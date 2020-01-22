MARKET REPORT
Ureteroscopes Market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2025
The global ureteroscopes market is characterized by a landscape dotted by the presence of both new entrants and established players, observes Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market also witnesses the presence of several emerging players. Players holding a sizeable stake in the market include Opcom Inc., SCHÖLLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH, Advanced Endoscopy Devices, Inc., Elmed Electronics & Medical Industry & Trade Inc., PENTAX Medical, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Richard Wolf, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Olympus Corporation. Some of the emerging players in the market are Vimex Sp. z o.o., ROCAMED, EMOS Technology GmbH, LocaMed Limited, and Maxerendoscopy.
Several manufacturers are increasingly focused on incorporating new, advanced technology, with an aim to stay ahead of others. Several players are also focusing on technological improvements in ureteroscopes, in order to gain a better foothold in the market.
The global ureteroscopes market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the period from 2017 to 2025. By the end of this period, the valuation of the market is expected to reach US$1.1 billion, expanding from its worth of US$0.8 billion in 2017.
Among the various product types, flexible ureteroscopes form the leading segment expected to contribute the leading share of the global market during the forecast period. Their widespread popularity can be attributed to the unprecedented advancements in the imaging technology they bring to the fore. The marked success rate of fiberoptic and digital flexible ureteroscopes in the removal of stones is accentuating the demand.
Geographically, North America held the leading revenue share in the global market in 2016. The growth is fueled by the extensive uptake of ureteroscopes in non-invasively treating urolithiasis among patient populations and the recent launch of innovative products.
Incorporation of High-Quality Digital Image Sensors to take Ureteroscopy to new Level
The growth of the global ureteroscopes market rides primarily on the back of continual evolution in the area of ureteroscopy, intercepted by advancements in imaging technologies. The advent and the growing popularity of digital flexible ureteroscope technology is a crucial development accentuating the growth of the market. The incorporation of high-quality digital image sensors has been underpinning striking advancements in ureteroscope technology. This has significantly improved surgical outcomes of ureteroscopy in the removal of stones.
The rising usage of flexible ureteroscopes among urologists to diagnose and treat lesions in the upper urinary tract is a key factor boosting the market. In addition, the substantial demand for minimally-invasive approaches in the surgical management of urinary calculus diseases is a key factor accentuating the growth. Bold advances made in the surgical management of urolithiasis in recent years are expected to pave way for new, exciting avenues in the global market.
High Cost Deterrent. However, Advanced Functionality of Flexible Ureteroscopes Create Exciting Avenues
The advent of flexible fiberoptic ureteroscopes to help remove stones safely and quickly is also catalyzing the growth of the market.
However, the indiscriminately high cost of reusable and digital ureteroscopes devices may hamper the demand to an extent. Nevertheless, the market will benefit from the adoption of minimally-invasive procedures in managing the rising prevalence and incidence of urologic diseases in young adults. Furthermore, the emerging use of robotic consoles to maneuver flexible ureteroscopes. The growing popularity of robotic ureteroscopes is aiding in the substantial expansion of the market.
The rising number collaborations involving hospitals and sizeable investment by key players in developing cutting-edge technologies are creating promising avenues for market players.
MARKET REPORT
Global Digital Banking Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services And Forecast To 2025
All-inclusive World Digital Banking Market by Product Type, Market, Players and Regions-Forecast to 2024 is a recently published research report which offers the majority of the latest and newest industry data covering the overall market situation along with future prospects for Digital Banking market. The report covers aspects of the market along with an in-detailed analysis of growth elements, trends, size, demand, and distribution. The report encompasses a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the production capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The past and current values are evaluated to predict future market directions between the forecast period 2020 to 2024.
The report estimates the vital market features that comprise of revenue (USD), Price (USD), capacity utilization rate, production, gross, production rate, consumption, import-export, supply-demand analysis, cost, market share, margin of profit , and market CAGR value. The Digital Banking market study is segmented by key regions along with country-level break-up and by product type, application/end-users. Industry development trends and marketing channels are also assessed. The analysis report further covers upstream raw materials, equipment, downstream client survey, marketing channels.
Digital Banking market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:
Misys, JPMorgan Chase & Co., ebanklT, Mobilearth, Crealogix, Paytm, Appway, Wells Fargo, Backbase, EdgeVerve Systems, Urban FT, ETRONIKA, Ally financial
Digital Banking Market Segment by Type covers:
- Non Transactional Activities
- Transactional
Applications are divided into:
- Media & Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Banking
- Healthcare
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:
Cyclical Dynamics- We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions.
