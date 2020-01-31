Market Report
Upcoming Trends and Growth of Axles Market Forecast By 2027
The axles market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a rise in sales of vehicles and the growth of the automotive industry. Also, the development of lightweight vehicles will drive the growth of the axles market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices may hamper the growth of the axles market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the advent of all-wheel-drive (AWD) vehicles creates future growth prospects for the players operating in the axles market in the coming years.
The report aims to provide an overview of Axles Market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global axles market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading axles market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The report also includes the profiles of key axles companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.
Top Key Players:- American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc., Automotive Axles Ltd., Daimler Trucks North America LLC, Dana Inc, GNA Axles Ltd, JTEKT Corporation, Meritor, Inc., ROC Spicer Ltd, Rockwell American, ZF Friedrichshafen AG
There has been a sharp rise in the demand for axles in recent years. Axles are a necessary component in almost all vehicles, including heavy vehicles, railways, luxury or economy vehicles. The growth of the automotive industry and demand for cars is positively affecting the market for axles in the automotive sector. Major car manufacturers and OEMs are seen to work in collaborations during the forecast period giving significant opportunities for innovations and growth.
The report analyzes factors affecting axles market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the axles market in these regions.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Key Takeaways
- Research Methodology
- Axles Market Landscape
- Axles Market – Key Market Dynamics
- Axles Market – Global Market Analysis
- Axles Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type
- Axles Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application
- Axles Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound
- Axles Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis
- Industry Landscape
- Axles Market, Key Company Profiles
- Appendix
Global Market
Connected Aircraft Market Show Potential Gains in Market Share Worth US$9.5 Billion By Forencis Research
The Global Connected Aircraft Market is estimated to reach USD 9.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 16.2%. Connected aircraft can be defined as the aircraft which is connected with the rest of the world with help of internet irrespective of its location. Connected aircrafts give passengers promising inflight experience by enabling them to access to Wi-Fi services on flight, caters pilot with paperless operational activity and on-process information, and the cabin crew to enhance overall passenger on flight experience. Customized experience for passengers enhances brand loyalty and helps in achieving higher revenue. Also, with the help of connected aircrafts, crew becomes more efficient which further enhances customer satisfaction. Connected aircraft provides connectivity between cockpit and ground station giving on-process tracking data which helps in better operational functionality. Connected aircrafts are evolving and aviation giants are striving to accommodate with it as it helps in reduction in capital and enhanced overall revenues.
Connected Aircraft Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Growing Demand for Inflight Entertainment Services
Passengers in airlines expect high-speed Wi-Fi for video streaming, texting, replying to emails and to surf social media. Airlines are providing Wi-Fi offerings, news and sports updates periodically. Almost half of the total airline passengers are willing to pay for Wi-Fi based services and 72% prefer streaming videos over sleeping on long duration flights. Connected aircraft helps passenger to get capability of streaming high definition videos during flights on their own device, and helps in staying connected with the virtual world.
Thus, the growing demand for inflight entertainment services may contribute in the growth of the connected aircraft market, during the forecasted period.
- Growing Demand of Optimized Airline Processes
As there is connectivity within the aircraft the airline gets passengers preferences and feedback which helps to provide a better experience to the customer in the future. Flight crew gets access to the passenger profile and they give updates about the connecting flight and meal suggestions. Maintenance issues are reported to the on ground operational team during flight which results in timely maintenance service prior to the next scheduled departure. Connectivity helps airlines in tracking fuel consumption and engine performance, which helps airlines to strategize safety operations and overall cost cutting. As per estimation connected aircraft can save approximately USD 1 billion annually to aviation industry.
Thus, the growth In the optimized airline processes can contribute towards the overall growth of the connected aircraft market, during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
- Cybersecurity Issues
As growing connected aircrafts delight passengers and helps airlines in efficient operations, online security issues are also increasing. Number of handheld devices which are connected with internet gives critical data to the stakeholders, and securing this data is important. Replacing radar based systems with global positioning system increases chances of cyber attacks. To overcome this challenge better monitoring systems are required which can relate all events with the data holistically and help in preventing potential attacks on the system. Also a risk management system is required to safeguard the airlines from the cyberattacks and provide smooth operational functioning.
Thus, cybersecurity issues can be challenging for the growth of the connected aircraft market, during the forecast period.
Connected Aircraft Market: Key Segments
- Segmentation based on component covers: Hardware,and Software
- Segmentation based on connectivity type covers:In-flight, and Ground-to-Aircraft
- Segmentation based on offerings covers: Data Management, Flight Support Services, Cabin Connectivity Services, Ground Handling Services, Maintenance Services, Satellite Communication Systemand
- Segmentation based on frequency band covers: Ka-band, Ku-band,and L-band
- Segmentation based on end user covers:Civil, Commercial and Military
- Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.
