation as sales volume. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of Body Shaper market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.
The market report, titled ‘Global Body Shaper Market Research Report 2019 – By Manufacturers, Product Type, Applications, Region and Forecast to 2025′, recently added to the market research repository of details in-depth past and present analytical and statistical data about the global Body Shaper market. The report describes the Body Shaper market in detail in terms of the economic and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market’s growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global Body Shaper market, and an analysis of the market’s downstream and upstream value and supply chains.
The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also, it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Body Shaper market. The industry-changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.
The key manufacturers covered in this Body Shaper market report:
On the basis of product type, the global body shaper market is segmented tops, bottoms, waist shapers and shaping bodysuits. The global body shaper market is further segmented on the basis of control type. The control type segment includes firm control, light control, medium control and tummy control. The global body shaper market is also segmented by material type, which includes cotton, polyester, nylon and mix. The body shaper market is further segmented on the basis of sales channel, which includes hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, multi-brand stores, company website and 3rd party online sales.
All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, which cover the present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2018–2027. All the segmentation of the body shaper market have been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.
The next section of the report highlights the market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional Year-On-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the body shaper market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2018–2027.
The body shaper market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing by product type. The aggregate revenue is derived through weighted average country pricing trends. A country-level assessment of each segment of the body shaper market in terms of size and forecast has been provided. The body shaper market has been analysed based on expected demand and current spending scenario. Pricing is considered for the calculation of revenue and the average country prices are obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional body shaper manufacturers, suppliers and distributors. All key product types have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the consumption of body shapers across various regions. The body shaper market numbers for all the regions by product type, price range, demography and sales channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is the sum total of the demand from each country. The company-level body shaper market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The body shaper market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, demand side and the impact of macro-economic factors on the body shaper market. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the body shaper market and identify the right opportunities for players.
The market segments for the global body shaper market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends in the body shaper market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the sales of body shapers. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the body shaper market is mentioned in the report. To understand key growth segments in terms of the growth and adoption of body shapers in global market, FMI has developed the market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoovers, Factiva, annual reports of companies and government associations & publications.
In the final section of the report on the body shaper market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the global body shaper market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the body shaper market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors in the body shaper market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. The key players of the global body shaper market include Spanx Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Belly Bandit, Wacoal, Nike Inc., Under Armour Inc., PUMA NA, Ann Chery, Annette International Corporation, Corset Story UK, Fájate Diseño de Prada , Hanesbrands Inc., Leonisa, Spiegel LLC, Marks & Spencer plc, Tolbert Yilmaz Manufacturing, Inc. (EuroSkins), Rago Shapewear, Calzificio Pinelli Srl. (SOLIDEA), Body Hush and Lytess.
In accordance with a competitive prospect, this Body Shaper report dispenses a broad array of features essential for measuring the current Body Shaper market performance along with technological advancements, business abstract, strengths and weaknesses of market position and hurdles crossed by the leading Body Shaper market players to gain leading position. Other aspects such as customer base, sales reach, local coverage, production price trends, and production cost layout are also analyzed to bestow accurate rivalry perspective.
Pivotal highlights of Body Shaper market:
The Body Shaper market report includes a brief about the cost analysis, key raw material used, as well as the fluctuating price trends of the war material.
The suppliers of the raw material and their market concentration rate have also been enlisted.
The manufacturing cost structures, encompassing details about the raw material, manufacturing process analysis, as well as labor costs have been enumerated in the study.
Substantial details about the industry chain analysis, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategies have been elucidated.
A separate section has been designated for the analysis of the marketing strategy adopted, as well details about the distributors that are a part of the supply chain.
The report is inclusive of information regarding the channels adopted for the product marketing, marketing channel development trends, pricing and brand strategies, as well as target clientele.