Identifying Key Threats- Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key threats of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.
Emerging Trends- Our Ecosystem offering helps client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a specific emerging trend. Our proactive analysis help clients to possess early mover advantage.
Interrelated Opportunities- This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.
An All-Inclusive Portfolio of The Geographical Area:
The research report thoroughly segments the geographical landscape of this industry. The market has established its appearance across distinct regions such as USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia. Moreover, insights relating to the industry share, data regarding growth opportunities for the Digital Banking market across every comprehensive region is provided within the report. The projected growth rate recorded by each region over the forecast years has been precisely mentioned within the research report.
What The Global Digital Banking Market Report Offers?
- The report features an analysis of vendors’ profiles, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.
- The report comprises of the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.
- In the players’ profile section for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.
This study will address a number of the foremost critical questions which are listed below:
- What is the market size of the Digital Banking market at the global level?
- Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Digital Banking?
- Which is the preferred age group for targeting Digital Banking for manufacturers?
- What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
- What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Digital Banking market?
- Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
- How are the emerging markets for Digital Banking expected to perform in the coming years? How is that the consumption pattern expected to evolve within the future?
- Who are the major players operating in the global Digital Banking market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
- Who are the major distributors, traders, and dealers operating in the Digital Banking market?
ENERGY
Global Graphic Film Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Polymer, End Use, Film Type, Printing Technology and Region.
Global Graphic Film Market was valued at US$ 24.9Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 35.4Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during a forecast period.
Global Graphic Film Market
The growing use of graphic film for making promotional and advertising banners and vehicle wraps in automotive and advertising industries is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the graphic film market over the forecast period. Also, increasing demand for graphic film in construction and industrial sectors owing to its properties like recyclability, cost-effectiveness, high durability, and others, is another factor anticipated to fuel the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. However, fluctuating raw material prices is one of the major factors hampering the growth of this market and the effect for this restraint is expected to remain the same throughout the forecast period.
Increasing demand for bio based plastics, because of low-cost raw materials and biodegradability is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for a manufacturer, which in turn is estimated to support the growth of the target market over the forecast period. Growing demand for digital graphic films from the e-commerce industry is a key trend observed to boost the growth of the graphic film market globally.
Flexography printing technology segment is leading the global market for graphic film. Flexography is one of the furthermost versatile processes. Flexography is a high-quality printing process which usages polymer or elastomeric plate to transfer ink to a substrate. The image is moved directly from the plate to the paperboard. Flexography is used for a number of different products, however, is dominant in the packaging arena. The flexo inks are low-viscosity inks, characterized as fluids.
Opaque film segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the graphic film market during the forecast period. Opaque can be attributed to ease of use, excellent printability, lightweight, and high durability.
Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is dominating the graphic film market because of increase in population, rapid urbanization, and increase in disposable income, high technological development and good construction and automotive industries present in APAC region. China is expected to account for the highest revenue share in the market for graphic film in the Asia Pacific. The North America graphic film market is projected to register significant growth in terms of revenue in the target market during the forecast period.
Key Developments in the Global Graphic Film Market In March 2018, Nekoosa Inc. announced that they had done the acquisition of Catalina Graphic Films, Inc. This acquisition will help Nekoosa Inc. in increasing their manufacturing capabilities and product portfolio.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Graphic Film Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near
future to the emerging segment in the Global Graphic Film Market.
Scope of Global Graphic Film Market
Global Graphic Film Market, By Polymer:
• PVC
• PP
• PE
• Others
Global Graphic Film Market, By End Use:
• Promotional & advertisement
• Automotive
• Industrial
• Others
Global Graphic Film Market, By Film Type:
• Reflective
• Opaque
• Transparent
• Translucent
Global Graphic Film Market, By Printing Technology:
• Rotogravure
• Flexography
• Offset
• Digital
Global Graphic Film Market, by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key Players operating in Global Graphic Film Market
• 3M Company
• Amcor Limited
• CCL Industries, Inc.
• Constantia Flexibles Group
• Dunmore Corporation
• E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company
• Hexis S.A.
• Kay Premium Marking Films Ltd.
• Landor
• Meta Design
• Panasonic Avionics Corporation
• Pentagram
• Sita Onair
• Stellar Entertainment
• Very Dennison Corporation
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Graphic Film Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Graphic Film Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Graphic Film Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Graphic Film Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Graphic Film Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Graphic Film Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Graphic Film Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Graphic Film by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Graphic Film Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Graphic Film Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Graphic Film Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Graphic Film Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-graphic-film-market/29193/
Elastomeric Adhesives Market – Global Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players 2019-2025
