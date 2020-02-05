Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market – Overview on Key Innovations 2027

The detailed market study published by FMR unravels the major trends that are currently influencing the growth of the Vein Recognition Biometrics Market. Further, the report inspects the various parameters that are expected to impact the current and future dynamics of the Vein Recognition Biometrics Market including the growth opportunities, challenges, and drivers across various regional markets.

The report reveals that the Vein Recognition Biometrics Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2018 to 2028 and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The study indicates that the growing R&D investments, advances in technology, and growing adoption of the Vein Recognition Biometrics across the various end-use industries are expected to propel the growth of the Vein Recognition Biometrics Market during the assessment period 2018 to 2028.

Competitive Landscape

Baking on the burgeoning demand for vein recognition biometrics in financial industries, Fujitsu announced the development of an integrated palm vein and facial recognition platform for use as an authentication system in retail payments.

Continuing the trend of innovations in the vein recognition biometrics market, Hitachi entered a strategic alliance with telecommunications operator KDDI for the development of a sophisticated blockchain system which uses finger vein biometric devices as validators in retail payments.

Vein recognition biometrics market continues to gain penetration in consumer electronics with LG launching its G8 smartphone equipped with palm vein recognition biometrics technology.

NEC Corporation, a leading player in the vein recognition biometrics market, announced a partnership with Taiwan-based bank E.Sun Commerical Bank for the deployment of biometric ATMs which use facial recognition as an authentication system.

Other players operating in the vein recognition biometrics market include 3M Cogent, PalmSure, Tyco, IdentyTech Solutions America, LLC, Mofiria, Matrix Security Solutions, Mantra Softech, and BioEnable.

Vein Recognition Biometrics Market: Segmentation

The vein recognition biometrics market can be segmented on the basis of product component, type, end user, and region.

On the basis of component, the vein recognition biometrics market is segmented into:

Software

Hardware

Services

On the basis of type, the vein recognition biometrics market is segmented into:

Palm Vein Recognition

Finger Vein Recognition

Eye-vein Recognition

On the basis of end user, the vein recognition biometrics market is segmented into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Security

Consumer Electronics

Gaming

Others

Vein Recognition Biometrics Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the global vein recognition biometrics market identified across the value chain include Fujitsu, M2SYS Technology, Hitachi, 3M Cogent, Inc., NEC Corporation, Matrix Security Solutions, IDLink System, Safran, IdentyTech Solutions America, LLC , Tyco, PalmSure, Mofiria, Matrix Security Solutions, Mantra Softech, IdentyTech Solutions, and BioEnable, among others.

Vein Recognition Biometrics Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global vein recognition biometrics market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among all these regions, North America is expected to hold a major share of the global vein recognition biometrics market during the forecast period, due to large presence of established manufacturers in the region as well as increased spending on the development of software technologies. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to be the fast-growing regional market during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of vein recognition biometrics technology in developing countries such as Greater China and India. Besides, increasing number of manufacturing companies in the region is also expected to contribute to the growth of vein recognition biometrics market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, deployment, component, and end user.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the Vein Recognition Biometrics market includes,

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm



Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

