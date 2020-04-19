Update: Heavy Duty Films Market Growing Rapidly in 2020 Year

Global Heavy Duty Films market: Overview

Heavy duty films are used for applications which require high strength and resistance to puncture. The antibacterial heavy duty films are used to protect food and beverages from germs and bacterial contamination. The heavy duty film applications require high tensile strength and puncture resistance which allows it to carry heavy products. Shrink films can also be used as heavy duty films which provide high ultra-violet protection to maintain the integrity of the packaging.

The global heavy duty films market is estimated to have growth during the forecast period as per the increment in industrial sectors and transportation of goods. However, heavy duty films also provide efficient storage packaging. Heavy duty films include multi-layers for barrier properties required for the specific application. Protection of food is an essential factor, as the demand for the longer shelf life of product is increasing. Fertilizers and other petrochemical materials are filled in the heavy duty films packaging solutions as per their high strength capabilities.

Global Heavy Duty Films market: Dynamics

Heavy duty films are manufactured using film grade material which is produced by high-pressure tubular process. The mechanical & impact resistance are the key features growing the demand for heavy duty films, and finds applications for industrial purposes. Heavy duty films provide barrier properties, and generally, EVOH is used as a core layer for it. Heavy duty films can be used for mulch, wood products, sand & aggregates, fertilizers, decorative stones among various other products. Heavy duty films which are manufactured using low-density polyethylene, are to be stored in temperature below 50?C and protected from UV light for better results.

Heavy duty films are preferred by manufacturers looking for durable packaging solutions. The global heavy duty films market is estimated to have growth during the forecast period, due to increased consumption of flexible packaging solutions. The heavy duty bags are used by manufacturers for e-commerce applications and other consumer requirements, boosting the growth of heavy duty films market. The heavy duty films are available with antibacterial agents and some of the films have metallic coatings on them. The manufacturers in heavy duty films market are preferring the high sealing strength in the packaging solutions for better distribution processing. Heavy duty films can handle high-temperature variations and are also capable of maintaining sealing.

Global Heavy Duty Films market: Regional Outlook

According to the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), In U.S. flexible packaging accounts for 90% of plastic in that packaging films represents 46%. Packaging films are estimated to be used by most of the flexible packaging manufacturers and brand owners, ultimately growing the heavy duty films demand. The North America region is estimated to have growth in the upcoming years as per the growing demand in the flexible packaging industry. The European heavy duty films market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. According to Plastics Europe, the demand for plastics converter in packaging is 39.9% in 2017 which ultimately expands the packaging films market.

Global Heavy Duty Films market: Key Players

Innovia Films

Ajover S.A.S.

SPR Packaging, LLC

Com-Pac International

Syfan Manufacturing Inc.

Sigma Plastics Group

Global Heavy Duty Films market: Developments