Global Connected Aircraft Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Connected aircraft Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Software
Connected aircraft Market, by Connectivity Type
- In-flight
- Ground-to-Aircraft
Connected aircraft Market, by Offering
- Data Management
- Flight Support Services
- Cabin Connectivity Services
- Ground Handling Services
- Maintenance Services
- Satellite Communication System
- Others
Connected aircraft Market, by Frequency Band
- Ka-band
- Ku-band
- L-band
Connected aircraft Market, by End User
- Civil
- Commercial
- Military
Connected aircraft Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Market
Drone Logistics and Transportation Market to Drive Amazing Growth by 2024 – Forencis Research
The Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market are estimated to reach USD 29.3 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 19.7 %, says forencis research (FSR). A drone is an unmanned aircraft operated remotely by a human operator or autonomously based on preprogrammed plans. For modern logistics, drones can bring change in the supply chain and deliver products in a matter of hours. In transport and logistics, drones are helpful as they reduce human workload, CO2 emissions, and can provide access in the difficult to reach areas. Drones are one of the fastest ways for postal delivery as it uses air medium and avoids surface congestion and are more convenient as it minimizes labor cost. Due to these advantages, it is used for transporting medicines, food packages, parcels, and also capable of making an inventory in the logistics warehouse.
Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Drone Logistics and Transportation market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- Key Segments by Type: Freight Drones, Passenger Dronesand Ambulance Drones
- Key Segments by Application: Warehouse Facilities, Construction Site, Health Care, Postal Deliveries, Defense & Military, Disaster Recovery, and
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis
Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, by Type
- Freight Drones
- Passenger Drones
- Ambulance Drones
Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, by Application
- Warehouse Facilities
- Construction Site
- Health Care
- Postal Deliveries
- Defence & Military
- Others
Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Market
Software Defined Radios Market Is Expanding At USD 21.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.5% – Forencis Research
The Global Software Defined Radio Market is estimated to reach USD 21.5 Billion by 2024 at CAGR of 8.5%, says forencis research (FSR). Software Defined Radio (SDR) also known as software radio is a system used for transmitting information wirelessly by means of electromagnetic radiations. Based on software-defined radio wireless communication protocol, it uses software on embedded or computer systems instead of using hardware components. One of the major advantages of SDR is that it can be easily reprogrammed and reconfigured through software which helps to configure radio according to the requirement of end-users. Software defined radio is cost-effective technology with various advantages such as the reduction in development cost, time and cost of maintenance & operations, along with automatic software up-gradation amongst others.
Software Defined Radio Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Lower Production Cost and High Performance
In recent years’ software defined radio has been advanced significantly owing to the need for advancement form various end-use industries. Advancement in hardware states that cost has been reduced while rising the performance level, which provides better access to the system to the end-users. Moreover, as the system is been manufactured on the basis of software, the development cost is being reduced. In addition to this, bug fixing in the system is done when the radio is in service, which in turn helps to reduce the cost of operation and maintenance. Furthermore, the software up-gradation is automatically done and new features are ben added. Thus, lower production cost with higher performance has surged the growth of product market.
- Increasing Military Spending on Communication
Military communication is dependent on clarity, adaptability, and speed. The discrepancy in any form of military communication will have dire consequences. The military has been using software defined radio technology for enabling reuse of hardware and updating signal waveform as required. Software defined radio not only provide standard two-way communication but also offers wireless nodes, provides low latency point to point wireless links, and engages the different number of the device. Owing to these features, military sectors are investing in the development of software defined radio which may drive the growth of the market.
Market Challenges:
- To Ensure Interoperability of Different Communication Technologies
Technological advancement helps to improve the capabilities of software defined radio by ensuring connectivity in various territories which contributes towards situational awareness. The use of different technologies such as satellite communications, cellular, tactical radios, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), time-division multiplexing (TDM), and amongst others has led to compatibility issues. Thus, the use of different types of modems has led to interoperability issues, which is projected to hamper the market growth.
Software Defined Radio Market: Key Segments
- Based on Type: Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS), Cognitive Radio, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), and General Purpose Radio
- Based on Component:Software, Transmitter, Receiver, and Others
- Based on Platform: Airborne, Naval, Space,and Land
- On the basis of Application:Military, Space Communication, Telecommunication, Research & Development, Amateur Radio, and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Global Software Defined Radio Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Software Defined Radio Market, by Type
- Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS)
- Cognitive Radio
- Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
- General Purpose Radio
Software Defined Radio Market, by Component
- Software
- Transmitter
- Receiver
- Others
Software Defined Radio Market, by Platform
- Land
- Airborne
- Space
- Naval
Software Defined Radio Market, by Application
- Military
- Space Communication
- Telecommunication
- Research & Development
- Amateur Radio
- Others
Software Defined Radio Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
